Ariana Resumed Her Tour In Paris Last Night
Tight security in Paris as Ariana Grande resumes Europe tour https://t.co/3yprm6HttA pic.twitter.com/cIfi5yZM6n— CBC News (@CBCNews) June 8, 2017
This was her first full tour performance since the benefit concert for the Manchester Terror Attack.
There were sniffer dogs and cops patroling the venue in great detail.
SourceSource
SourceSourceSource
But yeah, I honestly hope she's actually mature now because the way she carried herself after the attack was commendable.
Try to go if you can and enjoy yourself! And if you end up not going, then that's okay too❤️