He looks and sounds amazing

so two ghosts is gonna be the next single?!disappointed

he's just continuing 1D's tradition of picking the most random songs as singles.

srsly

if it is, it will only be because they want the publicity of who its about~

i love him but i'll kill him if he makes it the next single

There was a rumor that it was gonna be Carolina so idk.



Edited at 2017-06-09 06:31 pm (UTC)

I wanted Only Angel or Woman.

IT SHOULD BE KIWIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII





maybe he's trying to cash in on Two Ghosts being about TSwift lol Reply

you know he is lol. can't wait for the haylor music video!

he's not the greatest lyricist but i love the lyrics in this song. and it looks very aesthetically pleasing performed on a london roof lol

that performance was very ecstatically pleasing, but wtf was the point of that clip???

i'm hoping it doesn't mean hes gonna be on the show more since he said "see you next week"

Maybe he's going on another show finally lol

he def missed his chance to be on the tonight show, it didnt make sense

He could still do it with the second single. It makes sense to space out all your promo for longevity and not be oversaturated, but this performance last night confused me lol Why go back on so soon? And it was a bit underwhelming, but I hate this song so I'm biased.

yeah it was a bit weird, since like i said below people said he was rehearsing woman in soundcheck? he also looked really bored

He should look bored. Two Ghosts makes me wanna lapse into a coma.

LOL! I think it was because it was London week & aired on SkyOne in the UK. It was more UK promo I guess. idek

I guess, but pick another song lol

I will be pressed af if Two Caspers is he next single

Two Caspers lmao



That'd be a dumb move cause SOTT was a slow song. He needs something upbeat. I vote Only Angel. I know everyone wants Kiwi, but I don't think it'd be a good fit radio wise. They'll probably go with Carolina though. Reply

I vote Only Angel too tbh. I can see him singing it at a VS Fashion show. Get that end of the year promo Harry! LOL!

Edited at 2017-06-09 07:41 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-09 07:41 pm (UTC) Reply

LOL And all his exes will coming walking down. I'd tune in.

I'd be so here for that!

lmao this comment and the one above it

He looks really good here. I'm just so tired of seeing him. And him and James together is annoying.

same. james is so OTT sometimes. i love 1d, but sometimes i gotta tap out if it's a james x 1d video.

i thought i would be so stoked for solo harry but nothing he does interests me at all. i watched his hilarious music video but nothing else has even made me want to click to read comments. i must not be the targeted demographic

he performed two ghosts twice on late late and i stg if he tries to make this boring ass song his next single...i'll finally know who was in charge of picking singles for 1D because they were always a mistake.

between him performing it twice and it being on his tour promo video, i'm leaning toward yes.



between him performing it twice and it being on his tour promo video, i'm leaning toward yes. Reply

It worries me that he might do Two Ghosts as the next single, it's summer Harry, we need upbeat songs!!! Carolina or Kiwi plz!!!

Kiwi is so good live!! Carolina and Kiwi are my faves.

There was a running rumor that Carolina was gonna be the next single. Some UA claimed it so I took it with a grain of salt. lol

they said he was doing woman at soundcheck so i wonder why he did this again on tv

I hate myself a bit for becoming so obsessed since the album came out.



But I also want concert tickets. I'll probably raise the age average a bit. Reply

right there with you. though i fell into the rabbit hole when 1d was still around

king <3

James Corden has such an obvious hard-on for Harry lol

All married men do.

LOL! Seriously. He has all the dads in love with him.

Did you see David Beckham rubbing his back? Like holy shit. Every grown ass man just turns into a little schoolgirl with a crush around him.

He even has Stevie saying it's hard not to love him & that they are probably now lifelong friends. Harry's out here snatching up the parents! LMAO

Stevie loves the young ones though. She was a huge Twilight stan and went after Robert Pattinson lmao

Lmao! I remember that.

everyone does lbr



HOW CAN THEY NOT Reply

I'd be like Louise from Bob's Burgers if I met him. I'd just wanna slap him. And then give him things.

Parent

