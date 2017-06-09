Final two GOT episodes of the season to be longest ever for series
Thanks to some digging by the people at Watchers on the Wall dot com, we know know the final two episodes of Game of Thones seventh season will be the shows longest ever, clocking in at 71 and 81 minutes respectively.
Last season's finale, formerly the longest episode of the show, was 68 minutes.
The finale is set to air August 27th.
do you like that tv episodes are becoming longer and longer, ontd?
no bc i have the attention span of a four-year old.
People are dumb.
They need to make the episodes longer to make up for the few episodes they're giving us. So I'm happy that the last episode of the season is nearly the length of a film. We deserve it, we have been waiting 84 years for this new season... Can't wait!
ugh I need this to leak already itsbeen84years.gif
hearing the other day that the last season might not come until 2019 was horrible I don't need D&D to get all GRRM about this shit
apparently it's because D&D haven't written the episodes yet but why the fuck not? what you waiting for guys?? hope to it
I just want Arya and Brienne to be ok in the end.
also whoa:
