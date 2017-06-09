Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Actress Glenne Headly Dies at 63: Report https://t.co/UpRAA9TwQE — People Magazine (@people) June 9, 2017

- “It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly,” her reps said

- she was 63

- no cause of death has been released





source

This is so sad. I've loved her in so many things