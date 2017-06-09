Actress Glenne Headly Dies at 63
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Actress Glenne Headly Dies at 63: Report https://t.co/UpRAA9TwQE— People Magazine (@people) June 9, 2017
- “It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly,” her reps said
- she was 63
- no cause of death has been released
This is so sad. I've loved her in so many things
She was in several movies I loved as a kid (Dick Tracy, Sgt. Bilko), but I think I'll remember her best from Mr. Holland's Opus. I'll always love the scene where she breaks down in her frustration of not being able to talk with her son.
I loved her in Making Mr. Right and Monk. RIP
I found his message really nice, kinda had tears in my eyes reading it.