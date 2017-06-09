Final two GOT episodes of the season to be longest ever for series

That's like a shitty animated movie run time Reply

I'm trying to be positive about this show, but I just feel like the ending is going to suck no matter what. And letting D&D decide how things wrap up can't be good. I'm sure everyone's going to get suffocated by giant tits or something. Reply

The season 7 spoilers gave me the impression that they are doing GRRM's ending, more or less. They're just finding ways to work around getting rid of Faegon and making Euron a dumb frat boy instead of an Evil Pirate Wizard Child Molester. Reply

GRRM has been working on this series forever, so I have a feeling the ending will disappoint regardless. Especially for book readers who have had over a decade to speculate and come up with all sorts of theories. Personally, I just need Jon and the Starks to survive this mess lmao. Reply

give me 181 minutes idgaf. just no dorn. Reply

WIG Reply

At what point does this kinda thing become excessive? I feel like it's almost there. Reply

do you like that tv episodes are becoming longer and longer, ontd?



no bc i have the attention span of a four-year old. Reply

from what i remember of the spoilers they sound boring af. nty @ 81 minutes Reply

so it's just like the books then? Reply

Mte. I quit when 13 year old​Dany got sold to Drogo Reply

gotta love the people who claim Drogo didn't rape Dany in the books. she was THIRTEEN. I'm glad they aged people up at least for the show, GRRM writes a whole lot about teens fucking Reply

I've heard people IRL saying she wasn't raped on the show either because that "was her duty"...



People are dumb. Reply

nah Reply

lmao this never gets old Reply

I read the title too quickly and I thought it said the "first two GOT episodes of the season leaked", so when I tell you I JUMPED. Y'all I was ready to torrent, and then I actually read the title and was a little disappointed aw.

They need to make the episodes longer to make up for the few episodes they're giving us. So I'm happy that the last episode of the season is nearly the length of a film. We deserve it, we have been waiting 84 years for this new season... Can't wait! Reply

i feel like this season will be ALL about killing off those semi big characters, so last season will only feature the leads. if one of yall spoil me i will cut you. Reply

Well they kind of have to if they expect to wrap everything up in just 13(?) episodes. Reply

I'm fine with the running time being longer than usual, we've only got a few episodes left. Reply

I cannot imagine they couldn't make two normal, full seasons out of it tbh Reply

Considering the leaks, I'm surprised the episodes are this long. There must be a ton of filler. Reply

Good lord... Reply

they better be longer for skimping on the episode count



ugh I need this to leak already itsbeen84years.gif



hearing the other day that the last season might not come until 2019 was horrible I don't need D&D to get all GRRM about this shit Reply

yeah that was some right bullshit but i wouldnt be surprised since they probably want to give westworld s2 an awards chance and build up the hype for the final season Reply

it'll still probably be released before The Winds of Winter tho lol



apparently it's because D&D haven't written the episodes yet but why the fuck not? what you waiting for guys?? hope to it Reply

I don't get why this additional time wasn't just two extra episodes. Reply

I don't like when shows have varying episode times. Like one episode is 50 minutes and another is 80. I feel like it's really messy writing. Reply

The guy who leaked all that info was able to condense the season into several paragraphs. The subpar acting from most of the main cast also doesn't really give much space for long dialogues. Methinks it's just going to be really long battle sequences. So... Reply

this is the first GoT post i've been in in ages bc it seems relatively spoiler-free. i read spoilers for season 6 and regretted it so hard. i was kicking myself! Reply

i am more than fine with longer episodes, more game of thrones plz Reply

I still love this show and I'm so excited for it to come back. I've basically given up on the books ever being finished.

I just want Arya and Brienne to be ok in the end. Reply

also whoa:











everyone's wearing black this season. it's the most goth season of GoT ever

everyone's wearing black this season. it's the most goth season of GoT ever Reply

