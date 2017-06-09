Max Landis takes another L, this time at hands of a semi-relevant YouTuber
Max Landis is a screenwriter most famous for movies American Ultra and Chronicle, a child of nepotism, and a very opinionated man (he defended whitewashing in Hollywood, called Rey a Mary Sue, denied having any kind of privilege, etc.). He recently took to Twitter to express his love for YouTuber hbomberguy (known for his anti-MRA and anti-alt right videos as well as videos about video games). It didn't go quite as planned.
If I wasn't me, I'd like to think I'd be @Hbomberguy— Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) June 8, 2017
no no no— H. Bomberguy (@Hbomberguy) June 8, 2017
weird.— Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) June 9, 2017
Like, lowkey legitimately weird response. I'm just a fan of your youtube channel, which I'm bringing attention to with this tweet.— Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) June 9, 2017
You and I are politically/philosophically extremely similar, have similar taste, and crossover audiences.— Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) June 9, 2017
Oh well, I guess I'll go on being me.— Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) June 9, 2017
June 9, 2017
Just kind of a bummer cause I legit meant that; if I didn't have my life, and career, I'd hope to be as inventive and wellspoken as this guy— Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) June 9, 2017
ugh, rick, for real— Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) June 8, 2017
Hbomberguy later explained that his reply was misunderstood, but the damage was already done :(
You beefing with Landis?— H. Bomberguy (@Hbomberguy) June 9, 2017
He seemed legit hurt by yo... — It was me reacting to him saying 'I see this was co... https://t.co/ffrrcqfGlE
Hopefully when Max wakes up I can talk to him, geez he probably went to bed thinking I'm out to get him— H. Bomberguy (@Hbomberguy) June 9, 2017
Jesus Christ a major director went to sleep at night thinking I hate him, and it WASN'T Lars Von Trier— H. Bomberguy (@Hbomberguy) June 9, 2017
