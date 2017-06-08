Casting Call: Disney is Dubbing a reo Māori Version of the Movie Moana & they Need YOU
NZ, we are dubbing a Maori language version of MOANA! Here's all the info about auditions, which we need by June 15! https://t.co/qoGAX69OJg— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) June 8, 2017
Can you sing
really good in Maori, ONTD?
Sorry for the Straya tag
*goes to listen to the soundtrack again*
This is a really nice idea though.
And I won't, Austag is the closest. Unless is extremely offensive then sure.
Reach further
Also ONTD: "They made a movie where the main characters aren't white/male/etc.! Exploitation!"
I actually haven't seen Moana yet, I tried to watch it once but it brought up all the grief/lonliness so I had to stop it.
As far as movie recs - Once Were Warriors is an amazing film, but TW for rape in that. BOY made me laugh and cry so much, I really connected to being a kid without a dad. Whale Rider will make you cry and cry and cry, but it's such a triumphant movie, it's honestly one of the most satisfying films I've ever seen.
Mana Magazine has a facebook page I follow and read things from, it's more about the contemporary Pasifika expereince, though.