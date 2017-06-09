Khloe Kardashian Eats Celery as a Meal

Unlock your post, OP. Reply

Thread

Link

That diet sounds miserable, I just had sloppy joe for breakfast. Bless. Reply

Thread

Link

I have not had a sloppy joe in so long. You have inspired me. I will make some tonight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just had a sloppy joe the other day and it was delicious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte, just sounds so fucking miserable, which is the thought I have whenever people talk about their diets. But maybe im projecting a little because I was never more miserable and less confident and happy w myself than when I was obsessed w dieting and counting calories. So much time wasted analyzing what I can and cant eat to stay on my intake limit, anxiety over eating more than the limit, grumpiness from being hungry, debating whether to go out w friends or not because i knew we would smoke weed and go eat and weed makes you hungry so it was "dangerous" to go out w friends. So pathetic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. I essentially lost 30 excessive lbs in 6 months doing the exact opposite Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, my sister used to be so obsessive about it but it always ended up hurting her more than actually helping. Seeing her go through that made me sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a stress eater, so having eating goals has helped me build better habits and remember how to tell if my body is actually hungry or not. My first goal was learning how to eat healthy, though, as opposed to losing weight as seems to be the case with obsessive calorie counters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had sloppy joes for dinner this week and forgot to buy hamburger buns so we ate them on toast... it all stayed on the bread, not sloppy at all! i'll never make them on hamburger buns again. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

only 1000 calories?! jfc.



also celery is disgusting.



Reply

Thread

Link

And she works out too?! Her "Nutritionist" should get fired. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right?! i feel like the absolute minimum if you did no exercise would be 1200. this sounds like tracy anderson's awful diet/exercise plans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup. this doesn't make sense if she's active. her poor body Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah celery is basically just water right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

celery, cucumbers and green peppers can SUCK IT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only eat celery when its taste is disguised/hidden... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've already eaten 1000 calories and it's only 815am Reply

Thread

Link

Noon, but same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I ate 1200 calories in one sitting the other day and did not regret it at all. That burger and fries were delicious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If she's working out as much as she claims that's not nearly enough calories. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what I thought. Someone is lying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

even if she wasn't exercising, 1000 calories is too few Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just mean it's not dangerously low (especially if she has a sedentary lifestyle) but if she's working out and only eating that much that's crazy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If she worked out half as much as she claims, she'd have some muscle definition. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh i thought it would be a main meal but its one of the "snack" meals



meal 1, 3, and 6 are the important ones and she seems to be eating enough. her diet is fine imo but i also have an eating disorder so lol @ me Reply

Thread

Link

1,000 are not enough for her height, age and workout routine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My trainer told me I absolutely couldn't go below 1200 and I'm only 5'2" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

logically, i totally agree with u sis



like i said "lol @ me" and my emotional distress related to food ;) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

haha, I feel ya girl.



I had the same exact thought as you and then quickly realized I am not a good judge of this lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The content of her meals seems fine; it's just the number of calories that's off. I'd be adding some more almonds or something to bring it up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol that would get so boring after like a day. Plus if she's working out nearly as much as she says she is, that isn't enough calories but ok. Reply

Thread

Link

it's sad how society has conditioned women not to wanna get yoked Reply

Thread

Link

Rmfe



Food is fuel.



This is ridiculous, especially if she is exercising like she professes to on her insta. Reply

Thread

Link

Celwry is a waste of room, spaxe 58?3, evetuthiñg Reply

Thread

Link

I agree with all of this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my exact thoughts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you ok? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

john mcccain realness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn diamondback games! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

obviously. shitty, bitter paper ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mccain is that u? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Celery with peanut butter on it sounds so much better. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you're wrong! you're all wrong! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Name checks out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ugh so true tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you the new wavvy? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Took the words right outta my mouth sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does your papa know you've been drinking in Villa Villekulla ? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol huh? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just about died with this fucking thread, I can't breath rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think you need a covfefe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I updated my whole workout routine + diet back in March and keep my calories around 1200 on weekdays and I feel like I still eat way better than this? Like it's only a 200 difference and her meals sound sad Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah mte. Even when I'm lazy and sitting around I still eat better than this with grazing on veggies and napping Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Total: ~1000 calories



jfc, the ignorance, the obsession...

jfc, the ignorance, the obsession... Reply

Thread

Link

I feel kind of bad for her on the one hand, because she probably has a lot of issues from not being small boned like her sisters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and with those parents, she didn't stand a chance and now all the women and teens following them are the ones who are being manipulated into this shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thinspo Queen! Serving Anna and Mia realness with that diet. Reply

Thread

Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







#sugarhigh #sugarlow #sugarhighagain Today I have a birthday. Picking up donuts and pudding donuts in a bit, just had kinder bueno/cookies and cream/passion fruit ice and pretty sure birthday girl is making two different cheesecakes. Reply

Thread

Link

What are pudding donuts ? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's like a Boston Creme where it tastes like there's pudding in the middle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Donuts filled with pudding Reply

Parent

Thread



Link