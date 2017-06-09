New York Times' 25 best movies of the 21st century so far
The 25 best movies of the 21st century so far https://t.co/A3gJCJ7by9— The New York Times (@nytimes) 9. Juni 2017
source
ranked by Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott
top5 :
01. There Will Be Blood
02. Spirited Away
03. Million Dollar Baby
04. A Touch of Sin
05. The Death of Mr. Lazarescu
happy Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is on it. I LOVEEEE that movie.
Edited at 2017-06-09 09:31 pm (UTC)
Lot of good movies on the full list, but the ranking is a mess. Glad Inside Llewyn Davis is included
Edited at 2017-06-09 09:34 pm (UTC)
ia it was awful. i can't believe the accolades that movie got just bc the idea/methodology behind it was cool. that doesn't mean shit if the execution puts you to sleep
terrible list
i don't know why the fuck timbuktu is there it was so damn boring sorry
Re: terrible list
Re: terrible list
i liked it but eh i was expecting better
*ugly, annoying
good one
like i get it is subjective and opinions but scrolling and seeing Moonlight after Max was LMAO
Where is Melancholia, Martha Marcy May Marlene, Two days-one night, Under the skin?