June 9th, 2017, 05:24 pm evillemmons The Phone Is for You, Harry Styles + "Two Ghosts" performance in London -Harry answers the phone, that's the whole clip lmaosource sourcesource Tagged: james corden, live performance, one direction, taylor swift
Edited at 2017-06-09 06:31 pm (UTC)
maybe he's trying to cash in on Two Ghosts being about TSwift lol
That'd be a dumb move cause SOTT was a slow song. He needs something upbeat. I vote Only Angel. I know everyone wants Kiwi, but I don't think it'd be a good fit radio wise. They'll probably go with Carolina though.
Edited at 2017-06-09 07:41 pm (UTC)
He looks really good here. I'm just so tired of seeing him. And him and James together is annoying.
between him performing it twice and it being on his tour promo video, i'm leaning toward yes.
But I also want concert tickets. I'll probably raise the age average a bit.
HOW CAN THEY NOT
