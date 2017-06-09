Eminem Update: Charity, Album Rumors, and More!

Missing the who asked for this tag tbh Reply

never heard that before



so witty and unique tbh

Thanks sis. If your fave needs lessons on wit and originality I'm free Tuesday evenings

Y'all are bitter as fuck, there are plenty of celebs I hate who get posted here all the time, not to mention those terrible fucking fine bros youtube posts.



Get over it.

you still don't have clean water, but here's some headphones

he has contributed with money as well before and supplies but okay



yeah so rude of him to not fix a systematic environmental crisis and instead give a gift that every teen there will get joy from, right?







jesus. enimem is a dick but really? thats what to criticize him on?

Educate yourself sis, they just go federal funding to replace the lead pipes and progress is moving.

I mean if I was living through a crisis I would still embrace things that make me happy even if it doesn't solve all my problems :|

gave them each a new Beats by Dre headphone set

"Gee, thanks, Mr. Eminem..." *opens eBay app to sell them*

The father of misogyny and homophobia in modern pop culture

When will your faves!?!!!

hopefully never

Good for him for giving headphones that were probably overstock so they needed to get rid of them and not like, money for books for college.

this is just extra but okay



http://www.mlive.com/news/flint/index.s sf/2016/08/eminem-backed_foundation_help s.html



Edited at 2017-06-09 02:49 pm (UTC) he's given money/booksthis is just extra but okay Reply

i don't like eminem but the comments that are criticising the gift are lame.



he has given money/books as you said, and most of the students will prob sell them to make extra money anyway so kudos.

I don't care for Eminem but I've always thought he seemed pretty charitable, good for him.

He does a lot of charity so good for him!

he really does. he is just really quiet about it so a lot of people don't know about everything he does.

When I originally saw this story I thought it was for university students - ngl I would've been mad as hell after paying all some money for a degree and got some Beats in the end lol.



This is nice tho.

mte when I first heard the story lol high school kids makes sense though

I'm not a big fan of Eminem (to say the least haha) but I am a big fan of the OP's determination to promote him on ONTD where everyone hates him <3 You are a resilient stan!



I also love that user who stans Seth McFarlane.

WHO in the hell stans Seth McFarlane???



I want names.

I do not think it's appropriate to discuss in a public hearing

lol

OP, sis...how did you think this post was gonna go. I can respect commitment to stanning one's faves, but he's never exactly been popular here.

i like ontd and eminem so i post about him on here.



I don't have a problem with most of ontd not liking him. i just hate the fact that having a discussion about him is like discussing things with a 5 year old.



Some very few like the updates though so its okay.

Delete it

in an attempt to keep this post positive I am attaching this mashup (one of my faves) that unwittingly takes the worst songs/artists and makes a BOP haha (feat Eminem, the chainsmokers, pretty girls etc.)



Reply

lol I'm into this

Wonder how many times he'll say faggot on his new release tbh.

I don't like him, but complaining about someone giving gifts to kids is weird.

ontd can be weird tbh

mte

Yes. I'm not a fan of Eminem at all but complain when there's something to complain about.

seriously. like im sure no kid there was like "FUCK YOU I NEED MONEY FOR BOOKS!" they were probably like "holy shit this is awesome i really wanted these"

Ooh, I think they're wireless which is the real pressing question. NICE.

