Arcade Fire premiere two new songs, sign with Columbia/Sony
Arcade Fire recently premiered live two new songs off their 5th studio album Everything Now, out July 28th. The songs showcase an entirely new sound for the band, thanks to the production of Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter.
After 16 years with Merge Records, four studio albums and an EP, the band has called it quits and has signed with Sony/Columbia.
A Sony Music spokesman told Music Week “We can confirm that Arcade Fire’s new album will be released on Columbia Records, both in the UK and US.” Through the deal Arcade Fire will release their next two albums (Everything Now + the following) through Columbia and will also move their entire back catalogue to Sony Music.
ONTD, are you handing in your stan card like OP?
I didn't get tickets for the tour yet, though. I figure that I will give myself some time to listen to the new stuff and decide whether or not I want to go see it live. If it's sold out, fine, I will buy last minute tickets the day of from someone who can't go or wait til the next go-round.
also my opinion as a huge fan who has probably listened to each ot their songs 500+ times (...): they've been slowly regressing since the suburbs but this is the bottom. all of the songs suck musically, the lyrics for creature comfort made me cry but they're still pretty awkward ngl, as for signs of life...i can't believe they copied their own lyrics, inserted like ten cliches and fucking recited the days of the week rebecca black style. so disappointed. i feel like they've lost it.
However, I think "Winter for a Year" will always be my favorite of theirs and it's probably their most subdued song ever lol. It's so old, I think I heard this song for the first time like 12 years ago holy shit.
saw them twice last week at primavera and they still play a good mix of songs from all their albums - i was super buzzed b/c they played 3 fairly-rare tracks off neon bible (title track, intervention, windowsill) at the headline show, rather than heavy loading on reflektor/new stuff.