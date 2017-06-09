New Black Panther Poster and First Teaser Trailer to Air Tonight
Check out the new #BlackPanther poster and tune in to game four tonight to see the world premiere of the teaser trailer! Witness the legend. pic.twitter.com/Z4LQLNxwIc— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) June 9, 2017
The teaser trailer will air during game four of the NBA finals tonight at 9:00 PM EST (ABC).
😍
But I also love this poster.
It looks like they slapped a picture of Chadwick over a concept art based on Game of Thrones.
But also LOOK AT THAT KING. LOOK AT THAT VIBE. LOOK AT THAT.
So excited for the teaser I might cry.
I see it tbh.
I see it. And that's actually pretty awesome.
The execution is what I have issues with.
I can't stop looking at the distracting tangent tho...