June 9th, 2017, 09:27 pm tornumbrella Soundtrack to 'Romeo and Juliet' with Emily Blunt and James Corden The 'Into The Woods' due staged a contemporary Romeo and Juliet musical tribute that featured 14 songs, 7 sets, in just one take and "zero pressure." Source Tagged: emily blunt, james corden, live performance
still amreally into retj...
This was funny though, I wonder why Juliet is drinking the poison instead of stabbing herself?
Congrats again!!!