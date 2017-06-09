john wayne

Max Landis takes another L, this time at hands of a semi-relevant YouTuber

max-landis-02-190362.jpg
Max Landis is a screenwriter most famous for movies American Ultra and Chronicle, a child of nepotism, and a very opinionated man (he defended whitewashing in Hollywood, called Rey a Mary Sue, denied having any kind of privilege, etc.). He recently took to Twitter to express his love for YouTuber hbomberguy (known for his anti-MRA and anti-alt right videos as well as videos about video games). It didn't go quite as planned.




















Hbomberguy later explained that his reply was misunderstood, but the damage was already done :(






