Judge Orders Mary J. Blige To Pay Ex-Husband $30K Per Month In Spousal Support
- Blige is ordered to pay her soon-to-be ex $30,000 per month in spousal support.
- He had been asking for $130,000 per month.
- The spousal support is being deemed “temporary”.
- Blige has also been ordered to pay retroactive support dating back to September, as well as his attorney’s fees, for a grand total of $235,000.
