That was really fucking weird when Taystee refused the offer and that was the end of that. How could she suddenly speak for everyone if they had voted for the demands in the first place? It was unfair of MCC-Figaroa-whatever to put that kind of pressure on her and not take her emotions into account. That sucks. Especially since it has now dawned on her that she fucked up, but I don't blame her in the situation. She's gonna blame herself for any casualties tho... On the topic of Gloria, my fav, I saw that Maria-hostage takeover coming during their convo but damn it was cold. Not sure Gloria would've had any success escaping either but she broke my heart this season. When she realizes what happened and is clutching at the ground... all the awards. This season also had a great deal of video incrimination, like the Flaritza vid with Ouija in the back, that's for sure gonna fuck with her sentence. Not to mention she fought back with the skinheads. I really could've done without the sexual assault towards the guards stuff. I knew when Alison was talking about her daughter that Cindy would start thinking about hers and stuff, glad we got a little scene but they really could've done more. Again, the social media played a big part in this and I'm interested to see how it unfolds.



Also FUCK that Larry scene, no one asked for Jason Biggs to be back and we have to see his ass? really?



Not entirely convinced Morello is pregnant... could be false positives, one of those like mental pregnancies thing?



List of who I cared about: Freida, Norma, Gina, Blanca, red, basically everyone in the bunker at the end except for Piper and Vause. Flaritza, Gloria, Maria. Daya can rot in max. So can the metheads and the skinheads. I absolutely adored the latina inmate who ends up being carried by Ludschek, she was fucking hilarious.



I think Danielle all the way for emmys this season. Every scene was hers. When she's filming Caputo and breaking down, my goodness she's talented. Uzo's bathroom scene washing the clown make-up off was also breathtaking. Even though this season was hard to get through, there were stellar performances.



I'm glad Piscatella's gone if that's really the case. But they seem to be headed to 6 different prisons, with the last 10 girls possibly injured and/or will be blamed and charged for this entire thing? They were hardly the masterminds, surely they'll see they were just hiding? I don't know what it means for Taystee and her girls though, they were very involved.... aah!