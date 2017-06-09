winslowned

Khloe Kardashian Eats Celery as a Meal




According to her nutritionist, a typical meal plan for Khloe is:

Meal 1: One scoop of whey protein powder with one tablespoon almond butter and a fruit of choice blended with ice and water and made into a shake.

Meal 2: Piece of fruit of her choice

Meal 3: 4oz chicken breast with vegetables and salad that is high in iron (something like beetroot and spinach)

Meal 4: 1 cup of celery (or 1 cup of tomatoes with 12 almonds)

Meal 5: 1 cup of celery (or tomatoes with 1 egg)

Meal 6: Fatty fish – either salmon, sea bass, black cod or artic char. This will be served with 8oz of vegetables and salad.

Total: ~1000 calories

Fitness post? Also, how does she work out as much as she does and only eat 1000 calories a day??
