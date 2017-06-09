June 9th, 2017, 02:39 pm evillemmons Nashville 5x14 Promo "A Fool Such as I" ughhhh I can't with Scarlett source Tagged: nashville (abc), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2929 comments Add comment
who is she playing?
Scarlett's ugly haircut is unbearable
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
What kinda bizarre world have I slipped into that CMT is cool with a transgender character played by a transgender actress, an interracial relationship, open discussions of racism & homeless youth, and homosexuality, and that all of this is an improvement over ABC?
Rayna was such a cold bitch too. She never would've let daphne bring home a stray kid and keep her.
i love deacon, he, hayden and jonathan are the strongest actors on the show, they always make me feel stuff
Rayna was dull lol Even though i liked her in the later seasons and she became better, I could never get over the fact that she hid from Deacon that he had a kid for 15 years...
I knooow. He's probably the only character apart from Juliette I've loved 100% since the first episode. Although I probably didn't even like Juliette as a person for a while, I was just watching for Hayden.
I knowwww, especially when it seemed like they were continually touring together and really good friends, like he was always "Uncle Deacon" 🙄. He wasn't a damn danger to the child. It should be unforgivable really, but deacon is such a good person!
Yeah haha I mean I still loved Rayna, she just was surprisingly not as necessary as I thought, and her scenes became really dull. I do wish Maddie had her for advice now but it's good that she listened to Juliette and Deacon! <3 <3