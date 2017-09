Max Landis takes another L, this time at hands of a semi-relevant YouTuber

If I wasn't me, I'd like to think I'd be @Hbomberguy — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) June 8, 2017

no no no — H. Bomberguy (@Hbomberguy) June 8, 2017

weird. — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) June 9, 2017

Like, lowkey legitimately weird response. I'm just a fan of your youtube channel, which I'm bringing attention to with this tweet. — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) June 9, 2017

You and I are politically/philosophically extremely similar, have similar taste, and crossover audiences. — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) June 9, 2017

Oh well, I guess I'll go on being me. — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) June 9, 2017

Just kind of a bummer cause I legit meant that; if I didn't have my life, and career, I'd hope to be as inventive and wellspoken as this guy — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) June 9, 2017

ugh, rick, for real — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) June 8, 2017

You beefing with Landis?

He seemed legit hurt by yo... — It was me reacting to him saying 'I see this was co... https://t.co/ffrrcqfGlE — H. Bomberguy (@Hbomberguy) June 9, 2017

Hopefully when Max wakes up I can talk to him, geez he probably went to bed thinking I'm out to get him — H. Bomberguy (@Hbomberguy) June 9, 2017

Jesus Christ a major director went to sleep at night thinking I hate him, and it WASN'T Lars Von Trier — H. Bomberguy (@Hbomberguy) June 9, 2017

Max Landis is a screenwriter most famous for moviesand, a child of nepotism, and a very opinionated man (he defended whitewashing in Hollywood, called Rey a Mary Sue, denied having any kind of privilege, etc.). He recently took to Twitter to express his love for YouTuber hbomberguy (known for his anti-MRA and anti-alt right videos as well as videos about video games). It didn't go quite as planned.Hbomberguy later explained that his reply was misunderstood, but the damage was already done :(Sources: Twitter 1