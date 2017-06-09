Nadal

Wawrinka wins the battle of who gets to come runner up to Nadal in RG final on Sunday







- 2015 RG champion Wawrinka beat Murray in the SF
- 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 RG champion Nadal beat Thiem
- Nadal has not lost a set this RG (has barely lost games)
- Wawrinka had not dropped a set until the SF
- Nadal had not faced a top 20 player until the SF
- Wawrinka will become the new #2 should he win the final, otherwise Nadal is #2
- Djokovic will be outside the top 4 for the first time since 2009

The men's side has been pretty disappointing this year. The closest to a great match was the Wawrinka/Murray SF and even that was a mess in places.
