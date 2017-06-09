Judge Orders Mary J. Blige To Pay Ex-Husband $30K Per Month In Spousal Support

Why does he get that much? Is he taking care of an orphanage or something? Reply

This motherfucker was trying to get child support for his kid that he had from a previous relationship too lmao Reply

what!? did Blige raise the kid with him or legally adopt the kid? bc otherwise I hope the judge laughs in his face for that request. Reply

Omg these broke boys are audacious Reply

Because spousal support is always outrageous - it's to maintain "a lifestyle they're accustomed to" Reply

i feel for her, she tried so hard to save it but things just don't work out high key can relate Reply

Why does anyone get married?



I mean damn. Reply

especially when you're rich! I'd never marry anyone if I was well off on my own. Reply

ifkr Reply

That is so fucking crazy. I don't even know if I will hit $30k for the whole year. Reply

Same. I definitely won't.



No one needs $30k a month, let alone $130k!! Reply

I can't even imagine making 30k a lifetime. Reply

Gurl, don't push it.. Reply

POOR PRIDE. Reply

Where do you live? Reply

I definitely won't after taxes. :/ Reply

LOL @ 130K Reply

This is fucked up. Poor Mary. Reply

Truth Reply

I mean I know he (and most people) ask for more than what they know they'll be awarded but 130k?! Daaaamn. Reply

mte! people act weird about them bc they're ~not romantic~ or something but marriage is like a contract, pre-nups are smart!! Reply

MTE Reply

Considering all the crazy stuff this guy was asking for, it seems like they really negotiated down. I mean, he wanted her to cover his and his child's lifestyle. And I thinking he wanted a clothing allowance as well. He lost is mind. Reply

Mary, Fantasia, Tiny etc. deserve better relationships than with these mediocre tacky men. Ugh. Reply

did he ever give back her Grammy tho? Reply

get money kendu bish!



oh no wait he a man, sorry ontd <3 Reply

lmao exactly Reply

o no u didnt Reply

oop Reply

Lmaoooo Reply

lmao Reply

idg why y'all keep bringing this up as if these poor little men needed your support?

considering how nasty 90% of straight men ofc I will cheer on a woman to get her coin?

ontd really hates women, yikes Reply

this truth Reply

Drag them sis Reply

LMAO Reply

no Reply

this is fucking crazy Reply

