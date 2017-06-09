How Alfred Hitchcock Prevented 'Psycho'From Being Ruined By Spoliers
- Hitchcockbought all copie of the book the movie was based on.
- Insisted no one could enter the screening once the movie started playing.
- Refused to show Paramount executives the script so they would not interfere and to keep them from spoiling the movie.
- Filmed the movie at the Universal studio lot to keep Paramounts executives away.
ONTD, what movies have traumatized you?
so i guess i was traumatized by that
Idk if any movies have traumatized me. I have cried an embarrassing amount at several movies, but I avoid shit that I think will be gross or overly violent for gore's sake.
The Witches fucked me up as a kid.
[Spoiler (click to open)]she is an immigrant with a degenerative eye disease and is going blind and also a single mother to a son with the same disease. she works a terrible job saving money to get her son an operation to save his eyesight but is doing it in secret because stress makes the condition worse so she doesn't want her kid to know.
she rents her trailer from a cop with a spending problem and he discovers her impending blindness and takes advantage of that and steals her money and basically forces her to kill him in a really brutal and drawn out way to get the money back from him.
she gets put in jain and found guilty of the murder, but was able to pay for the operation in secret before she got arrested. in jail she's like....blind and alone and its depressing. her best friend finds out about the money/operation and they tell her they will use the money to get her a new lawyer and trial, she freaks out and doesn't want that to happen.
and there's just like...a lot of shit along the way where she's just beaten down by life and terrible circumstance and there's hardly any relief from it.
oh yeah and she gets the death penalty and has a panic attack when she's being prepared to die and has to be tied to board and its beyond awful and they put a hood over her head and she can't breathe and finally her friend is able to talk to her and tells her that her son got the operation and he will see and hands her his glasses and this calms her down and she starts singing and then they hang her in the middle of the song and that's the end of the movie.
Scream traumatized me. I think I was 3 when I saw it? My mom had me watch it with her at home and I was soooo scared. I couldn't be in the dark by myself for a long time because I thought he was going to come and kill me. Then I actually watched all of them a few years ago and ended up loving the movies lol
As far as being a mess, I ugly cried during Brooklyn. I had no idea it would be so sad and I had no tissues. But then I went home and told several people to see it.
keep in mind, i had been a horror fan since i was like 12, so i didn't think the blood etc would affect me. that was the movie that taught me that graphic scenes in a dumb horror movie =/= actual gore in a drama. the different level of emotional investment makes all the difference. it's more haunting.
i was also traumatized by frank langella's penis in lolita. i was maybe 12 and that was the first penis i ever saw D:
I won't ever watch it again or read that book.