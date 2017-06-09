Katy Perry lives in the Big Brother house now

Katy Perry's album promo campaign continues to be as bizarre as humanely possible.As news of Taylor Swift finally allowing her back-catalogue to be streamed on Spotify dominates Katy's album release night, it appears Katy is providing counterprogramming of her own to her album release.She's living the next few days in a house with her own personal version of the 24/7 Big Brother live feeds complete with an HOH bed.Last night the stream was introduced with an acoustic show and then her album release party with the producers and writers who worked on the album.She'll reportedly have guests like Sia and Neil deGrasse Tyson visiting her home throughout the weekend.