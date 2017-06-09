Wawrinka wins the battle of who gets to come runner up to Nadal in RG final on Sunday

I hate when dusty Wawrinka wins. Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. I root for anyone but him. I don't think he gets enough crap for stuff he's done. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh i cant help but enjoy watching him play, but i agree when it comes to the things off court, he is a mess. how i wish andy were a bit more enjoyable on court, b/c off court he seems like a gem Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I fucking hate him so much lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hate himmmmmmmmmmmmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nadull routined that brainless ballbasher



back to austria, bumblebutt! Reply

Thread

Link

Say whatever you want about his tennis but you do not speak ill of the butt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this comment is killing me



pics tho? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

do you post at mtf just wondering lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i actually think wawrinka might have a chance against nadal.... am i completely idiotic? don't answer that. Reply

Thread

Link

I think he has like a 7% chance.



That's pretty optimistic but there's a chance I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the most distracting thing during nadal-tiem was tiems shorts. WHY would you play tennis live in front of that many people, in shorts that will make your WHOLE ass sweaty ass fuck??? like pick another color damn Reply

Thread

Link

Given the kit Adidas supplied, his only choices were the green ones or white ones and the white ones go completely see-through when he sweats (he wore the white ones in the earlier rounds). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a mess. you would think adidas knew better. i dont mind sweat but there were two completely different colors and it was the whole ass lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brave of Stan to be the sacrificial lamb.



I look forward to Rafa's next trophy.



Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sad that Andy lost. I can't stand Wawrinka and I actually really like Andy.



Anyway, La Decima is close. So fucking close. Pls Rafa I love you and I know how much you want it. Destroy him. I was in a panic mode during his first set today tbh... but the second half of the match was just a routine for him. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. Love Andy and hate Wawrinka so it was really disappointing. Though to be fair with the way Andy has been playing these past few months he actually had a good tournament and got further than I expected.



I really want Nadal to get La decima. Love him so much and I want him to decimate Wawrinka. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, OP, could you please not with that title? I remember you predicting Fed losing the AO final to Rafa, predicting Nole winning the RG... I don't want you to jinx Rafa, lmao. :) Reply

Thread

Link

To be fair he had a cupcake of a draw this year. :-/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow, thats a 1.65 games lost average, WOW. That is complete, total, utter domination. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link





i haven't watched this match yet! i haven't watched this match yet! Reply

Thread

Link

wasn't much to see tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did andy flop? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sorry! I didn't even think of that! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ngl partially rooting stan because, when he is on I find him 10x more enjoyable and well I dont enjoy watching rafa play, but I know rafa is going to bulldoze him. what a fine way to get your 10th rg and 15th slam. idk what more can be said other than clay court king



"mighty fine" clay court competition we have



Edited at 2017-06-09 08:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

nadal and ostapenko ftw!



hope its an easy win for nadal bc I won't be able to handle 4 or 5 sets the first set today had me anxious as hell Reply

Thread

Link

lmao MTE at everything you just said Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rafa slaying so much brings me joy

it is sooo close now!! i hope he will fucking destroy that ugly inside and out wawrinka

let it be another 3:0



team ostapenko in women's finale, love this crazy kid Reply

Thread

Link

Andy why :( I'm surprised tho, he was playing absolute shit up until this week and I didn't think he'd make it past the 3rd round lmao. I've never liked clay season anyway, bring on grass Reply

Thread

Link

He actually did so well at RG considering his clay form in the run up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, he should be proud, he was only one tiebreak away from the final! At least now I don't have to watch him get bent over and fucked by Nadal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link