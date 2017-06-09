Kylie Jenner steals from black people once again, gets exposed


As you may have heard, professional instathot Kylie Jenner launched her own online shop after the success of her make-up company. The store offers clothing, accessories, iPhone cases and a creepy 2017 calendar shot by Terry Richardson.

Two days ago, Kylie took it to Instagram to announce that new clothing would be available at her online store:

Soon after the launch PluggedNYC, a black-owned business, accussed Kylie of ripping off their new camo line and provided the receipts on Snapchat. Turns out, King Kylie has actually bought clothes from their store!


