Kylie Jenner steals from black people once again, gets exposed

Oooh the LITERAL receipts. Kinda.



kylie jenner ????? stealing from ano-

fucking incredible. so blatant. is she gonna get away with this?

I have the feeling she'll probably settle out of court. Somebody told me awhile back that these sorts of things tend to get expensive, so even if the other party has a case against Kylie, it would be make better financial sense to just settle.

she has tons of money so probably :/

She'll get away with it. The young generation is lost. There's no hope unfortunately.

Camo is back again? I can't believe I'm old enough that I can rewear the same trends from 20 years ago.

Everything is 20 year cycles in trend/fashion



However the internet has sped that rule up a bit imo, everything is kind of in style rn

This is it. This is the beginning of me now feeling old every day of my life.

yeah its everywhere. i don't get it.

yeah I just started noticing it everywhere, even on fingernails

It is so ugly.

Camo and chokers have been coming back with a fury for awhile now.

Yes. I hate it.

kylie's serving four loko looks

lol I like camo. Not sure why I'm like obsessed tho

lmao same

Wait, is that really her in the first pic?! Is that before she had a lot of work done, or am I confusing her with the other one? (I can't really tell them apart and I'm fine with that.)

lmao that's her old face

That's Kylie before she had any work done

The fact that you have to ask is funny and sad. She really deleted her old self.

MTE. I'm not good at spotting plastic surgery but DANG I can see the difference in her "before" face. What exactly is going on there... where are the ONTD plastic surgery experts.

it's from before she had lips installed

lips installed. Lmao, accurate.

Scrolling past I mistook it for Lucy Hale & thought "omg, examine your life, examine your choices"

LMFAO WOW



IMO, people who copy or plagiarize other people don't even think anything of it BECAUSE they've never really had an original thought. Reply

That's her in the first picture before the jawline shaving, brownlift, lip injections, etc.

Mayos stealing from black people... Color me surprised!

She understands what it's like being black tho

what does that even mean like........

is this real omg

we are all african!!!

wtffff

I was going to post this. The fact that she asked for clothes from them and then not too long after copies some of their designs is beyond fucked up. I hope they sue or something.

Its so blatant and just... not smart. Her name is on stuff but she isnt running it all by herself.

I hope nobody sends her anything after this, bc it's clearly just to copy and resell

That's what their entire existence is copying woc especially black women and their style and putting their names on it. Like no amount of soul food sundays and clinging to every rapper that acknowledges them is going to change the fact that they're boring white unoriginal women.



Edited at 2017-06-09 09:32 pm (UTC) Reply

I've been confused by this all day bc did they honestly think that no one (particularly the company they bought this stuff from) would notice?



This isnt like a private labelling deal where you're legally allowed to put your name on another brand's items bc you pay the brand for the right to use their stuff.



I mean come the fuck on.

Because they're not as big a brand as Kylie so she just thought she could get away with it because they're nobodies. Her shit will sell out quick too because young kids swarm to throw money at her shitty makeup and hideously tacky forever 21 looking clothes.

But wouldnt you cover your ass so there isn't a lawsuit that sends cash right back out the door?



Especially since this is seems to be more blatant than f21 ripping off a font or something idk Reply

i guess but also i wouldnt put anything past the kardashians but also none of these binches invented camo but also i guess but also sure? but also ok why r u sending ha a gift package but also i guess sis

I love how this gif goes with all ur comments lol

HONESTLY they should just deposit all this money directly into Miss Tina's bank account TBQH

i shared this article too! they're trash smh

Jfc I was not ready for the gigantic HD picture of Khloe fuuuuuuuck.

yeah i was about to say didn't khloe do something similar

Damn that's even more blatant. They are trash

time to get suing

don't let her get away with this Reply

Nothing will happen to her and her minion will still buy whatever she puts out, stolen or not.

She'll do it again...



She'll do it again... Reply

is kylie married? i'm so out of the loop

no. what made you think that?

saw an article title that was like [exclusive] kylie and travis scott secretly married. but then I didn't see it posted anywhere else lol it must be one of those fake websites

yes, to being a girl bo$$

