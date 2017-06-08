Casting Call: Disney is Dubbing a reo Māori Version of the Movie Moana & they Need YOU

I thought Taika had left Moana early on in the process. Not that I'm complaining. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd love to see this when it's complete tbh.



*goes to listen to the soundtrack again* Reply

Thread

Link

Yay Reply

Thread

Link

OP, the correct term is Te Reo Māori, not Reo Māori. And you best remove that Australian celebs tag.



This is a really nice idea though. Reply

Thread

Link

Why what? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know but I copied how is written inside the link and to save a few spaces in the title

And I won't, Austag is the closest. Unless is extremely offensive then sure.



Edited at 2017-06-09 01:06 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



Here for King Taika and Prince Hei Hei! Reply

Thread

Link

Taika is so hot. I mean, not here. But generally. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i legit watched this for the first time tonight lol Reply

Thread

Link

did you like it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i did! quite a bit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still haven't seen it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched it on the plane last month but I stopped bc Dwayne Johnson's vo was p bad ... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yassss, exploit them cultures some more Disney! Reply

Thread

Link

this is a weird comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol what? ..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reach further Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD: "Too much white! We need better representation!"



Also ONTD: "They made a movie where the main characters aren't white/male/etc.! Exploitation!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] on pornhub. Haha. I wonder if people care enough to flag it or just continue browsing. I saw a tweet saying that full version of moana was online Reply

Thread

Link

lol wtf but the real thing or a hentai version? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haven't checked, but on twitter made it seem like real thing



edit: awww I think it's gone, haha



Edited at 2017-06-09 02:38 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't use pornhub but my friend who does says people will normally update things there so they don't get taken down as easily. She listened to The Life of Pablo when it first came out by using pornhub, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

somebody uploaded a hamilton bootleg on pornhub once lmao. i guess that's a great way of hiding it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never seen it, I'll wait for this vrs. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd watch this if I could, I loved this movie, and I'm pretty interested in NZ/Maori/Pacific culture in general. Reply

Thread

Link

Have you seen Whale Rider then? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually haven't watched that one yet, I have like a million movies on my list to see, so hopefully I'll get to that one eventually. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've only started researching myself. My dad is from a Pacific Island, but he didn't stick around, and my mum is yt, and I didn't look into any of it bc it was really hard emotionally. I am basically borrowing books from my library and reading everything I can. There are a bunch of great web communities too with a lot of indepth-history, and most of the time if I google something I find useful links. I started with the island and culture of my father's people, but that island has heavy influences from both Tonga and Samoa, and probably have ties to all of the Pacific peoples bc it's in a crossroad of micronesia, polynesia and melanesia.



I actually haven't seen Moana yet, I tried to watch it once but it brought up all the grief/lonliness so I had to stop it.



As far as movie recs - Once Were Warriors is an amazing film, but TW for rape in that. BOY made me laugh and cry so much, I really connected to being a kid without a dad. Whale Rider will make you cry and cry and cry, but it's such a triumphant movie, it's honestly one of the most satisfying films I've ever seen.



Mana Magazine has a facebook page I follow and read things from, it's more about the contemporary Pasifika expereince, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

taika really does it for me Reply

Thread

Link





Taika is sf dreamy. That's all I have to add. Reply

Thread

Link

seconded. wut a stud. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link