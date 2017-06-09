Tom Hardy pays tribute to his dog Woody
Tom Hardy's dog Woody Woodstock Yamaduki Hardy passed earlier in the week after a six-month battle with polymyositisis. He wrote a lengthy post on how he met Woody and his relationship with him over the years.
"He has been on many sets. Met many crews. Photo shoots premieres made many many friends he was #73 most influential animal in TIME magazine. He beat JAWS. Something we all thought was brilliant. He’s been in peaky blinders. Legend everyone who met him loved him. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. All he knew was love... To the bestest friend ever. To me and to a family who loved him beyond words and whom he loved without doubt more than I have ever known. Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever... Thankyou Woody for choosing to find us. We will love you and be with you and you with us forever. Never ever ever forgotten. Your Boy tom xxx I love you beyond words."
I looked up Polymyositisis, it's chronic inflammation of the muscles making it progressively more difficult to move. Poor thing :(.
What a beautiful dog and a beautiful tribute <3
dogs are the best. we don't deserve them
I can't bear seeing strays anywhere, I just want to take them in.
I bothered to read the comment section on this story, because it's an innocent enough story, and there was just so much vitriol? Like the owners are so dumb to spend money on 'just a dog', or a bunch of racist comments (the dog was a blonde lab, he 'married' a black lab,). Even in the most innocent of situations people manage to be assholes. Dogs are just so full of love and loyalty and humans are just full of so much hate. I wish there was a such thing as doggy heaven. :(
if there's a doggy heaven i want to go there instead of people heaven tbh. i can be an angel belly scratcher for eternity.
... how can someone's existence be so sad, that they are getting mad over a dog marriage.
Fuck, my eyes are welling up just thinking about it right now.
I love the painting he commissioned of Woody - it's beautiful.
