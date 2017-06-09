Ex Machina and Life of Pi should be there tbh



happy Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is on it. I LOVEEEE that movie.



ex machina was, like, painfully good. that ending i was freaking SCREAMING Reply

Life of Pi is totally amazing Reply

This list is questionable at best. Reply

mte...Inside Out at number 7? There's so many better Pixar films (Wall-E and Up for example) Reply

Ratatouille is the best Pixar movie tho. Reply

i...don't get the love for Up. After the Ellie sequence the movie bored me to death. I feel Inside Out was much more emotional. Reply

I love Wall-E so much Reply

all of you meant The Incredibles is the best pixar movie, im sure Reply

Million Dollar Baby at no. 3? Really?



Lot of good movies on the full list, but the ranking is a mess. Glad Inside Llewyn Davis is included



I like how it's mostly not standard white boy film reviewer on youtube bullshit choices.



Lol my taste. I have seen only 4 of those and i watch A LOT Reply

time to improve the quality of the movies you're watching! Reply

Get Out should be on every one of these lists. Reply

nope Reply

I agree. It was expertly directed, written, and edited. LOVED it. Reply

agreed <3 Reply

Yep Reply

Absolutely. I saw it a month ago and I was just thinking about it again last night. It was damn near perfect. Reply

maybe if they were talking about 2017 Reply

I agree. Just saw a couple of nights ago and LOVED it. Original, smart, accurate. Reply

I just cant imagine someone thinking There will be blood is on the same level as Get out. e_e Reply

Boyhood was fucking awful. It's about an ugly kid becoming uglier. Reply

damn lmao Reply

lol i had high hopes but it was boring as fuck Reply

I admire the dedication and experiment of filming the movie in real time, I just wish Boyhood wasn't boring as shit. Reply

lol so true Reply

rude Reply

I hated it, couldn't even finish it. Reply

haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa omg Reply

IA I couldn't finish it. Reply

LOL omg



ia it was awful. i can't believe the accolades that movie got just bc the idea/methodology behind it was cool. that doesn't mean shit if the execution puts you to sleep Reply

spirited away should be number 1 Reply

i love that movie but...no Reply

anime shouldn't even be on this list Reply

the handmaiden and oslo august 31 should be there.



i don't know why the fuck timbuktu is there it was so damn boring sorry Reply

not you calling people out for their shit lists and slamming Timbuktu! But I'll concede that Bamako is better Reply

lmao drag me



i liked it but eh i was expecting better Reply

I've come to a realization that There Will Be Blood might be my all time favorite film for reason's I can't articulate though Reply

Same. PTA makes solid as f movies. I just found out the other day he's doing a fashion movie with Day-Lewis but I ain't excite. Reply

same, I loved that movie from the first 5 minutes IDEKW Reply

it's a great movie overall but the first 15 minutes or so are amazingly well done Reply

the 40 year old virgin? really? what a quirky* little skid mark at the end of an otherwise inoffensive list





*ugly, annoying Reply

good one



and lol @ mad max being above moonlightgood one Reply

lmao right Reply

Yikes Reply

I wouldn't bother comparing the two as movies - they're two completely different beasts. Reply

i mean its a list of best films and one is clearly much better than the other lol Reply

Parent

that's the one thing that got me



like i get it is subjective and opinions but scrolling and seeing Moonlight after Max was LMAO Reply

Parent

mte, for a start one movie has dialogue and a plot and the other... Reply

Parent

Yasss P.T. Anderson at #1 although personally his best movie is Magnolia, but I understand that it's not everyone's cup of tea. Reply

Boogie Nights is my choice for PTA's best, but I love Magnolia too Reply

yas Boogie Nights! I know it didn't do very well with critics (and ontd, not that it matters though) but i loved The Master too. Reply

this list???



Where is Melancholia, Martha Marcy May Marlene, Two days-one night, Under the skin? Reply

and Phoenix, Son of Saul, 4 months 3 weeks and 2 days... Reply

OMG YES YES YES YES!!!! i love all of them. Reply

Son of Saul fucked me up. Reply

Parent

Melancholia YES Reply

Yassss Martha Marcy May Marlene and Under the skin, I need to rewatch both.

