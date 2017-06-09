SKAM 4.08 Discussion Post







SKAM S04E08 Clip 6 - Happy Birthday to you Script pic.twitter.com/FjOPtoucDv — SKAM English (@skamenglish) June 9, 2017 Here's the SKAM english translation as well in case u guys don't wanna look at the description section during that video! Reply

Thread

Link

Also, kudos to Eva for keeping p.Chris as a hookup buddy, he's pretty good looking.





I wonder how this season is gonna finish off :O



Edited at 2017-06-09 07:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





the bus clip was literally the best moment of the season. even though this season has been shit this made me so sad its ending. i wish we got more of the girls hanging out this season 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

Really hoping we get more in the next two episodes! The bus clip was EVERYTHING. Sana's happiness omg <33 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte!!!



her face when she turned around and saw them UGH MY HEART Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The look on Sana's face when she saw them was the best thing I've ever seen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cried! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved it, the way Sana/Iman's face just started to shine, she is genuinely one of the most beautiful people I've ever seen, she just gets prettier to me every episode (which makes the part where she said she doesn't feel pretty enough make me feel extra sad, it's so not true but I get why she'd feel that way growing up in Norway). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when i saw sana looking at yousef and the clip had over a minute left i was SURE we would get some cute clips but noo. i kinda expected THAT to happen, but i was still shocked tbh Reply

Thread

Link

i always love when we get everyone in a clip (eskild, linn, all the squads), i just wish overall this season we had had more girl squad minus the pm girls. and less noora/sana and more chris/sana. sad there's only 2 episodes left and i hope someone that is not sana doesn't dominate these last 2. Reply

Thread

Link

Sana and Yousef will happen!!!!! He was so confused when she smiled at him lmao.

I'm glad Chris the guy is back, he was always a fun character.

I wonder what's gonna happen with William and Noora? I've never been their biggest fan. Reply

Thread

Link

hahahah i deserve this after having to put up with 10 mins of evak fanfic, isaks' forced friendship and isak's ugly speech





also that bus scene was everything!!! moments like that one is all i wanted since the season started im glad we finally got one Reply

Thread

Link

we truly deserve this



i dont even care im being a hypocrite, ive had to deal with too many unnecessary isak clips, i'll take an ott (but beautiful) slowmo scene of my penetrator boys!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia! and at least they tied it to sana, since she made it happen, unlike another certain couple scenes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People on tumblr are soo upset that we don't know how Even made up with the balloon squad and how could Isak possibly punch Mikhael just bc he was jealous and drunk?! Like, come on guys. Let it go. Just let Evak be happy in the background. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Me too lmao, I'm living for all the Evak stans having a meltdown, sorry we can't spend 273g33h minutes/the last few episodes of SANA'S season on Even's backstory and that you have no "excuse" for being Islamophobic to the balloon squad now that their fave admitted to starting the fight, oops. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link







Me in the last clip:





Me when it's just two eps. left



(I just don't want Willhelm (Yes I said Willhelm) to take over Sana's last two episode and her cuteness with her SOULMATE Yousef. Me when the girls came in the van and Sana's smile....<3:Me in the last clip:Me when it's just two eps. left(I just don't want Willhelm (Yes I said Willhelm) to take over Sana's last two episode and her cuteness with her SOULMATE Yousef. Reply

Thread

Link

im DYING at your second gif omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love them but ia, im happy with this and a qt scene in the last ep cuz all i ever wanted was to see william interact with the girls lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA with all of this!! I hope we get a small resolution for Noorhelm and then a focus on Yousana and the girl squad! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL these gifs are so perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This has pretty much been my reaction lmao! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The bus clip made me cry ngl. I think it was the roller-coaster of emotions from really sad to super happy.



I was hoping we would get a cute Yousef and Sana moment today. Instead we ended on Noora and William so I was slightly disappointed. Happy to see P. Chris back though. Reply

Thread

Link

obvs im super happy abt william coming back, but yes i still wanted to see yousef/sana, im 99% sure they're doing such a slow burn to avoid any kiss scenes and i feel like they're not gonna get together until the finale Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've rewatched the bus clip a shit ton of times already. Sana's smile when she sees them, them all hugging, flipping off pepsi max, their AMAZING russ van. Everything was so <33333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cried too! watching sana upset but trying to hold it together on that bench was so hard and then when the bus appeared i was so happy ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can someone help me out on where I can watch this with English subtitles? Reply

Thread

Link

Thanks! Hope it works on my phone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god these last few clips have been perfect, FINALLY. i was really starting to dislike the direction this season was taking



the van scene made me bawl my eyes out. soooooo sweet i missed the girls so much



this clip was everything i wanted. everyone together, yousana drama finally cleared up and ready to get the storyline they deserve <3, and william finally getting his ass back to noora



Edited at 2017-06-09 07:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

this episode was amazing. i only hope the final episodes are as good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was a roller coaster of an episode. The Los Losers van was so cute. Someone should have slapped Sara and her friends though.



The text message part was so cute. Reply

Thread

Link

I disliked most clips this week :/ And the happy "resolution" in the second to final clip here makes no sense after the way the girls treated Sana.



First the Isak & Sana convo on the bench (that I was hoping would turn into something else) and then the girls suddenly being on Sana's side after a good long while of acting terribly to her (and taking Sara's side WTF?). And I still don't understand why none of them were mad at Sara for posting all the shit she did.



EDIT: oops, missed the last clip!

2nd EDIT: and it was really good, lol @ me



Edited at 2017-06-09 07:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

these recent clips make me so happy, but the turnaround literally makes no sense lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In hindsight, other than Vilde, I don't think the girls treated Sana that badly. I think there was a lot of misunderstanding and poor communication. Or maybe it's easy for me to forgive the girls because they didn't prolong the reunion. All it took was one text from Sana -- her finally opening up to the girls -- and they were back to being best buddies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, like I'm happy on the surface but Julie's writing has been super messy, apparently she has been re-writing/shooting things more than normal now because she's seen the backlash with everything, I wonder if that made her compelled to rush and make everything happy again.I don't get how the girls went from "we don't like you anymore" to suddenly loving/fighting for her in less than a day, but okay, I'll take it at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just took that as the girls playing sana so they could surprise her, idk if im right but it's better than doing a 180 in one day imo lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg also the text sana send the girls was soooo perfect but im salty she didn't say it to isak as well bc he got to walk away thinking he was so smart and woke when he isnt! Reply

Thread

Link

That text and then seeing her sitting on that bench thinking she lost all her friends 😩 only to see that they got her back in the end, I'm getting teary eyed just thinking about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i know that moment when the pepsi max girls decide to leave and sana realizes they're not coming, i felt so bad for her she looked so sad :( BUT THEN it was such a rollercoaster lmfao, i went from 0 to 100 in seconds but i loved it! if i had a heart i would've cried too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ME TOO I'm livid, now that Sana seems to be happy again/everything is fine we can assume Julie won't revisit that plotline and that she basically feels what Isak said is right. :/ The fandom will continue to call him woke for that speech too, so gross.

But whatever, as long as I get to see Iman/Sana smile (and less of Evak tbh) I don't even care at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link