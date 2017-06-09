Wawrinka wins the battle of who gets to come runner up to Nadal in RG final on Sunday
Game, set & match!— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 9, 2017
Wawrinka beats Murray 6-7 6-3 5-7 7-6 6-1 to reach the French Open final
Live:
📻 @5liveSport
📱 https://t.co/EfPeXPP0US pic.twitter.com/2l4nfjm6Kd
The King of Clay 🙌— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 9, 2017
Rafael Nadal beats Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-4 6-0 to reach another French Open final https://t.co/EfPeXPP0US #RG17 pic.twitter.com/vG3XZtxlDC
- 2015 RG champion Wawrinka beat Murray in the SF
- 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 RG champion Nadal beat Thiem
- Nadal has not lost a set this RG (has barely lost games)
- Wawrinka had not dropped a set until the SF
- Nadal had not faced a top 20 player until the SF
- Wawrinka will become the new #2 should he win the final, otherwise Nadal is #2
- Djokovic will be outside the top 4 for the first time since 2009
Source, Source
The men's side has been pretty disappointing this year. The closest to a great match was the Wawrinka/Murray SF and even that was a mess in places.
back to austria, bumblebutt!
pics tho?
That's pretty optimistic but there's a chance I guess.
I look forward to Rafa's next trophy.
Anyway, La Decima is close. So fucking close. Pls Rafa I love you and I know how much you want it. Destroy him. I was in a panic mode during his first set today tbh... but the second half of the match was just a routine for him.
I really want Nadal to get La decima. Love him so much and I want him to decimate Wawrinka.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
i haven't watched this match yet!
"mighty fine" clay court competition we have
Edited at 2017-06-09 08:03 pm (UTC)
hope its an easy win for nadal bc I won't be able to handle 4 or 5 sets the first set today had me anxious as hell
it is sooo close now!! i hope he will fucking destroy that ugly inside and out wawrinka
let it be another 3:0
team ostapenko in women's finale, love this crazy kid
That's a bubble butt show I'll be watching.