SKAM 4.08 Discussion Post
SKAM S04E08 Clip 1 - Miss You (Dailymotion) https://t.co/E7JJdHqX1o pic.twitter.com/DRfmjPuckF— SKAM English (@skamenglish) June 3, 2017
SKAM S04E08 Clip 2 - Sorry (Dailymotion) https://t.co/w9GkT0756k pic.twitter.com/ZNVpZ4msB1— SKAM English (@skamenglish) June 5, 2017
SKAM S04E08 Clip 3 - Expelled (Dailymotion) https://t.co/gDqWHjBJhH pic.twitter.com/010vzKNlQ9— SKAM English (@skamenglish) June 5, 2017
SKAM S04E08 Clip 4 - It was me, not Isak (Dailymotion) https://t.co/noNmlrRLQT pic.twitter.com/TCKqAPT2YE— SKAM English (@skamenglish) June 6, 2017
SKAM S04E08 Clip 5 - Hope you have room (Dailymotion) https://t.co/9GlDyOhj6i pic.twitter.com/VtyxHpFUxW— SKAM English (@skamenglish) June 7, 2017
Guys I know I said I'd post closer to FFAF time but I'm actually heading out soon and I don't know how to post on my phone D: Holy crap we only have two episodes left. The los losers van scene got me emotional af, AND WE WERE RIGHT ABOUT YOUSANA!! I KNEW IT. Also I know we've all been talking about how THAT might happen but I was super shocked that it actually did tbh!
sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
I wonder how this season is gonna finish off :O
Edited at 2017-06-09 07:14 pm (UTC)
her face when she turned around and saw them UGH MY HEART
I'm glad Chris the guy is back, he was always a fun character.
I wonder what's gonna happen with William and Noora? I've never been their biggest fan.
also that bus scene was everything!!! moments like that one is all i wanted since the season started im glad we finally got one
i dont even care im being a hypocrite, ive had to deal with too many unnecessary isak clips, i'll take an ott (but beautiful) slowmo scene of my penetrator boys!!!
Me in the last clip:
Me when it's just two eps. left
(I just don't want Willhelm (Yes I said Willhelm) to take over Sana's last two episode and her cuteness with her SOULMATE Yousef.
I was hoping we would get a cute Yousef and Sana moment today. Instead we ended on Noora and William so I was slightly disappointed. Happy to see P. Chris back though.
the van scene made me bawl my eyes out. soooooo sweet i missed the girls so much
this clip was everything i wanted. everyone together, yousana drama finally cleared up and ready to get the storyline they deserve <3, and william finally getting his ass back to noora
Edited at 2017-06-09 07:38 pm (UTC)
The text message part was so cute.
First the Isak & Sana convo on the bench (that I was hoping would turn into something else) and then the girls suddenly being on Sana's side after a good long while of acting terribly to her (and taking Sara's side WTF?). And I still don't understand why none of them were mad at Sara for posting all the shit she did.
EDIT: oops, missed the last clip!
2nd EDIT: and it was really good, lol @ me
Edited at 2017-06-09 07:42 pm (UTC)
But whatever, as long as I get to see Iman/Sana smile (and less of Evak tbh) I don't even care at this point.
wilhelm can fuck right off back to london tbh