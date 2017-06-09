Scissor Sisters Reunite for Gay Pride One-off 'SWERLK'
After disbanding in 2015 to persue solo projects, the Scissor Sisters have reunited for this one off for Pride month. The song is a collaboration with MNDR. The song release an hour ago with all proceeds going to the Contigo Fund, which was established after the 2016 Pulse Nightclub trgdy.
You can learn more about SWERLK and its mission at SWERLK.COM.
UGH YAS THIS IS EVERYTHING. PLZ STAY TOGETHER BBS :(
Ana has been working on solo music for a year and Jake is wrapping up his solo club tour tomorrow.