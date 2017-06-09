Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton - Fatal Gift (Official Video)
Fatal Gift is the first single from Emily's upcoming album Choir of the Mind (out September 15).
Source: YouTube
YESSSS, I wasn't expecting her to put out another solo album! Favorite Metric/Emily Haines songs?
And a couple of great songs she did with my favorite band Broken Social Scene:
FUCK! I stan this ageless beauty <3
Same about Fantasies, it's been one of my most played ever since it came out. I love Live It Out, OWUWAYN, Synthetica and my second-fave, Grow Up And Blow Away and a lot of people who loved old Metric didn't like Fantasies, but I just love it so much.
Same. I saw Metric in 2010 and 2012 and the difference was marked in her behavior. She went on this crazy ramble about Detroit (where the show was) that she then email blasted to the Metric mailing list, it was def coke-fueled
fav tracks: telethon, reading in bed, mostly waving
Edited at 2017-06-09 09:34 pm (UTC)
Doctor Blind, Our Hell, Monster Hospital, For Kicks, Succexy, etc etc
fave metric songs are wet blanket, artificial nocturne, the shade, and pretty much all of fantasies
emily and metric were kind of the soundtrack to my depressed teenage years/early 20s tbh lol