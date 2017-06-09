Oprah can’t afford "Underground"

'...my dear friend John Legend'. Even Oprah's not above name dropping. Reply

Thread

Link

he produces the show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My dear friend Toni Morrison. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The book launch I organised for Toni Morrison. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My dear friend with a bike Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really liked the show, but I didn't love this last season. It seemed to really drag the story out. One episode was just Harriet Tubman talking, like a seminar, for 60 minutes. I think it lost a bit of direction and focus on season 2, which didn't help. Reply

Thread

Link

They had probably blown their budget by that point lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hated that ep, but aisha deserves all the noms for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the show is great but I need more contemporary stories on black people....this would have been better as a mini series Reply

Thread

Link

Ia. As a black person, the older I get the more I don't really wanna watch a bunch of slavery/pre-civil rights media as much, with the exception of documentaries. I'm much more interested in stories based around issues we face today. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly, it reinforces the stereotype that black people only had a problem back when slavery was still legal and/or at least only up until the 60's with MLK Jr, and that now (especially since Obama in 2008) everything is just fine and dandy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I want more stuff like Get Out.



I'm writing a short webseries about 3 black women in Detroit. So I'm trying to write what I want to see lol.



Bring the solution not the problem etc. Just hoping my boss will invest when I'm done.. haha Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

TEA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn are they using cgi to make this show Reply

Thread

Link

She's such a name dropper. Fucking annoying. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao She's Oprah. Why is she even name dropping? Weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is it name dropping if you're stating facts? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im surprised its so expenive. People are either inside a house or running around a forest. Didn't think it would be so costly. Reply

Thread

Link

It's a period show with a large ensemble shot almost entirely outdoors, which takes a lot of time and money. I kind of assumed it was expensive but 5M an episode is WILD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

those hoop skirts cost $$$$ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bet they have to make costumes and props from scratch and that shit ain't gonna be cheap. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GoT is apparently 6mil per episode and they do costumes and props from scratch, have a massive cast + background actors, sweeping outdoor camera work and a ton of cgi.



Like if costumes are putting Underground over a reasonable budget it's not that hard to rent costumes (most times characters are pretty much wearing the same stuff for the whole season). They spent a lot but I'm not seeing it on-screen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only reality, extra cheesy selfhelp, praise me I'm Oprah shows will do.



Queen Sugar is the only show on her channel worth watching.

Reply

Thread

Link

you better repent! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not on my watch! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

greenleaf tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IYANLA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck that's expensive. Sucks no one can pick it up but I can see why. Lots of shows have been cancelled bc of budget. I really want to start Queen Sugar soon Reply

Thread

Link

How is she a name dropper when she's the bigger name Reply

Thread

Link

Mte lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That doesn't make sense. You can still be a big name and name drop.



Edited at 2017-06-09 05:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ed Sheeran taught ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these people are idiots Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Users on this site will always find some issue to poke at when black ppl are involved Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's way too expensive for such a small network. She's not stupid, so this makes perfect sense. Reply

Thread

Link

What's up with the nichest of shows costing the most? I'm sure BBT doesn't even cost 5m, and they actually pay half the cast 1m each (don't quote me if it does tho).

RIP to underground tho.



Edited at 2017-06-09 05:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lol but at least you can justify that cost for TBBT cause of the viewership and it does gangbusters in syndication.



A show in a niche channel that is also going to have a niche viewership within that niche channel should never ever cost that much. Its a miracle it went on as long as it did tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TBBT films on a soundstage and only needs one day to film for one ep. salaries aside the show must be super cheep to produce Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbbt cost nearly 10 million an episode to produce. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had no idea it costs 5M per episode. Wow. It's really sad that we won't see the continuation of the story especially the season (more likes series) ended with a cliffhanger. Reply

Thread

Link

Had an argument with a critic who was trying to make the point that this show, Sense8 and The Get Down were cancelled cause they are diverse and i'm like girl, who wants to pay 5-12 million per episode of tv shows that don't really have high viewerships or even the critical acclaim to justify their existence? Even seemingly bottomless pit of money Netflix is a business that eventually realizes that it can better use those resources on something that will be impactful on the zeitgeist or at least at a critical level. But she kept "really, reallying" me about it. WGN is just getting rid of scripted so that argument was entirely nonsensical. Seemed she had got to a conclusion and could not be swayed by any other explanation. As if Hollywood gets rid of things that are profitable ever...they'll milk it till noone is showing up. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, The Crown was super expensive as well but i got Netflix the Emmys Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty much. if a show brings clout and awards it has better chances despite costs/ratings. even cw is doing that with jtv and crazy ex girlfriend. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

exactly, if you at least get awards cred, they are more forgiving. But Sense 8 and the Get down got neither and were plagued with production problems, were never really popular. SO it made zero sense to keep either. I tried them both and honestly they werent anything to write home about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't understand the hype for Sens8. I watched a few episodes and I did not bother with the rest of it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think the Get Down was cancelled because Baz quit - he didn't want to be exclusive to Netflix. Netflix let him run up the 7 mill tab because it was Baz. I doubt they are going to give that much money to anyone else. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no wonder WGN ditched the show, that seems incredibly expensive Reply

Thread

Link

WGN is moving away from scripted, just like A&E and MTV Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Netflix is starting to back away from expensive shows as well, it seems. Reply

Thread

Link

Gotta pay the 13 Reasons Why cast bank for season 2. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They tend to be wasteful with massive budgets allotted to shows like Bloodline. I mean "show was approximately $7 million to $8.5 million per hour, with a total cost for the 33 episodes between $231–$289 million". This is a show that didn't hit the mark critically or in terms of mass appeal. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link