The 70-Year-Old Woman Who Was Body Shamed By Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers Speaks Out
The 70-year-old woman who was body shamed by Playboy playmate Dani Mathers speaks out: https://t.co/uaDXUoFmxA pic.twitter.com/Pw5IcPWWs8— Glamour (@glamourmag) 9 juin 2017
The victim has remained anonymous and hasn't spoken to press, but her lawyer Mike Feuer recently spoke about the lasting impact the crime has had on her.
"She used the word, that it had been 'humiliating. There’s nothing that exemplifies that more than this: When the outcome of this case was being reached, the topic of restitution came up, and she sought restitution of, like, $60. And people wanted to know afterwards, why? And the answer is, she had to buy a new backpack. Because the photograph depicted her in the shower, her backpack was hanging there, and it was a way people could identify her. She had to replace that with another backpack."
"Ms. Mathers says that she didn’t intend to widely disseminate the photo. That ignores the fact that she invaded another woman’s privacy by taking a nude photo of her in a gym. And then, of course, once she took the photo, she added a cruel caption to it before she sent it out."
"I saw Ms. Mathers on Good Morning America. She claims that she’s tried to contact the victim, I presume to apologize. I will share with you, that surprises the victim, who told me she is unaware of any attempt by Ms. Mathers to reach out to her."
"Body shaming is inhumane. And it tears down the victim’s self-respect. It has devastating consequences. It stigmatizes victims. Think today about the trans kid who is struggling with their identity. Think about members of the LGBTQ community, about disabled people. We are hearing more and more in the media about how horrific body shaming can be for its victims, and I hope that this case deters people from engaging in that kind of behavior in the future, because it is so deeply harmful."
Worst part is, she's not actually sorry, just sorry she got caught.
I always wonder about the subject of these "funny" memes that usually involve something like a fat person doing literally anything and the internet blows it up for the lulz.
It's just sad.
Thanks for the link
Edited at 2017-06-09 07:25 pm (UTC)
she got the choice between 45 days in jail or 30 days cleaning graffiti and she of course chose the cleaning up
Edited at 2017-06-09 07:43 pm (UTC)
I don't know where I read it, but I remember reading something about your first reaction/or action without thought is societal and societal reactions often lack empathy (think bystander effect) so your second reaction, the corrected, the one that took thought, should be the only one you display.
It's hard, but if we don't want to live in a society of shitty people, we gotta start with ourselves you know...
To me, the body shaming is relevant yea, but beyond the commentary, The pciture was taken WITHOUT permisison and posted WITHOUT permission. That alone should be in the same category as assault.
If someone came up to this woman on the street and pulled her clothes off in public, it would be assault. This is not much different.