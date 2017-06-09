Rachel McAdams Attends AFI's Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton

i love when ONTD posts basically a nothing thing about their fav. Its always random af Reply

Thread

Link

Diane ♥



Emma's makeup and hair look really nice. I think she's trying to do something quirky a la Diane with that outfit, but I'm not sure if it's working Reply

Thread

Link

Look, it's the two women Ryan Gosling’s fans want him to leave Eva Mendes for.



I think Rachel is so cute. Emma should have her Oscar taken away for that hideous dress. Reply

Thread

Link

Ryan Gosling's *racist fans Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loved rachel and ryan a lot and mcgosling is still really cute. but his relationship with eva is also amazing, the way he talks about her is beautiful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Emma and Margot Robbie need to play sisters Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I could see it. Maybe adopted or half-sisters, Emma being an Asian-American and all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg that dress looks so stunning on Rachel. Reply

Thread

Link

Still no kids. Huh. Reply

Thread

Link

Apparently, Woody Allen made an appearance as well. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Tim Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Emma's dress should be burned, jfc that thing is hideous. Reply

Thread

Link

Rachel looks so lovely. I'll always love her for Slings & Arrows. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't like Diane knowing she's good friends with Woody Allen. Reply

Thread

Link

Rachel is so insanely beautiful, I just can't. Reply

Thread

Link

lol comment twins Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I.... actually like the dress Rachel has on. Reply

Thread

Link

Emma looks good, I like her makeup here. The dress should be burned Reply

Thread

Link

Rachel is so beautiful. I can't. Reply

Thread

Link

I have an Emma Stone meme I want to post but I don't know how to put the picture here, can someone help me?



Edited at 2017-06-09 08:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Error: Irreparable invalid markup ('<img =>') in entry. Owner must fix manually. Raw contents below.]



<img = INSERT LINK HERE / (>)



(Remove the parentheses between the last >) ') in entry. Owner must fix manually. Raw contents below.] Irreparable invalid markup ('') in entry. Owner must fix manually. Raw contents below.] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you! What's the best site to host images And are LJ compatible? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think that depends on preference but I do know Imgur doesn't work here.

I use https://imgbb.com or tinypic.com Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rachel looks old af Reply

Thread

Link

rachel <3



i've missed seeing her! Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-06-09 09:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

ah a post of woody allen apologists! grand! Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe Rachel is 38. Reply

Thread

Link

Diane ain't shit tbh. Her Woody Allen connection says enough



And if I never have to see her hyper, hysterical ass in a movie ever again, it'll be too soon Reply

Thread

Link

I was here last night. Reply

Thread

Link