still am really into retj...







This was funny though, I wonder why Juliet is drinking the poison instead of stabbing herself?



This was funny though, I wonder why Juliet is drinking the poison instead of stabbing herself?

I would imagine it would be in poor taste given what just happened in London and the fact that the show filmed in London this week. Reply

Oh I didn't think of that, that's very understandable. Reply

I fucking love Emily Blunt Reply

that was cute Reply

I like Emily. She seemed to have fun with this. Reply

I knew it wouldn't be but my mind went immediately to Baz's Romeo + Juliet soundtrack.

one of my all time fave soundtracks. it's perfect. Reply

Same, not sure why I thought it would be to this perfect OST Reply

I walked down the aisle to this song at my wedding!



Edited at 2017-06-09 08:09 pm (UTC) Reply

OMG :3333!!



Congrats again!!! Reply

Thanks bb. ♥ I can't believe it's 2.5 years this month, WTF! Reply

I thought this would be cringeworthy but it was actually really cute! Emily Blunt is a darling Reply

