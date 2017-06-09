queen! my fav of hers is dr blind obvs Reply

perfect username 💕 Reply

Oh my god! I never expected new solo music from her. I remember in high school I went to Best Buy to get her first solo album like the day it was released lol. My faves:











Also my fave Metric song:







And a couple of great songs she did with my favorite band Broken Social Scene:









FUCK! I stan this ageless beauty <3 Reply

yessss @ "crowd surf off a cliff" and "reading in bed." the best songs on the record! (also "the last page") Reply

crowd surf off a cliff still gives me feelings to this day omg Reply

Yay! What a nice surprise. I'll forever love Winning <3 and Nothing & Nowhere. I only own/liked the first 2 Metric albums, I couldn't get into the others but maybe I'll check them out again. Old World Underground Where Are You Now? wore out my cd player back in the day. Combat Baby never gets old Reply

I haven't listened to her solo stuff but Metric's Fantasies was and is one of my most played albums. It's honestly one of the most perfect albums I've ever heard. I should go listen to it after work. Reply

Same about Fantasies, it's been one of my most played ever since it came out. I love Live It Out, OWUWAYN, Synthetica and my second-fave, Grow Up And Blow Away and a lot of people who loved old Metric didn't like Fantasies, but I just love it so much. Reply

Wet Blanket for Metric and Pink for Emily. Reply

YOU GUYS SHE'S 43 OMFG!!!! Reply

Wowwww I never expected new solo music from her! Legit cried this morning listening to it, she delivers such depression jams. I listened to Knives nonstop after my dad died for a solid year. Reply

my roommate in college had old world underground as her alarm so we listened to it every single day for 2 years I MISS EMILY (haines, not my roommate... who wasn't named Emily) Reply

Don't think I could pick one fave song but the Fantasies album was amazing. Reply

I was pleasantly surprised to see a new song of hers on my Spotify release radar today. I love her music and I was revisiting some of her old work on my commute this morning. I hope she is healthier now because I am always scared that drug habit is going to kill her one day :( Reply

i didn't know she had a drug issue :/ Reply

I thought the coke habit was pretty well known but I could be wrong. My friend's now boyfriend used to date her a long time ago so I know from that too. Reply

oh i just don't know much about her personal life, but that sucks Reply

Same. I saw Metric in 2010 and 2012 and the difference was marked in her behavior. She went on this crazy ramble about Detroit (where the show was) that she then email blasted to the Metric mailing list, it was def coke-fueled Reply

ia, i really hope she's clean/er now too Reply

omg i was not expecting this at all! emily and soft skeletons made some of my favorite music ever. i still return to knives don't have your back often, it's very stabilizing to listen to



fav tracks: telethon, reading in bed, mostly waving Reply

AHHHHH THIS IS THE BEST SURPRISE, i love her and metric so much



Edited at 2017-06-09 09:34 pm (UTC) Reply

i love her, excited for new music! Reply

I have so many favorites from her/Metric!



Doctor Blind, Our Hell, Monster Hospital, For Kicks, Succexy, etc etc Reply

Ohhh man, I had totally forgotten about this perfect beautiful song . Thank you for reminding me of its existence. Going to listen to the new one now... Reply

god i love her so much she is everything Reply

yaass queen Reply

omg i love it. i have goosebumps!



fave metric songs are wet blanket, artificial nocturne, the shade, and pretty much all of fantasies Reply

