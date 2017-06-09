Amanda Bynes gives first interview in 4 years; says she wants to return to acting

She looks great ❤️ Reply

Can't watch at work. Does she seem ok in the vid? Reply

She seems nervous, but not at Britney level nervous. Reply

yeah she seems like she's out of practice but she was quite open which was nice. Reply

I would be nervous too. She's doing well though. Reply

She's kinda of... robotic? I've never seen her in other interviews so maybe that's just how she talks. Reply

She seems very reserved/guarded tbh. Reply

I'm glad she's doing well! Reply

I'm so happy for her. Reply

Glad she's doing well! Reply

Aww she looks so great. Reply

She looks so good. I really hope she's doing well. Reply

Amanda says she's three years sober



Wow, that's great! Good for her. Reply

Both of their faces look really strange tbh.



I hope she's actually better and well enough to handle it if she returns to acting. Reply

yeah they mention dermal fillers, and they've def both had them! Reply

Amanda now looks like Haley Hasselhoff Reply

the host has such a bad nosejob. And fillers yeah Reply

Amanda has gained weight so her face is a lot fuller. Reply

she looks like a different person :(





but i'm glad she's doing better, i think she's hilarious and i loved her movies Reply

i know :( i think if it wasn't for the hair, she wouldn't look too different Reply

She looks older. Seems a little bit defeated even. Reply

Awww, she seems good. I wish her all the luck! Reply

That interviewer lady was really annoying. *shudder* But watching interviews always makes me super uncomfortable. Second hand social anxiety!!! Reply

Wow, that was really uncomfortable. Let's grill her about her breakdown period. Reply

Staying clean is an every day battle and im glad she's on the right path. Reply

"i feed the homeless - that's been really interesting and fun" Reply

lmao i noticed that too but she was obviously really nervous and that makes you say odd/generic stuff that doesn't fit well in the context. Reply

