The 70-Year-Old Woman Who Was Body Shamed By Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers Speaks Out

this chick's defense was all SUCH bullshit. she seems like such an asshole, even if she didn't mean to share it with the world, she meant to make fun of the women to others with a picture WILDLY violating her privacy. this poor woman. Reply

right? that's always got me. Like even if its just to your friends, it means you and your friends are shitty human beings anyhow. Reply

for real, regardless if she sent it to 1 person or 100 it's still absolutely illegal and morally really fucked up. Reply

This makes me so sad, especially the restitution part. Reply

Same. She deserves so much more than $60 for a new backpack. :( Reply

at least that jerk is getting punishment for it Reply

what a fucking shitstain Reply

That breaks my heart...that she asked for $60 just so the backpack wouldn't identify her. Fucking scumbag of a human. Ugh.



Worst part is, she's not actually sorry, just sorry she got caught. Reply

That's the problem with so much that goes on today. Politics, social interactions, etc. Can we bring back some good old human decency and fucking shame already?! Reply

I mean its bad towards anybody, but the fact that it was towards an elderly person just keeping herself active and healthy just made it so much worse in my eyes. Reply

I know! Like wtf just let this lady live why would you care about what her body looks like at the gym?! Reply

This is just so damn disgusting.



I always wonder about the subject of these "funny" memes that usually involve something like a fat person doing literally anything and the internet blows it up for the lulz.



It's just sad. Reply

https://www.facebook.com/aboutlizzie/po sts/10155293870896754 Lizzie Velasquez (who isn't fat but is the subject of a lot of these kinds of memes and shaming because of her health condition) wrote a FB post on it. She keep it pretty short but I think she manages to make it pretty obvious just how hurtful it is Reply

Aww man :(



Thanks for the link Reply

i love how positive she is. i watched her TED talk a few years ago, and was amazed at how upbeat she seemed despite the hate she receives. i wish i could be more like that. Reply

I think I posted about it in another one of these post awhile ago, but my 65 year old mom ended up in a somewhat popular meme, that I totally just came across by accident last year. It sort of makes fun of her weight, but not exactly (It's a man putting his foot on a scale with a woman on it). But it breaks my fucking heart, and I'll never tell her and I hope nobody ever does, because she would be mortified that there is nothing she could do about it. I don't look at memes the same way now. Reply

i'm still mad about the guy who got shamed about his dancing, even though it turned into something amazing with people finding him and throwing some big dance party. Reply

The backpack part made me so sad. Reply

yeah me too Reply

The poor woman. All she asked was for money for an new backpack </3 SUE HER FOR MILLIONS :/ Is Dani doing jail time + community service?



Edited at 2017-06-09 07:25 pm (UTC) Reply

she got the choice between 45 days in jail or 30 days cleaning graffiti and she of course chose the cleaning up



there was a post here in May about her punishment: http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 6334856.html she got the choice between 45 days in jail or 30 days cleaning graffiti and she of course chose the cleaning up Reply

I dont understand how those are equivalent



Edited at 2017-06-09 07:43 pm (UTC) Reply

I once took a picture of a girl on the train because she looked like chewbacca but deleted it when I realized how fucking shitty that was to do... you forget people outside are not part of the scenery sometimes but you have to correct yourself and not be a fucking asshole.



I don't know where I read it, but I remember reading something about your first reaction/or action without thought is societal and societal reactions often lack empathy (think bystander effect) so your second reaction, the corrected, the one that took thought, should be the only one you display.



It's hard, but if we don't want to live in a society of shitty people, we gotta start with ourselves you know... Reply

Kind of similar situation but where I live there is a pretty high homeless population. There is one women who screams profanities and other out there things. I use to laugh and not think anything of it but one day when she was experiencing a pretty bad episode (not a doctor but it does appear she is suffering from some form of mental illness) I saw multiple people filming it and then it hit me, shes a fucking human who needs help and is not a joke! I felt like such an asshole for the longest time after that. Reply

I know this isn't the same thing but talking about people filming things, it made me think of a video I saw once of a beached animal. I think it was a dolphin and all of these people were just filming it instead of trying to get it back in the water. I'd have been trying my hardest to carry or push it back into water! Reply

why the fuck would you go after a 70 year old woman's body. and this bitch is grown too, 30 year old ass thot acting like a child Reply

bc she's trash Reply

She's white, though. White 30 is black 12. Reply

in toronto recently there were some cops caught on tape shaming a girl who had down syndrome, the video is there and everything but theyre still "investigating". the chief himself has a child with autism. more people need to be brought to justice for this stuff, its so damaging. Reply

I heard that. I agree with people being brought to justice. The psychological effects of something like this can ruin an individual's life. In regards to those cops, I feel anyone in a public service position should have an elevated sensitivity to this. Those cops deserve being reprimanded. Reply

I keep seeing talking about this in terms of 'body shaming' but there's also the very relevant fact that this was a HUGE invation of privacy and public humilation.



To me, the body shaming is relevant yea, but beyond the commentary, The pciture was taken WITHOUT permisison and posted WITHOUT permission. That alone should be in the same category as assault.



If someone came up to this woman on the street and pulled her clothes off in public, it would be assault. This is not much different. Reply

It's body shaming yeah but it's like... isn't it also a fucking sex crime? To take nudes of someone without their knowledge then share it on the internet?!? Reply

