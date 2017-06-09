New Black Panther Poster and First Teaser Trailer to Air Tonight

yasss Reply

I. Am. Shaking. I CAN'T WAIT! This may even be the first time I tune into a basketball game in years! Reply

why bother? it will be up online within minutes.



Edited at 2017-06-09 04:14 pm (UTC)

Shook Reply

I hate this poster.

But I also love this poster.

It looks like they slapped a picture of Chadwick over a concept art based on Game of Thrones.

But also LOOK AT THAT KING. LOOK AT THAT VIBE. LOOK AT THAT.



So excited for the teaser I might cry.



Edited at 2017-06-09 04:04 pm (UTC)

ia. looks cheap. Reply

lol ia. i first saw this pic on tumblr and thought it was fanart so i just kept scrolling not caring Reply

i thought the entire thing was concept art when i first saw it on twitter this morning, then was like 'oh this is real??' Reply

First thing I though of 'this looks very cheap'.



Edited at 2017-06-09 05:17 pm (UTC)

That was my first thought when I saw it. I was like 0__o. Someone was copying and pasting in photoshop again. Reply

Seriously, what in the "graphic design is my passion" hell? Still excited for it! Reply

Yeah the background is really basic in that OH LOOK HOW GENERICALLY MAJESTIC way lol Reply

Link





https://dilemmaxdotnet.files.wordpr ess.com/2015/04/huey-p-newton-04.jpg



I see it tbh. Someone said it looks like a Black Panther party picture referenceI see it tbh. Reply

Oh.

I see it. And that's actually pretty awesome.



The execution is what I have issues with. Reply

my wig is in orbit Reply

ia, was browsing through tumblr and legit thought this was fanart Reply

the past few marvel posters have looked terrible Reply

this poster looks bad though, I like the idea but it looks like they photoshopped his head on a drawing and the background looks weird too Reply

i wish marvel would hire someone new to make their posters Reply

If this is supposed to look drawn it looks good but if not I don't like it lol. Reply

The issue is that his face doesn't look drawn, but everything else does so it doesn't work either way imo, but it's such a great concept for a poster I can't completely hate it lol Reply

i'm fucking ready 😤 Reply

i don't even care about the poster, it looks good enough for me, i just want the teaser trailer already! Reply

ahhhhhhh Reply

lol i thought this was fan made oops Reply

I love the concept, but his head looks strangely photoshopped in. I can't wait Reply

i'm so excited for this movie but this poster is just terrible. with all that money they've got, how hard can it be for marvel to make decent posters?? Reply

