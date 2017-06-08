Taylor Swift discounts her whole discography on iTunes the same night Katy Perry's new album drops
Taylor Swift just discounted her whole discography on iTunes. pic.twitter.com/aG4aEeP6TO
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 9, 2017
The same night Katy Perry's new album, Witness, dropped, Taylor Swift discounted her entire discography on iTunes and put all her music up on Spotify. Her albums only cost $6.99 right now.
Source: Twitter
#TeamNoOne
They need to get the fuck over it.
pettiness goals tbh
That's fucked up.
This! She was already in the lead. This shit is so unnecessary.
Was she expecting to go top 10?
this
I'm not even a Katy fan, but this is so pathetic and obvious.
Like I know she's trash but idc I love her and her pettiness because if I could I would be this petty too
