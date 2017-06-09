Mako

Tom Hardy pays tribute to his dog Woody



Tom Hardy's dog Woody Woodstock Yamaduki Hardy passed earlier in the week after a six-month battle with polymyositisis. He wrote a lengthy post on how he met Woody and his relationship with him over the years.

"He has been on many sets. Met many crews. Photo shoots premieres made many many friends he was #73 most influential animal in TIME magazine. He beat JAWS. Something we all thought was brilliant. He’s been in peaky blinders. Legend everyone who met him loved him. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. All he knew was love... To the bestest friend ever. To me and to a family who loved him beyond words and whom he loved without doubt more than I have ever known. Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever... Thankyou Woody for choosing to find us. We will love you and be with you and you with us forever. Never ever ever forgotten. Your Boy tom xxx I love you beyond words."

Source 2
