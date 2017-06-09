Amanda Bynes gives first interview in 4 years; says she wants to return to acting
*Speaking to Hollyscoop, Amanda says she's three years sober and looking to return to acting
*She misses acting and being in front of the camera.
*Says she'd like to start with guest spots on TV shows, then maybe her own series.
*Also loves going to fashion school and is still interested in launching her own fashion line.
Source
Wow, that's great! Good for her.
I hope she's actually better and well enough to handle it if she returns to acting.
but i'm glad she's doing better, i think she's hilarious and i loved her movies