June 9th, 2017, 07:37 pm
OITNB Unraveled Recap + Season 5 is Now Available for Binging!
danielle brooks is definitely bringing it. hopefully she finally gets some award show love
and am i crazy for actually enjoying piper and alex? they're really cute this season... sue me tbh
(I haven't watched yet either)
But a lot of people here do seem to be able to watch TV during the day.
it's so much better than season 2 and 4 imo
RE: Morello [Spoiler (click to open)]I actually felt happy for her when Vince came back. I think Natasha Lyonne is acting her ass off this season in her scenes with Morsello and tbh I think it's about time she finally gets a girlfriend and can be happy. nhf lesbian unrequited in love with straight woman cliche anymore. give her new material.
Re: Red [Spoiler (click to open)]Honestly, I was pissed when everyone else got in the way of her revenge with Piscatella because she fucking deserved it, HE SCALPED HER. Why any of the girls would defend him after that is beyond me.
Re: Piper and Alex [Spoiler (click to open)]I normally can't stand their relationship drama and I prefer Piper on her own, I didn't mind them in the final three episodes. They were kinda cute. I hate how Alex scraps the barell for reasons to get mad at Piper and push her away but atleast she was gently called out on it.
Re: Taystee [Spoiler (click to open)]I know Uzo is the Emmy fave for this show, and with good reason, Danielle Brooks was a shining gem of this season and she deserves emmy recognition. When she held that gun up to Piscatellas face I was crying along with her. I was shocked.
Re: Bailey [Spoiler (click to open)]I'm glad his search for redemption and punishment was called out directly. I was tired of seeing his manpain and I'm glad in the end we were told that he isn't sympathetic, feeling bad IS his punishment.
Re: The Ending [Spoiler (click to open)]It was so good to see all the girls standing together arm in arm. I got choked up. Also bye Piscatella you won't be missed!
[Piscatella!]Piscatella heard Red tell Alex she had no problem burying a man in her garden, and I thought that was the end for Vause, but now Piscatella is seemingly dead now...I know they're heavily implying casualties with the bunker girls, and I'm afraid it could be Suzanne if she has a freakout. They're clearing surrendering though?
Also, could the [spoiler] SWAT team or whatever have been more mysogynistic? They called everyone a whore and cunt and whatnot. I'm assuming that's what it would really be like in a situation like that, though...
As for the rest of my thoughts, I'll jumble them up: [in here... and I have a lot of em....] That was really fucking weird when Taystee refused the offer and that was the end of that. How could she suddenly speak for everyone if they had voted for the demands in the first place? It was unfair of MCC-Figaroa-whatever to put that kind of pressure on her and not take her emotions into account. That sucks. Especially since it has now dawned on her that she fucked up, but I don't blame her in the situation. She's gonna blame herself for any casualties tho... On the topic of Gloria, my fav, I saw that Maria-hostage takeover coming during their convo but damn it was cold. Not sure Gloria would've had any success escaping either but she broke my heart this season. When she realizes what happened and is clutching at the ground... all the awards. This season also had a great deal of video incrimination, like the Flaritza vid with Ouija in the back, that's for sure gonna fuck with her sentence. Not to mention she fought back with the skinheads. I really could've done without the sexual assault towards the guards stuff. I knew when Alison was talking about her daughter that Cindy would start thinking about hers and stuff, glad we got a little scene but they really could've done more. Again, the social media played a big part in this and I'm interested to see how it unfolds.
Also FUCK that Larry scene, no one asked for Jason Biggs to be back and we have to see his ass? really?
Not entirely convinced Morello is pregnant... could be false positives, one of those like mental pregnancies thing?
List of who I cared about: Freida, Norma, Gina, Blanca, red, basically everyone in the bunker at the end except for Piper and Vause. Flaritza, Gloria, Maria. Daya can rot in max. So can the metheads and the skinheads. I absolutely adored the latina inmate who ends up being carried by Ludschek, she was fucking hilarious.
I think Danielle all the way for emmys this season. Every scene was hers. When she's filming Caputo and breaking down, my goodness she's talented. Uzo's bathroom scene washing the clown make-up off was also breathtaking. Even though this season was hard to get through, there were stellar performances.
I'm glad Piscatella's gone if that's really the case. But they seem to be headed to 6 different prisons, with the last 10 girls possibly injured and/or will be blamed and charged for this entire thing? They were hardly the masterminds, surely they'll see they were just hiding? I don't know what it means for Taystee and her girls though, they were very involved.... aah!
