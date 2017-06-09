Rachel Bilson show up yet? Reply

Thread

Link

nah



who is she playing? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the new CEO for highway 65 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

will bucky be on the show or he left forever? i liked bucky :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just recently started watching S1 episodes of this show for my job [lol don't ask] and my god, things escalated quickly. In the first few episodes it's like "I won't tour with her! Label disputes! I want to be taken ~seriously!" and then I skipped several and the end of the season is like "murder/suicide, surprise fathers, broken sobriety and near-deadly car crashes!!1" I'm assuming it gets even crazier from there? Reply

Thread

Link

Mmmmmm possibly. There always deaths of unnecessary characters, and then Rayna having basic album drop problems and kid problems and love problems and arguments with her label. Its such an hilarious combo of bland and hyper dramatic. I live for it 🙊 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't watched since Rayna died. idk if I can 😞 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm waiting for that homeless girl to steal all of Rayna's memorabilia and Deacon's guitars and sell it for money. So dumb that he allowed her to stay. I watched Daria in high school and I don't even remember the theme song. Reply

Thread

Link

Really? I don't think I could ever forget that theme song, even if someone I watch on Twitch didn't use a parody of it in their opening, haha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This show should have been canceled eons ago.



Scarlett's ugly haircut is unbearable Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

ugh poor gunnar. Reply

Thread

Link

seriously she's shitting all over him i fucking can't Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope he's just like 'nah cya' and ends up with someone else Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and i hate how they are pretending he's the one that screwed her over, he did date her best friend okay, but that was months AFTER SHE DIDN'T ACCEPT HIS PROPOSAL AND BROKE UP WITH HIM OUT OF THE BLUE lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm kinda O_o at CMT acting like they're gonna cover police brutality next week.



What kinda bizarre world have I slipped into that CMT is cool with a transgender character played by a transgender actress, an interracial relationship, open discussions of racism & homeless youth, and homosexuality, and that all of this is an improvement over ABC? Reply

Thread

Link

I feel the same way. The show is actually more interesting after the move. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

which actress and which character is trans? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Juliette's physical therapist right after her accident who we sadly don't get to see anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't remember her lmao oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This show feels weird without Connie. Reply

Thread

Link

tbh i don't even notice that she's gone, i liked her but she was boring af as a character, i was never invested in her storylines lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. She had zero stage presence during her concert scenes. Juliette can't barely walk and she's working it harder than Rayna ever did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

s c r e a m i n g Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahaha omg so true

Rayna was such a cold bitch too. She never would've let daphne bring home a stray kid and keep her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao keep her, like she's a pet :D





i love deacon, he, hayden and jonathan are the strongest actors on the show, they always make me feel stuff



Rayna was dull lol Even though i liked her in the later seasons and she became better, I could never get over the fact that she hid from Deacon that he had a kid for 15 years... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha she did look like a straggly little stray, lbr.



I knooow. He's probably the only character apart from Juliette I've loved 100% since the first episode. Although I probably didn't even like Juliette as a person for a while, I was just watching for Hayden.



I knowwww, especially when it seemed like they were continually touring together and really good friends, like he was always "Uncle Deacon" 🙄. He wasn't a damn danger to the child. It should be unforgivable really, but deacon is such a good person!



Yeah haha I mean I still loved Rayna, she just was surprisingly not as necessary as I thought, and her scenes became really dull. I do wish Maddie had her for advice now but it's good that she listened to Juliette and Deacon! <3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link