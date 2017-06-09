The View reacts to #ComeyDay

Jed is such a dumbass. I cannot stand her. Comey knew if he didn't have someone leak those memos, a special counsel wouldn't have been appointed.



I really think the days are numbered for Jed. Just don't know when she will be gone. Reply

Soon please. Pretty please. Oh, god, please. What did we do on daytime to deserve her? Reply

I really hope she's just dumb and doesn't mean to be. Because if she's purposefully this clueless (which I think she is bc I don't think she IS dumb) then that's even worse.



But she grew up in the Fox News environment so it's not shocking that this is the way her brain has been conditioned to work. Reply

Jedidiah is a fucking idiot Reply

Quite the story from Nancy Pelosi about her first meeting with Trump—and his insistence that he won the popular vote. (via @Morning_Joe) pic.twitter.com/xvmCmJA6el — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 9, 2017

this bish thought he was gonna try it with Pelosi Reply

Morning Joe is turning to one of my faved morning shows. Reply

lol same i love how they are like totally over trump (they used to be buddies it seems lol yikes) and gop as a whole Reply

lmao that headline. I'm glad someone's saying it. Reply

pelosi's 'any mammal' read oh my god Reply

I FUCKING CANT.



i know nancy is problematic and she represents the more old school DNC ideas & takes lobbying money, etc, but she can be really, really blunt and not give a fuck and i love that. Reply

The stories....they just all sound like fiction but they're terrifyingly true Reply

she read him for filth omg Reply

he is such a fucking child Reply

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

Sure Jan Reply

He's so stupid. He really couldn't resist it. Reply

Stay defaming private citizens, you psychotic sack of shit. Reply

Why did Trump say he felt vindicated if everything Comey said was a lie and fake? Trump is so dumb. Reply

Because Comey said he did tell tramp he wasn't under investigation. But that must have been a lie too! Reply

If Comey is such a liar, come testify to the SIC under oath about what really happened Trump. Reply

Comey should be all "why you so obsessed with me?" at this point Reply

i thought trump liked leakers #peepeetape Reply

He's such a dumbass Reply

310AM though? Reply

Says the jackass who leaked classified info to the Russians in the Oval Office. Reply

complete vindication? the reach. he's so fuckign delusional. Reply

This fucking bitch has to be stopped. This shit is aging me. Reply

This took forever to upload. So here's another one from the View.



Ryan's such an idiot. If Obama was as incompetent as Trump was and someone gave the excuse that he's new and learning, Ryan would have dragged both the person and Obama. Reply

Sunny is boiling mad. Reply

omg he is the fuckin president for fuccks sakes. not the new intern who forgot the cofee order. the intern would get more scuitiny that this coddling republicans seem to do. Reply

Paula brings up the fact on why didn't he stand up to 45 or do something more.



Well, what was he wearing? Reply

Had he been drinking at all? Was there any physical contact beforehand?



I just kinda made myself a little sick typing that. Reply

I NEED TO OWN A SET OF PEARLS. Every single politician I've seen so far has been wearing fucking pearls. Reply

I gotta go make a covefefe run real quick, I'm dragging Post-Comey. Reply

I'd send you some of my coffee. Reply

omg yeah same I'm really tired ~_~ Reply

this is so depressing. Reply

When Sunny yells "ARE YOU KIDDING ME?" lol mte sis Reply

You know that Sunny can be problematic too. Reply

Yes, sometimes she bugs me but in this she's right. Reply

Yeah, but I will say that she has grown a lot since being on the show and I've grown to like her.



I don't agree with everything she says (especially when it comes to the subject of sex) but I respect her bc she listens and you can tell she at least tries to think outside of her own bubble.



And she annoys the shit out of Whoopie for some reason and I'm here for that lol Reply

Jed needs to stop. Reply

Comey was a private citizen when he gave the unclassified memos to his friend. Dude was fired...he had no supervisor to give it to lol. He also gave it to Mueller. Not everything in the memo was even leaked to the press. If that's the best Kasowitz has, Trump is in trouble. Reply

Morning Joe mentioned that the tweet about tapes would be the downfall of 45. Reply

And Trump could always testify under oath like Comey did if he feels so strongly about Comey being a liar. And play those nonexistent tapes! Reply

I think Trump's lawyer is Lionel Hutz. Reply

lmao or bob loblaw Reply

dead omg Reply

they act like the head of the damn FBI wouldn't know enough about the law to not get himself in trouble. Reply

trump and his lawyer are throwing out diversions to mess with the press. like dude has NO CASE cause he publicized his convos with comey already, didnt use executive privilege, the documents werent classified, and comey was a private citizen so lmfao at them having the audacity to do this Reply

I keep reading Jed as Jeb and tbh I'd prefer Jeb! Reply

I ordered my Captain America shield yesterday. Felt it was time. Reply

I found space. Reply

very heroic bb! Reply

