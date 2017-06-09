Scissor Sisters Reunite for Gay Pride One-off 'SWERLK'

This is catchy!!! Also happy pride to all the LGBTQ users, hope everyone has a fun & safe time! ❤️💚💛💜💙 Reply

Thread

Link

holy shit i had NO idea they disbanded Reply

Thread

Link

Yup, sadly. They said they were taking a break in 2012 but then fall 2015 Jake said the group had disbanded and he didn't know if they'd record a full album ever again, maybe a one off thing here and there.



Ana has been working on solo music for a year and Jake is wrapping up his solo club tour tomorrow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG I'm having such flashbacks to high school and college where Scissor Sisters were everything to me. Reply

Thread

Link

this is a fab bop! i wish they would get back together. i need more of this in my life Reply

Thread

Link

Thank you Scissor Sisters for giving us the pop bop we need! Reply

Thread

Link

Now THIS is a bop! Lessers take note! Reply

Thread

Link

that was cute-ish, but it's no "let's have a kiki" and seemed at least a minute or two too long. :\ Reply

Thread

Link