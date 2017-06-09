The View reacts to #ComeyDay
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Paula Faris
Today's 🔥 topics:
The View talks about #ComeyDay aka the day in which James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Joy comments on how Comey is now more famous than
Jed remains problematic as she thinks Comey leaking his memos to the NY Times is awful. Sunny argues that Comey is a patriot. Paula brings up the fact on why didn't he stand up to
But she grew up in the Fox News environment so it's not shocking that this is the way her brain has been conditioned to work.
i know nancy is problematic and she represents the more old school DNC ideas & takes lobbying money, etc, but she can be really, really blunt and not give a fuck and i love that.
Well, what was he wearing?
I just kinda made myself a little sick typing that.
I don't agree with everything she says (especially when it comes to the subject of sex) but I respect her bc she listens and you can tell she at least tries to think outside of her own bubble.
And she annoys the shit out of Whoopie for some reason and I'm here for that lol
