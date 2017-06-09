Jeremy is so funny in a creepy kinda way

How Alfred Hitchcock Prevented 'Psycho'From Being Ruined By Spoliers



  • Hitchcockbought all copie of the book the movie was based on.

  • Insisted no one could enter the screening once the movie started playing.

  • Refused to show Paramount executives the script so they would not interfere and to keep them from spoiling the movie.

  • Filmed the movie at the Universal studio lot to keep Paramounts executives away.



Source

ONTD, what movies have traumatized you?
