June 9th, 2017, 08:09 am mistqueens Valentina Gets Dressed by Jeremy Scott, Sits Front Row At Moschino Fashion Show Drag's true next superstar attended the Moschino fashion show yesterday as a special guest of Jeremy Scott.Source Tagged: fashion, rupaul / drag race Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2323 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-06-09 01:36 pm (UTC)
Valentina is gorgeous. At first I wasnt really here for her but it was kinda like how I was with Jinkx. I didnt like Jinkx on the show but after seeing her actual personality I really love her. Turns out I didnt like what Drag Race had edited Jinkx to be. Same with Valentina. She has some sass and is funny but on the show they really edited that out to push a certain narrative.
still not over this cute interaction. Valentina seems really sweet but her fans whoa lol apparently idk how to embed instas lol
Edited at 2017-06-09 02:54 pm (UTC)
this vid is the cutest
Slightly OT, what the fuck is all the Babadook gay shit?
she is a model