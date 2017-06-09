Tom Hardy pays tribute to his dog Woody

oh no :( Reply

Oh no :(((( Poor pup Reply

Posing with a cute dog don't change that he's a violent, abusive, unprofessional asshole. Reply

MTE Reply

He's one of those guys who treats dogs better than people. Reply

Dogs are better than people period. Reply

oop Reply

His dog died, he's not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. Reply

whaaat? I haven't been following him, what'd he do? Reply

How very sad :(. It's so tough to lose a beloved pet.



I looked up Polymyositisis, it's chronic inflammation of the muscles making it progressively more difficult to move. Poor thing :(. Reply

This sounds like what one of my beloved babies developed before she passed, based on her symptoms. :( we'll never know though. It sounds absolutely horrible, poor Woody. Reply

Trash Reply

Oh this is so sad. I love my dogs so much - I would honestly take a bullet for them. Dogs really are the whole point of life, tbh.



What a beautiful dog and a beautiful tribute <3 Reply

when i look at my dog i feel like i see all the beauty in the world Reply

dogs are the best. we don't deserve them

:(:(dogs are the best. we don't deserve them Reply

aww the bowtie :( Reply

I keep saying this. Humans are garbage. The only pure act we ever did was to help dogs evolve to what they are todat Reply

He is so hot and this makes him even hotter. RIP puppy Reply

The story of how they met really got to me, especially the bit where Woody fell asleep on him during the car ride home.



I can't bear seeing strays anywhere, I just want to take them in.

That's a really touching tribute. Made me think of my dog and how much we loved each other. Woody say hi to my Buk 😔❤️ Reply

This morning on Yahoo I read a story about a dog with terminal cancer who was going through a 'bucket list'. His family was taking him a bunch of places, feeding him T-bone steaks, the dog even was 'married' to another dog in a little doggy ceremony. It was cute and showed how much the owners loved the dog and the doggy looked so happy~



I bothered to read the comment section on this story, because it's an innocent enough story, and there was just so much vitriol? Like the owners are so dumb to spend money on 'just a dog', or a bunch of racist comments (the dog was a blonde lab, he 'married' a black lab,). Even in the most innocent of situations people manage to be assholes. Dogs are just so full of love and loyalty and humans are just full of so much hate. I wish there was a such thing as doggy heaven. :( Reply

if there's a doggy heaven i want to go there instead of people heaven tbh. i can be an angel belly scratcher for eternity. Reply

"or a bunch of racist comments (the dog was a blonde lab, he 'married' a black lab)"



... how can someone's existence be so sad, that they are getting mad over a dog marriage. Reply

yahoo comments section is made up of the dregs of society and people wearing their Make America Great Again hats. It's definitely a place to stay away from. Reply

I rememeber when my dogs would die and then if you leave them to long their bellies would swell with gas and they look extra bloated. We would bury them all under the mango tree and that was some good fertilizer because those mangoes tasted good.



They would always decide to die in a really shitty place so their bodies would be hard to get. And its so nerve racking moving the bodies becuase if they bellies pop then you are in some trouble.



There was no fence in these times so the dogs were free to come and go as the pleased Reply

I'm sorry I cannot stop laughing in horror at the thought of you using exploded dog belly fertilizer for your delicious mango tree what in the fucking WORLD 😂😂😂



Edited at 2017-06-09 09:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Recycling. I can dig it. Reply

wot Reply

lmaoooo what did i just read Reply

damn, how many dogs have you had die on you? Reply

omg what Reply

i can't think about dogs too much or i start tearing up. sounds dumb but i just love them so much and thinking about all the dogs in shelters bums me the fuck out. Reply

same :( Reply

Same. I dunno why I do this to myself but I click on every story I see on my TL regarding dogs, and more often it's heartbreaking or even with a happy ending it just gets me tearing up. I especially can't take the stories of dogs who have "given up" being adopted, no long getting excited when people come across them in shelters, staying in corners, etc.



Fuck, my eyes are welling up just thinking about it right now. Reply

omg nooo now i'm sad Reply

same i literally cant cope with it sometimes Reply

same i get so overwhelmed Reply

That's so upsetting. My pup was really sick awhile back and vets for the longest didn't know what was going on. I never wanted a dog but I dont know what I would ever do without him. I love him so much and he's my buddy.



I love the painting he commissioned of Woody - it's beautiful. Reply

welp, losing my cat nearly destroyed me so i get it. like i can still cry thinking about it. it took such a long time as well, she was two and i had to carry her to the vet at 2 am when she couldn't breathe and shit, a true nightmare that lasted for three months. honestly worst three months of my life. Reply

I'm really sorry :( Watching your beloved pet suffering is unbearable. But your cat was lucky to have an awesome human that loved her so much.



Edited at 2017-06-09 09:28 pm (UTC) Reply

