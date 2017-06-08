Bizarre Details About Glennon Doyle, Christian Mommy Blogger
Elle magazine profiled Glennon Doyle Melton, the Christian mommy blogger who divorced her husband to marry Abby Wambach, the women's soccer star. In 2015 she wrote a bestselling memoir about saving her marriage after her husband cheated on her. Then she divorced him for Abby Wambach.
*Her sexual orientation:
For the record, she describes herself as “gay for the purposes of activism,” but insists that her true orientation defies classification: “My sexuality is Abby,” she tells me.
“[Abby and I] wake up in the morning, and we literally say to each other: ‘Coffee and revolution.’”
*She's friends with Oprah:
“My new friend’s name is Oprah.”
“I address my e-mails to her, ‘Dear God’s Girl’ and I sign them: ‘Love, God’s Girl.’”
*Elizabeth Gilbert, author of Eat Pray Love, thinks she's the next Gloria Steinem.
“I think she’s the next Gloria Steinem.”
*Her stans are next-level:
"Her disciples have been photographed crawling into Melton's lap onstage in the middle of her speeches."
"After several incidents in which the gamine warrior was almost knocked off her heels by stampeding fans, ticket holders for her events now queue up—and at times pay extra—if they want an embrace."
"'You know who you look like? BVM,' gushed one follower, underneath a photo showing Melton cradling an emotional fan in her arms. BVM, as in the Blessed Virgin Mary."
*When she came out as gay, the reaction was mostly positive:
"'"Oprah said, 'Get ready. The bloodbath will be tomorrow,'" Glennon recalls... Melton's fans took the news in stride; the bloodbath never came."
She wants to be an activist:
More than a quarter-million people have watched the Facebook Live webcast Glennon filmed the day after the White House's Muslim travel ban was announced. In it, she sits cross-legged on her kitchen floor, a corona of golden curls surrounding her head. "Issues like refugee care can seem so overwhelming," she says.
It's a new model for protest politics: activism as self-care. "I've been so scared," Glennon says, reading a comment from a viewer. "I know. Me too. It's okay to be scared," she replies in almost a whisper. "We'll tell fear it can come along with us in our minivan, okay? But we'll just tell fear it can't drive." She fluffs her hair. "Sometimes we'll tell it to not even talk. Like when we tell our kids, 'Enough. No words.' We're going to play the quiet game with fear. Fear is not the boss of us."
Are Christian mommy bloggers famewhores?
SOURCE
bleh
Wtf did I just read?
Yeah, the words make sense, but not so much in the order she's put them in.
hmm...
wtf does that even mean
I'm reminded of James Franco. Gay for his ~art
Honestly, this gets mainly into the debate people have over bisexuality and others' refusal to identify as such. She has been attracted to men and women, it seems simplest to identify as bisexual. But she, like many, does not see herself that way. Perhaps this is the only woman she has ever been attracted to? I have no idea. I really am not one to take beef with how people define their own sexuality, though.
As for identifying as gay for activism - I think a gay Christian blogger is a rare thing. If "knowing" her, as her stans feel they do, pushes more and more conservative Christians to accept and support homosexuality, I totally support it.
I mean this lady sounds like a trip but I feel like I get what she's saying in that instance.
Edited at 2017-06-09 01:06 pm (UTC)
umm....
And what the fuck kinda fans does she attract? BVM???
how is the author of Eat Pray Love a feminist hero, that's the most pretentious rich white first-world feminist story ever.