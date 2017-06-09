Valentina is gorgeous. At first I wasnt really here for her but it was kinda like how I was with Jinkx. I didnt like Jinkx on the show but after seeing her actual personality I really love her. Turns out I didnt like what Drag Race had edited Jinkx to be. Same with Valentina. She has some sass and is funny but on the show they really edited that out to push a certain narrative.