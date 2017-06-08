Ariana Resumed Her Tour In Paris Last Night

She has honestly handled everything so amazingly. I'm blown away by how she's been able to process all this. Reply

good for her. her behavior in the past has been questionable but this really shows real character and i commend her. many artists have canceled arena tours for lesser reasons. i'm a stan now! i hope inget to go to a show soon. Reply

she's also what like 23 or 24? she was bound to fuck up at a younger age. what she's done after such a traumatizing experience is amazing. Reply

lol and if the worst thing she's done is drunkenly lick a donut then damn she's good Reply

She's 23 Reply

I mean, it wasn't that "younger..." She was 22. I would think that at that age you'd know better than disrespect an employee, fuck up with a tray of baked goods that you haven't and won't pay for and then say you "hate America" because everyone is obese.



But yeah, I honestly hope she's actually mature now because the way she carried herself after the attack was commendable. Reply

STOP making excuses for her past behaviour. She was old enough and no respectful person licks donuts that are then going to be purchased by other people. Reply

Damn, that seems so fast. Hope she's doing okay. Reply

She is a much braver soul than I. Reply

I'm cynical about the industry so I know Scooter's "happy" about how this all turned out lbr. Reply

I've come to accept anyone in any industry with money is trash tbh. Sticking it to the big man becomes that much more difficult when you realize they're everywhere. Reply

Yep :/ Reply

fantastic plan in light of this tragedy tbh Reply

ari is just amazing for all of this. Reply

i was cracking up over this. she's so adorable in her oops moments. Reply

LMao Reply

lmao this was hilarious Reply

too cute!! Reply

LMAO awwww Reply

Lol I loved this part 😂 Reply

Much respect for her ✊🏼 Reply

I love that she added Somewhere Over the Rainbow to her show Reply

Same. That song was played at my dad's funeral as well. I picked it because the lyrics and melody are timeless and offer hope. It was perfect for the finale of this event. Reply

resilient queen <3 Reply

she's awesome... love her. Reply

i hate to say this but i have two upcoming concerts this year: placebo and then sia. i suffer from bad anxiety so the thought of going to these concerts are making me so nervous, i have a feeling i will cop out at the last minute Reply

Don't cop out - if you can. I had some anxiety about going to a big festival (well, big for my area) last weekend and my friend and I even talked about not going BUT we did and I had so much fun. There was plenty of security and I saw cops walking around all weekend, not sure if it was heightened security because of what had happened overseas or if it's just a thing that this festival did on its own. But I figured that if I stayed home and missed out on seeing 2 of my favorite bands, then I was giving those assholes somewhere control and doing what they wanted - being scared.



Try to go if you can and enjoy yourself! And if you end up not going, then that's okay too❤️ Reply

don't bail on placebo, bb! Reply

i'm so proud of her. she's handled this so well. Reply

bless. hope this is a healing experience for her Reply

I'm still waiting for a studio version of Somewhere Over the Rainbow Reply

yassss I would open up my dusty itunes and BUY it Reply

