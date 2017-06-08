Bizarre Details About Glennon Doyle, Christian Mommy Blogger

maybe on the same level as youtube vloggers

Wtf did I just read? Reply

lmao mte, I was like all the words make sense but...???? Reply

Yeah, the words make sense, but not so much in the order she's put them in. Reply

Read the whole profile. It's a trip. Reply

How very McCain of her. Reply

lmaooo. same Reply

lol mte Reply

IKR Reply

for real...wut Reply

literally mte Reply

Lol mte Reply

I read the whole thing, and I'm with you completely. I have no idea what is going on. Reply

MTE Just...WAT Reply

lol mte Reply

mte... just what Reply

this gif always makes me cackle Reply

this was me reading this Reply

Beat me to it, bitch. Reply

LOL MTE Reply

What the hell?



gay for the purposes of activism



hmm... Reply

“My sexuality is Abby,” Reply

he's so cute imo Reply

I'm gay, but only for attention. Reply

gay for the purposes of activism



wtf does that even mean Reply

I'm reminded of James Franco. Gay for his ~art Reply

It means someone's gonna backpedal one day with "I went through a bisexual phase, but I'm not anymore. I totally never said I was gay; my lawyer is going to ask your blog to take down that quote" Reply

I would eat my left foot if she actually said "bisexual" tbh. Reply

I assume she basically means she's a "political lesbian." Reply

I've heard that some people who identify that way are bisexuals who reject m/f relationships for political/activist reasons, but idk much about it and it seems too messy for me to want to find out more. Reply

Lea dunham will explain later Reply

no idea Reply

I took it to mean that she would publicly label herself as gay for the purpose of supporting gay rights. Like she would say "as a gay woman and Christian" while giving speeches and such. But that she doesn't personally identify with the label.



Honestly, this gets mainly into the debate people have over bisexuality and others' refusal to identify as such. She has been attracted to men and women, it seems simplest to identify as bisexual. But she, like many, does not see herself that way. Perhaps this is the only woman she has ever been attracted to? I have no idea. I really am not one to take beef with how people define their own sexuality, though.



As for identifying as gay for activism - I think a gay Christian blogger is a rare thing. If "knowing" her, as her stans feel they do, pushes more and more conservative Christians to accept and support homosexuality, I totally support it. Reply

attention whore in gay. Reply

I actually took it to mean that she's not sure if she personally identifies as "gay" but that she is in love with her wife, who is a woman. But she cares about LGBT rights so she's "gay for the purpose of activism."



I mean this lady sounds like a trip but I feel like I get what she's saying in that instance.



Edited at 2017-06-09 01:06 pm (UTC)

gay for the purposes of activism



umm....

alright what Reply

So she's a weirdo famewhore basically.

And what the fuck kinda fans does she attract? BVM??? Reply

She legit seems crazy. She will write another book using her "coming out" or whatever before they end up in a messy divorce. Abby's first wife was way hotter/more stable. Reply

Abby is messy/problematic herself, tbh, so good on Huffy for legging it after giving Abby so much leeway. Reply

she means gay is the easiest label for her sexuality, right? not that she calls herself gay only for activism and is otherwise...not gay? Reply

the Rachel Dolezal of lesbians right there Reply

I took it to mean that she's so deeply repressed and has been told for so long that gay = bad that that could not possibly be who she really is, so despite the fact that she is totally into chowing down on vagina, she totes not gay!

What the fuck @ all of this Reply

mte Reply

Every single sentence in this post is so strange. Reply

"gay for the purposes of activism"? lol wtf



how is the author of Eat Pray Love a feminist hero, that's the most pretentious rich white first-world feminist story ever. Reply

I haaaaaate Elizabeth Gilbert. Reply

