Oprah can’t afford "Underground"
Oprah: It doesn't make good business sense for OWN to pick up 'Underground' https://t.co/LSOLBGlO9N pic.twitter.com/f7lrhkrSL5— HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) 9 juin 2017
"I can’t afford ‘Underground’. It cost twice as much to make as ‘Queen Sugar.’ As a matter of fact, my dear friend John Legend called me personally and asked me about it, but we’d already been talking about how we could make it work ... It’s like $5 million an episode, so we can’t afford it. It’s not cheap, I think because it’s a period piece.”
"I think the series is a good show and I really tried to save it, but it didn’t make good business sense for me to take it on."
I really liked the show, but I didn't love this last season. It seemed to really drag the story out. One episode was just Harriet Tubman talking, like a seminar, for 60 minutes. I think it lost a bit of direction and focus on season 2, which didn't help.
I'm writing a short webseries about 3 black women in Detroit. So I'm trying to write what I want to see lol.
Bring the solution not the problem etc. Just hoping my boss will invest when I'm done.. haha
Like if costumes are putting Underground over a reasonable budget it's not that hard to rent costumes (most times characters are pretty much wearing the same stuff for the whole season). They spent a lot but I'm not seeing it on-screen.
Queen Sugar is the only show on her channel worth watching.
Fuck that's expensive. Sucks no one can pick it up but I can see why. Lots of shows have been cancelled bc of budget.
I really want to start Queen Sugar soon
RIP to underground tho.
A show in a niche channel that is also going to have a niche viewership within that niche channel should never ever cost that much. Its a miracle it went on as long as it did tbh