Celebs react Conservative & DUP coalition of chaos

Wow they are like the American Tea Party or Freedom Caucus. Does this mean that those (awful) policies could be promoted on a wider scale now, since they are part of the coalition? Reply

the way i see it, either they'll expect some of their views to be promoted in exchange for giving theresa the government or they'll screw her over when she doesn't. Reply

i don't think any of their specific policies will be introduced (like the death penalty), but now there is no chance any policy will pass without their approval (ie. say goodbye to gay marriage) Reply

Not quite. From what I understand they've been pushing their hate in N. Ireland for quite a bit (someone on Twitter called it 'Trumpian') but them being tied to the Tories doesn't mean that they'll actually be able to get any hateful policies pushed through in UK parliament.



It could give bigots an excuse to be more brazen and the DUP will get more coverage. Though this could also be a downfall as the more coverage their shittiness gets, the more the electorate could wake up and say 'well fuck me, we've gotta get these guys out?'



As for the rest of the UK (England, Wales and Scotland) things aren't so....split? I mean we've got racists and Brexiters but they teach the theory of evolution and climate change in schools, we have abortion in England, Wales and Scotland and these things are generally not up for debate, like at all. And we have same-sex marriage and fairly comprehensive anti-discrimination laws too. Reply

You mean your average republican? Reply

if the average paleocon knew a thing about recent history they'd be super into the northern ireland conflict. taking up arms in a holy civil war and inflicting draconian law on citizens is the conservative dream isn't it?



Edited at 2017-06-09 01:54 pm (UTC)

Best case scenario imo (from the point of Remainers) is that they'll push for a softer Brexit than the Tories want. Domestic policy wise it's not going to be fun, tho).



Also good luck to them trying it with the regressive (specifically anti-lgbt) stuff when Ruth Davidson just delivered more Tory seats than we've had in decades in Scotland



Edited at 2017-06-09 03:01 pm (UTC)

fuck the tories. fuck the dup.



what a great result for labour. wish it could have been a labour majority of course but so long as the tories don't have a mandate for fucking up this country EVEN FURTHER, it's a win. Reply

the thing about Theresa May promising to rip up Human Rights was so horrifying. Like it was brazenly said, it wasn't even hidden in waffle, it was said outright. Reply

Last year she also said she'd happily kill 100,000 innocent men, women and children* too like? What the actual fuck? It's horrific



Last year she also said she'd happily kill 100,000 innocent men, women and children* too like? What the actual fuck? It's horrific

(*source: http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/theresa-may-trident-debate-nuclear-bomb-yes-live-latest-news-a7143386.html

jesus christ



the tories have no shame Reply

ugh fuck them. seems like labour did better than expected though so i'm at least glad about that Reply

w o w these assholes can all forward together themselves off a cliff Reply

Kinda sounds like the British conservative party might turn into the American conservative party. Reply

other kind of extremists from Northern Ireland:



Yeah, except members of the GOP have ties to the other kind of extremists from Northern Ireland:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_T._King#Support_for_the_IRA

The northern Irish equivalent, and the DUP's foil on this front, is Sinn Fein (who as a rule don't take their Westminster seats) Reply

One would have thought that if you use 'Democratic' in your party name, then you must be quite nice... I guess not! :-( Reply

I mean, the official name of North Korea is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Reply

True. There's a difference between what people SAY, and what they are. Reply

the super right-wing nationalist ruling party in Japan is the Liberal Democratic party. Reply

This comment is even sadder if you're from the US because that ain't true here either Reply

That's true, but crazies like these exist in most countries. In Sweden we have the "Sweden Democrats" (racist, fascists, far-right etc). Reply

MAY IS GIVING THESE PEOPLE A VOICE, NOT TO MENTION LEVERAGE, SHE (AND THE UK GOVERNMENT) IS RELYING ON THEM, WHICH OBVIOUSLY COMES WITH A PRICE, JUST TO STAY IN THE POSITION SHE ALREADY HAD BEFORE SHE CALLED THIS SNAP ELECTION



AHFJDHGJAKDG



the voters turn to labour, and theresa may is turning to the right.



i can't Reply

Desperate ass party lol Reply

Stop trying to be like us all the time, U.K! Reply

Theresa May is so dumb. Reply

How do I fast forward this episode of Black Mirror? Reply

i feel like this whole year has been one very long episode of black mirror. just when you think it can't get worse, it does Reply

Do we know for sure that the Tories are going to form a coalition gov with DUP? I read that May was wanting to try to form a minority government and stay on as PM.





Either way, can we just take a moment to appreciate how spectacularly May's snap election backfired on her? Has there been a worse political calculation in recent history? ...oh right. David Cameron and the Brexit referendum. Lmao. Reply

yeah from what i'm reading it won't be a coalition, the DUP won't be part of the government, they'll just support may's government with their votes Reply

HRC and the Democrats Reply

oooooooooop Reply

I cackled out loud when I read the news this morning. The snap election was such an unbelievably arrogant and dumb move. Reply

This is some Yes, Minister/Yes, Prime Minister shit right down to Maybot being a replacement PM



I legit want to know who the irl Humphrey Appleby is who told her a snap election was a good idea, bc I'd like to shake their hand. Reply

. @theresa_may wat u gonna do babe?? xoxo — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) June 9, 2017





lmao I love him



Think the election results are confusing? Try explaining to your Mum you're tweeting them whilst pretending to be a TV channel. Madness. — Channel 4 (@Channel4) June 9, 2017

lmao I love him Reply

LOLLLLL this is too cute and funny. in these sad times, little bits of humor are what keep us going. Reply

lol Joe. His handshake with Alex this Taskmaster episode killed me Reply

