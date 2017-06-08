Taylor Swift discounts her whole discography on iTunes the same night Katy Perry's new album drops

Lol petty Reply

Thread

Link

They are as bad as each other.



Edited at 2017-06-09 06:32 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You think so? I don't think Katy seems as involved in trying to bring taylor down. She's never pulled a stunt like this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are we surprised tho? Pretty sure there is a picture of Taylor in the dictionary next to the word petty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Both of these bitches are fucking corny. I don't want to listen to any of their bullshit music because of how fucking stupid this is.



They need to get the fuck over it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaooooooooooooooooooooooo



pettiness goals tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Truth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL, shameless Reply

Thread

Link

omg Mike Nesmith haircut Jimmy Page may be my favorite <333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, gurl (but lol, I never noticed before how similar his 'do was to Mike's) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's fucked up. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao. Love my fave. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAOOOO this petty bitch. I kind of respect it tbh Reply

Thread

Link

lmao damn Reply

Thread

Link

Serena did it better when she announced her pregnancy on Maria's birthday! Reply

Thread

Link

She couldn't just let her flop on her own. Reply

Thread

Link

This! She was already in the lead. This shit is so unnecessary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah IA it was a stupid move, now Katy stans will say that Taylor made Katy flop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this, it ends up making them both look so stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Was she expecting to go top 10? Specially when the highest charting album of hers is at #90 right now followed by another album at #168 Was she expecting to go top 10? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

taylor forgot that ppl don't just hate katy but they hate her too and she's making herself look like a bully and a pyscho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah putting her shit on spotify is petty enough, this is just overkill. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

meow fight



this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, she's just overdoing it. They're both coming off as desperate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is that word Taylor hates? Conniving? Calculating? LMAO. She just confirms what a straight-up bitch she is, if there was still any doubt left.



I'm not even a Katy fan, but this is so pathetic and obvious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yassss my petty queen!!!



Like I know she's trash but idc I love her and her pettiness because if I could I would be this petty too Reply

Thread

Link

You sound real mature Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao ikr what is with people thinking pettiness is a desirable trait Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yes because ontd comments are a 100% irl reflection of people!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you a republican too?



Edited at 2017-06-09 03:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Pettiness appreciated Taylor Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Thread

Link

In her defense, she hasn't collaborated with migos... Reply

Thread

Link

Or Dr. Luke 's signed songwriter Sarah Hudson Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

collaborating with Joseph Kahn is no better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

New ONTD. Who dis? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

and hasn't made fun of mental illness over and over again



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link