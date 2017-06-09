RM - wink

Rachel McAdams Attends AFI's Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton




Rachel made a surprise appearance attending Diane Keaton’s AFI’s 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute on June 7th. She skipped the red carpet, but took the stage to pay tribute to Diane, with whom she worked on “The Family Stone” (2005) and “Morning Glory” (2010). Other guests included Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon and her former co-stars Emma Stone (Aloha) and Jane Seymour (Wedding Crashers).




source, 2
