Arcade Fire premiere two new songs, sign with Columbia/Sony


Arcade Fire recently premiered live two new songs off their 5th studio album Everything Now, out July 28th. The songs showcase an entirely new sound for the band, thanks to the production of Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter.








After 16 years with Merge Records, four studio albums and an EP, the band has called it quits and has signed with Sony/Columbia.
A Sony Music spokesman told Music Week “We can confirm that Arcade Fire’s new album will be released on Columbia Records, both in the UK and US.” Through the deal Arcade Fire will release their next two albums (Everything Now + the following) through Columbia and will also move their entire back catalogue to Sony Music.

SOURCES: 1, 2, 3, 4

ONTD, are you handing in your stan card like OP?
Tagged: , ,