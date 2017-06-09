Eminem Update: Charity, Album Rumors, and More!
Eminem is still in hibernation mode but he has been showing some signs of life lately!
First off he gives a shout out to all Flint Michigan High School graduates and gave them each a new Beats by Dre headphone set! Here is the video:
Next see below for some videos from Fredwreck who is dropping hints that he is working with Em on a new album
Possible hook for a song on Em's album:
Caption: 🛣You better lose yourself in the music, you only get one shot! 🎵 #aftermath
Em re-releases the eminem show cassette for its 15th anniversary with some cool documentation about the album. Like how Jim Carrey inspired the title. Also Jim Carrey thanks Em.
I miss him so much ontd :(
@Eminem ?B^] pic.twitter.com/r9yfOLkbvW— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 31, 2017
I miss him so much ontd :(
so witty and unique tbh
Get over it.
jesus. enimem is a dick but really? thats what to criticize him on?
"Gee, thanks, Mr. Eminem..." *opens eBay app to sell them*
this is just extra but okay
http://www.mlive.com/news/flint/index.s
he has given money/books as you said, and most of the students will prob sell them to make extra money anyway so kudos.
This is nice tho.
I also love that user who stans Seth McFarlane.
I want names.
I don't have a problem with most of ontd not liking him. i just hate the fact that having a discussion about him is like discussing things with a 5 year old.
Some very few like the updates though so its okay.