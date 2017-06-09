Kitty

Eminem Update: Charity, Album Rumors, and More!

Eminem is still in hibernation mode but he has been showing some signs of life lately!

First off he gives a shout out to all Flint Michigan High School graduates and gave them each a new Beats by Dre headphone set! Here is the video:



Next see below for some videos from Fredwreck who is dropping hints that he is working with Em on a new album

Possible hook for a song on Em's album:



Caption: 🛣You better lose yourself in the music, you only get one shot! 🎵 #aftermath


Em re-releases the eminem show cassette for its 15th anniversary with some cool documentation about the album. Like how Jim Carrey inspired the title. Also Jim Carrey thanks Em.







I miss him so much ontd :(

sources:
https://twitter.com/JimCarrey/media
https://www.instagram.com/fredwreckla/
https://www.instagram.com/eminem/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrDn3bKY1vw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVePHfNF0ok
Tagged: , , ,