It's a shame that she's probably the original alt-r&b songstress but the entire pinnacle of her career is "but he gotta eat the booty like groceries"

ya but to be fair people like tinashe wish they could have such an impact as that line lmao

i was gonna say almost exactly the same thing. i really do like her though. (& i'm not gonna lie Post To Be did introduce me to her, so I guess there's no bad publicity)

she's probably the original alt-r&b songstress



what does that even mean?

original? no mama

50 first dates and the wedding singer are the only adam sandler movies I've liked, him and drew have great chemistry. Although 50 first dates does have a fucked up concept,

I remember getting into a debate about the ending after watching it with my siblings lol: half of us thought it was fucked up, half of us thought it was about her living her life to the fullest in spite of her condition.

yeah like imagine waking up 8 months pregnant and not remembering how you got there. Although i guess thats better than doing the same thing everyday.

Same. And 50 First Dates is fucked up and turns really dark, but it always makes me cry

I do love the movie but I wish they took it a little more seriously. I could have done without Rob's character and his other friend who's always in his movies 'Ten Second Tom'.



I think I would have rather it be a romantic drama with a sprinkle of humor than the other way around.

she's ridiculously gorg

mte

i think they mean long term memory loss not short term

They mean short-term.

i know people love 50 first dates but i find it downright creepy, and Adam Sandler is movie cancer, there's literally no film in the universe that could be decent when his gross ass is in it.

Bitch can ruin ANY movie.



Bitch can ruin ANY movie. Reply

The Wedding Singer though. And Punch Drunk Love.



I'm not excusing him and his generally one note terrible acting but he does have at least ONE gem to his name.



Also, Reign Over Me. It was a depressing as fuck movie and bombed at the box office, which I think was partially because of the story line, but he was the ability to actually act.



He just does shit stuff and doesn't give a fuck.



Edited at 2017-06-09 06:04 am (UTC) Reply

The Wedding Singer though. And Punch Drunk Love.



(...) And Reign Over Me



nope, he ruined those too.





nope, he ruined those too. Reply

Fair enough.



I don't even give him a chance anymore. Reply

It is my least favorite movie in existence. The entire concept is creepy and gross.

Day 122 and he still doesn't get she won't remember him next morning?

She cute

shes so beautiful but i dont care for her music anymore

I like her necklaces here.

So after all that she had to pull teeth essentially to even get him to say I love you? mess

