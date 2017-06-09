Oprah can’t afford "Underground"




"I can’t afford ‘Underground’. It cost twice as much to make as ‘Queen Sugar.’ As a matter of fact, my dear friend John Legend called me personally and asked me about it, but we’d already been talking about how we could make it work ... It’s like $5 million an episode, so we can’t afford it. It’s not cheap, I think because it’s a period piece.”

"I think the series is a good show and I really tried to save it, but it didn’t make good business sense for me to take it on."

source
Tagged: , , ,