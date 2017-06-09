Kylie Jenner steals from black people once again, gets exposed
As you may have heard, professional instathot Kylie Jenner launched her own online shop after the success of her make-up company. The store offers clothing, accessories, iPhone cases and a creepy 2017 calendar shot by Terry Richardson.
Two days ago, Kylie took it to Instagram to announce that new clothing would be available at her online store:
Soon after the launch PluggedNYC, a black-owned business, accussed Kylie of ripping off their new camo line and provided the receipts on Snapchat. Turns out, King Kylie has actually bought clothes from their store!
The black owned company that Kylie stole her camo clothes idea from is posting the receipts of when Kylie ordered from them and I'm LIVING pic.twitter.com/4r0xEwhw6o— Kelsha. (@kelshareese) June 9, 2017
However the internet has sped that rule up a bit imo, everything is kind of in style rn
IMO, people who copy or plagiarize other people don't even think anything of it BECAUSE they've never really had an original thought.
This isnt like a private labelling deal where you're legally allowed to put your name on another brand's items bc you pay the brand for the right to use their stuff.
I mean come the fuck on.
Especially since this is seems to be more blatant than f21 ripping off a font or something idk
don't let her get away with this
She'll do it again...