Celebs react Conservative & DUP coalition of chaos
The broken Tories are now dependent on an anti-gay, anti-women's rights party linked to Northern Irish extremists. Just sickening.— Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) June 9, 2017
"Well, you fucked that one *right up* didn't you?|— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 9, 2017
"Ahahhaha yes your Majesty I did haha..." pic.twitter.com/GC5ByCXmjx
This woman is an abomination— Lily (@lilyallen) June 9, 2017
Summary of Theresa May's speech, in case you missed it.#hungparliament pic.twitter.com/rOkQBhQS76— David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 9, 2017
for those who don't know who the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) are, they are a party in Northern Ireland who:
-think homosexuality is an abomination and consistently vote down equal marriage bills despite the majority of the country wanting it
-don't believe in evolution
-don't believe in climate change, that it is "green propoganda"
-have voted consistently to not allow women access to abortion (and arrest women for having them)
-have called for the return of the death penalty
-have been endorsed by 3 terrorist groups
TL;DR: Conservatives spend months accusing Corbyn of being a terrorist sympathizer & wanting a coalition of chaos. Theresa May forms a coalition with terrorist sympathizers.
It could give bigots an excuse to be more brazen and the DUP will get more coverage. Though this could also be a downfall as the more coverage their shittiness gets, the more the electorate could wake up and say 'well fuck me, we've gotta get these guys out?'
As for the rest of the UK (England, Wales and Scotland) things aren't so....split? I mean we've got racists and Brexiters but they teach the theory of evolution and climate change in schools, we have abortion in England, Wales and Scotland and these things are generally not up for debate, like at all. And we have same-sex marriage and fairly comprehensive anti-discrimination laws too.
Also good luck to them trying it with the regressive (specifically anti-lgbt) stuff when Ruth Davidson just delivered more Tory seats than we've had in decades in Scotland
what a great result for labour. wish it could have been a labour majority of course but so long as the tories don't have a mandate for fucking up this country EVEN FURTHER, it's a win.
Last year she also said she'd happily kill 100,000 innocent men, women and children* too like? What the actual fuck? It's horrific
the tories have no shame
the voters turn to labour, and theresa may is turning to the right.
Either way, can we just take a moment to appreciate how spectacularly May's snap election backfired on her? Has there been a worse political calculation in recent history? ...oh right. David Cameron and the Brexit referendum. Lmao.
I legit want to know who the irl Humphrey Appleby is who told her a snap election was a good idea, bc I'd like to shake their hand.
