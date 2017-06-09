Final two GOT episodes of the season to be longest ever for series


Thanks to some digging by the people at Watchers on the Wall dot com, we know know the final two episodes of Game of Thones seventh season will be the shows longest ever, clocking in at 71 and 81 minutes respectively.

Last season's finale, formerly the longest episode of the show, was 68 minutes.

The finale is set to air August 27th.

