Celebs react Conservative & DUP coalition of chaos













source 1 2 3 4

for those who don't know who the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) are, they are a party in Northern Ireland who:

-think homosexuality is an abomination and consistently vote down equal marriage bills despite the majority of the country wanting it
-don't believe in evolution
-don't believe in climate change, that it is "green propoganda"
-have voted consistently to not allow women access to abortion (and arrest women for having them)
-have called for the return of the death penalty
-have been endorsed by 3 terrorist groups

TL;DR: Conservatives spend months accusing Corbyn of being a terrorist sympathizer & wanting a coalition of chaos. Theresa May forms a coalition with terrorist sympathizers.
  • Current Location: satan's butthole
  • Current Mood: discontent discontent
  • Current Music: dj khaled - you played yourself
Tagged: , ,