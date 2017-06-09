ONTD Roundup

What's going on with that UK vote? Has the Queen always been conservative? Like why would she support conservatives who got the country into the Brexit mess? Reply

Ooop @ this downer first comment on a Friday :/

yeah, I was reading last night that she has to give assent to laws before they're passed--- but apparently it's a formality? The last time assent was withheld was by Queen Anne in 1708.



I think the Queen needs to get back on that shit ASAP

Technically the Queen has to remain objective, but obviously the crown is closer to conservatives since they have closer ties to the monarchy. The Queen basically just invites the leader of the party that won the most seats in the House of Commons to form a government. Just like the Presidents in countries with Chancellors do. (e.g.: Germany, Austria, etc.) It's pretty much just a formality.

It's just a ceremonial role bb. No real power or ability to select government.

happy friday, ontd!



question i saw: would you rather know when or how we're going to die?

How

Hell no, I'd never be able to enjoy a single day of my life knowing what/when the end was. Edit: LMAO, my covefefe clearly hasn't kicked in. I'd rather know how if I had to choose, but that would still make life miserable because I'd be super fucking paranoid.



Edited at 2017-06-09 05:08 pm (UTC)

when

How. I'd rather know it's not a painful death over when it'll happen

imma live forever

That's my way of thinking.

None of it tbh!

neither. I'd be paranoid with either type of information.

probably how?? Or maybe when? Is there a neither option?

when

Hm. Neither. If I knew when, I'd always be thinking about my time running out. If I knew how, I'd always be wary and afraid of being around anything similar to what will kill me.

Nope. Neither. No thanks!

When

That's so hard to choose. I just know I don't want to live past my 80s.

if I was forced to pick I'd say when. If I found out HOW then I'd get super paranoid every time I did that thing, thinking that was the time I would die.

tbh tho I don't want to know either lol



tbh tho I don't want to know either lol

When, I'd be too scared to know how it'll happen.

how omg

that's really fucking hard. I guess how--- painful death scares me way too much. I just wanna go peacefully in my sleep sometime between 77-85

neither really, but if I HAD to choose I'd choose how. But what if it's a terrible death and I spend my whole life dreading it. :-/

Both

when

when. if it's when i'm old, i can probably deduce that it's due to normal aging process and nothing traumatic (and vice versa).

none, i have enough anxiety thank

How, if I had to choose. I'm trying to live at a minimum of 92. Don't want or need to live past 100.

No. I wouldn't be able to enjoy the rest of my life if I knew.



Unless this is a death I could possibly prevent, in which case I'd want to know HOW.

either as long as it's super mysterious like "with a lover" or "by the light of a full moon" or "poisoned by your own actions" like keep me guessing bro

how

how not when

such a fantastic movie



the ending got me fucked up

such a fantastic movie

I'm seeing it this weekend!! I got slightly spoiled but I'm trying to deny it really happened

GAWD, Gal is so cute. I need to go see it again this weekend.

I'm seeing this today! Trying to go in with very little expectations so that I don't come out disappointed :x

I cried SO MUCH at the ending. Such a great movie.

I'm waiting for my dealer to swing by so I can start OITNB he needs to get hereuhhhhhhh 😭🙆‍♂️🌿🍃🌳✨🥂💚

Have a stellar weekend lined up.



Happy Full Moon Friday, loves!Have a stellar weekend lined up.

Ayyyyy, full moon AND JUPITER WENT DIRECT TODAY!!!!



June is about to be lit.

I want to thank the full moon for the awesome sex I had 36-ish hours ago.

Man, Soul Train was so fucking perfect.

I'm so excited that Trader Joe's has brought back one of my fav cheap sparkling wines. Its like Peach d'amore or some bs like that. I like it a lot, even if it does give me headaches at times, oop. I've heard it's good for mimosas too

That sounds so yummy.

Does anyone know where I can find non-athletic shorts that have a stretchy waistband? Basically, something like jeggings, but a shorts version? Pants that have button-closures are really uncomfortable to me. I've actually thought about getting maternity shorts with the panel haha. Aside from maternity or activewear, does such a thing exist?

Pinup clothes? F21, clothing co???

Just checked F21's and I didn't see anything like what I'm looking for :/ I don't have one where I live anyway. I'm going out of town in less than a week so I need to get these before then!

idk the other two suggestions?



idk the other two suggestions?

I have a pair of denim shorts with an elastic band that I bought from Target this spring. You can try there?

also, i'm finishing up francis chan's "forgotten god" and am about to start "crazy love". anyone have any good book recs similar to his?

Radical by David Platt, anything by Matt Chandler

Soong Chan Rah, not sure if that's what you're into but he's great

thank you! i'm going to check out both. mardel's has a huge booksale going on, so maybe they'll be part of it

i'm watching ink master season 8 and the dudes are seriously a bunch of utter twats. sketchy is the wooooorst and the only decent guy was the one who looked like a lawyer, but he just went home. they are such insecure babies though, it's unbelievable

go ryan and kelly!! ✨



go ryan and kelly!! ✨



Edited at 2017-06-09 05:08 pm (UTC)

I don't know what the hell people want from millennials. Like, if we go out to eat we're horrible cause we should be saving our money but if we prepare our own food at home we're horrible cause we're killing restaurants. Bitch...

lmao my restaurant makes a ton of money off of people 35years+, especially seniors. let's stay home

for real!

Baby boomers hate are turning into their own grumpy parents. At some point every generation gets cranky that the younger ones are 'ruining' everything.

Lol mfte.

can i ask this? does anyone have any good book downloading site recs?

Not sure if this helps, but a friend of mine basically made up a fake address in LA to get free access to their online library and reads whatever she wants. She said they have the best selection that she's found. It's not permanently downloading but could work.

library genesis

ebook.bike



youll never need another one Reply

I use ibookpile, ebookbb, mobilism and topshelfbooks Reply

Hello round up, I've missed you! School is a pita. I have 4 papers to write in the next couple days and a short presentation on Wednesday *crying*. Reply

i'm officially done with my 1st yearof med school and i'm drunk at 1pm hi Reply

Congrats bb! Reply

Any idea of which specialty you'll be interested.



We're desperate for more child abuse doctors! Reply

Congrats!!!!! Did you slay it? Reply

get it! Reply

congrats! you've earned many drinks lol Reply

Yahhhhh congrats!!! Reply

Congrats love. Our very own ONTD doctor in the making. Reply

woohoo congrats! Reply

Lol get it, bb! Reply

omg, congrats! i wish i would have gone to med school. Reply

Late but congrats bb!! Reply

thanks everyone! Reply

I should spend the whole weekend studying cause finals are pretty soon and I'm quite behind already, but I'm already drunk. ooops. I also made a lot of plans with friends already so... fuck it, basically. I'll regret this come Monday though.



Edited at 2017-06-09 05:09 pm (UTC) Reply

never mix gesso and bleach it smells RANCID Reply

