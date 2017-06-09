Arcade Fire premiere two new songs, sign with Columbia/Sony

OP, I'll let you know I after I listen to this. The Suburbs changed my life so I'll always give them the benefit of doubt. Reply

have you listened to their earlier work? Reply

Yeah I have, I don't mind a sound change for most bands. Just heard Everything Now and don't ready care for it. Reply

I don't looooove the new stuff yet, but I am gonna give it a chance, since I like "Everything Now" well enough.



I didn't get tickets for the tour yet, though. I figure that I will give myself some time to listen to the new stuff and decide whether or not I want to go see it live. If it's sold out, fine, I will buy last minute tickets the day of from someone who can't go or wait til the next go-round. Reply

yay my first post!!!



also my opinion as a huge fan who has probably listened to each ot their songs 500+ times (...): they've been slowly regressing since the suburbs but this is the bottom. all of the songs suck musically, the lyrics for creature comfort made me cry but they're still pretty awkward ngl, as for signs of life...i can't believe they copied their own lyrics, inserted like ten cliches and fucking recited the days of the week rebecca black style. so disappointed. i feel like they've lost it.



I love this disco-esque direction they're taking. I normally find their music too grandiose for my tastes, although I do love "Keep the Car Running" and "Wake Up". But "Everything Now" is a solid ass BOP and I've been playing it every day since I heard it.



However, I think "Winter for a Year" will always be my favorite of theirs and it's probably their most subdued song ever lol. It's so old, I think I heard this song for the first time like 12 years ago holy shit.



I've always had a really weird connection with them because I love certain songs of theirs but have never really enjoyed an album of theirs from start to finish. They're an amazing live band, though. Reply

whatever, i think EN is a bop



saw them twice last week at primavera and they still play a good mix of songs from all their albums - i was super buzzed b/c they played 3 fairly-rare tracks off neon bible (title track, intervention, windowsill) at the headline show, rather than heavy loading on reflektor/new stuff. Reply

intervention ❤ Reply

omg i think i'd die if i hear intervention live Reply

everything now is one of the best songs of the year already, my stan card remains shiny and strong as ever Reply

