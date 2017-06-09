How Alfred Hitchcock Prevented 'Psycho'From Being Ruined By Spoliers

where the wind blows left me a sobbing mess and i felt like shit for several days after

so i guess i was traumatized by that



Edited at 2017-06-09 06:48 pm (UTC) Reply

shame methods like that just aren't viable these days :( Reply

Being very anti-spoiler myself, I support these OTT measures.



Idk if any movies have traumatized me. I have cried an embarrassing amount at several movies, but I avoid shit that I think will be gross or overly violent for gore's sake. Reply

The Witches fucked me up as a kid. Reply

I was not expecting that movie to be as scary as it was tbh. Reply

dude me the fuck too. that shit was SO scary. Reply

Me too, honestly. The painting scene still kind of haunts me. Reply

That's the creepiest thing I remember from that book/movie. Like...how awful. Reply

Martyrs. Next question. Reply

seeing 'dancer in the dark' in the theater without knowing how incredibly brutal it would be was traumatizing. the only time i've straight up like....ugly cried with gasping sobs during a movie. the whole theater was audibly distressed. the friend i saw it with got up and ran out the second it ended and i found her sitting on the floor of the bathroom curled up and crying with like two other strangers doing the same. Reply

Omg. What was so traumatizing about it? I've never seen it. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] she is an immigrant with a degenerative eye disease and is going blind and also a single mother to a son with the same disease. she works a terrible job saving money to get her son an operation to save his eyesight but is doing it in secret because stress makes the condition worse so she doesn't want her kid to know.



she rents her trailer from a cop with a spending problem and he discovers her impending blindness and takes advantage of that and steals her money and basically forces her to kill him in a really brutal and drawn out way to get the money back from him.



she gets put in jain and found guilty of the murder, but was able to pay for the operation in secret before she got arrested. in jail she's like....blind and alone and its depressing. her best friend finds out about the money/operation and they tell her they will use the money to get her a new lawyer and trial, she freaks out and doesn't want that to happen.



and there's just like...a lot of shit along the way where she's just beaten down by life and terrible circumstance and there's hardly any relief from it.



oh yeah and she gets the death penalty and has a panic attack when she's being prepared to die and has to be tied to board and its beyond awful and they put a hood over her head and she can't breathe and finally her friend is able to talk to her and tells her that her son got the operation and he will see and hands her his glasses and this calms her down and she starts singing and then they hang her in the middle of the song and that's the end of the movie. its just like....an innocent woman being horribly treated and basically everything that happens to her is terrible. Reply

my film teacher in HS showed the movie in class... every single person lost it Reply

i didn't see it in the theater, but yeah, that movie messed me up too. couldn't believe what i had just watched. Reply

i still haven't seen is bc bjork said he was basically abusive towards her and i just can't. part of me wants to see it but the other part of me really doesn't want to watch it knowing that a lot of the emotions portrayed were probably real instead of pretend. :( Reply

He bought all the copies? Wow, I never knew that.



Scream traumatized me. I think I was 3 when I saw it? My mom had me watch it with her at home and I was soooo scared. I couldn't be in the dark by myself for a long time because I thought he was going to come and kill me. Then I actually watched all of them a few years ago and ended up loving the movies lol Reply

Scream is my favorite horror franchise. Reply

scream <3 Reply

Requiem for a Dream was a more effective anti-drug message than any talk we had in school. Reply

For real. Reply

Same. Whenever I see drugs I instantly think of that movie. Holy fuck, that movie was beyond depressing



Edited at 2017-06-09 07:23 pm (UTC) Reply

God, this so much. I didn't even want to take an aspirin for days after seeing that. I still think about that movie. Jesus. Reply

I thought the same after watching it. If I had been interested before watching it, I sure as shit wasn't going to try any of that after watching it. Reply

Yup. Watched it once and can't bring myself to watch it again. Great movie, though. Reply

I watched The Ring when I was like 11/12 and I couldn't sleep for a week. Reply

My mom took me to see American Beauty when I was 12 and neither one of us knew anything about it. The violence at the end took me completely off guard and I refused to see any new movies for like a year because I was so traumatized. I'm so sensitive toward violence in movies that I always read the IMDB parental guides before I watch a movie so I can prepare myself. Reply

I do that too! I always read parental guides specifically to know if rape will be in it but if I see something has "graphic violence" in it I check the guide to make sure it's Pan's Labyrinth bad or if it's like "Several people are shot with blood shown" which I can handle. Reply

Funny you bring up Pan's Labyrinth because that's one of my favorite movies but thanks to IMDB I've never seen any of the super graphic murder scenes. Reply

this comment had me reading the american beauty wiki page. i hadn't seen it in about 15 years and i realize i was completely misremembering the ending! Reply

The Exorcist. First the book, then the movie. Nope, nope, nope. Reply

American History X in the sense that it was terrifying and I never want to see it again.



As far as being a mess, I ugly cried during Brooklyn. I had no idea it would be so sad and I had no tissues. But then I went home and told several people to see it. Reply

i had nightmares for about a week after i first watched taxi driver. i was maybe 14 and the shoot-out kinda got to me.



keep in mind, i had been a horror fan since i was like 12, so i didn't think the blood etc would affect me. that was the movie that taught me that graphic scenes in a dumb horror movie =/= actual gore in a drama. the different level of emotional investment makes all the difference. it's more haunting.



i was also traumatized by frank langella's penis in lolita. i was maybe 12 and that was the first penis i ever saw D: Reply

Pet Semetary. Saw it as a kid and had to compulsively check the closets and under the bed before going to sleep for the rest of that year. Reply

A Clockwork Orange. I read it in an attempt to be well read and tbh impress some people but seeing that film adaptation though very true to the book took me over the edge.



I won't ever watch it again or read that book. Reply

Never read the book, but yeah...I never want to watch that movie again. Reply

