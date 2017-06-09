Rachel McAdams Attends AFI's Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton
Rachel McAdams channels old Hollywood glamour in a plunging floral gown https://t.co/jy5f13bsAb— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 9, 2017
Rachel made a surprise appearance attending Diane Keaton’s AFI’s 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute on June 7th. She skipped the red carpet, but took the stage to pay tribute to Diane, with whom she worked on “The Family Stone” (2005) and “Morning Glory” (2010). Other guests included Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon and her former co-stars Emma Stone (Aloha) and Jane Seymour (Wedding Crashers).
Emma Stone wore a #LOEWE Fall 2017 dress & #StellaLuna heels to the #AFILife Tribute to Diane Keaton. https://t.co/VqafW8qRaM pic.twitter.com/f4QoAXCeQA— The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) June 9, 2017
source, 2
Emma's makeup and hair look really nice. I think she's trying to do something quirky a la Diane with that outfit, but I'm not sure if it's working
I think Rachel is so cute. Emma should have her Oscar taken away for that hideous dress.
i've missed seeing her!
And if I never have to see her hyper, hysterical ass in a movie ever again, it'll be too soon