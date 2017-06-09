Khloe Kardashian Eats Celery as a Meal
Khloe Kardashian's diet revealed by her nutritionist Dr Goglia @PFC_Nutrition @khloekardashian https://t.co/Is4CYKJfyL #nutrition #health pic.twitter.com/puTEfGmZE3— Healthista (@HealthistaTV) June 7, 2017
According to her nutritionist, a typical meal plan for Khloe is:
Meal 1: One scoop of whey protein powder with one tablespoon almond butter and a fruit of choice blended with ice and water and made into a shake.
Meal 2: Piece of fruit of her choice
Meal 3: 4oz chicken breast with vegetables and salad that is high in iron (something like beetroot and spinach)
Meal 4: 1 cup of celery (or 1 cup of tomatoes with 12 almonds)
Meal 5: 1 cup of celery (or tomatoes with 1 egg)
Meal 6: Fatty fish – either salmon, sea bass, black cod or artic char. This will be served with 8oz of vegetables and salad.
Total: ~1000 calories
Fitness post? Also, how does she work out as much as she does and only eat 1000 calories a day??
also celery is disgusting.
Noon, but same
That's what I thought. Someone is lying.
meal 1, 3, and 6 are the important ones and she seems to be eating enough. her diet is fine imo but i also have an eating disorder so lol @ me
like i said "lol @ me" and my emotional distress related to food ;)
I had the same exact thought as you and then quickly realized I am not a good judge of this lol.
Food is fuel.
This is ridiculous, especially if she is exercising like she professes to on her insta.
Celery with peanut butter on it sounds so much better.
jfc, the ignorance, the obsession...
#sugarhigh #sugarlow #sugarhighagain
I thought that you said "kinder bueno cookies" and was like GIVE IT TO ME NOW