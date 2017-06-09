Taylor gets the RIAA 100m song certification , makes her catalog available on streaming services

How do you say "please retire" in parseltongue? Reply

LMAOOOOOO Reply

lmao Reply

lol Reply

omg Reply

damn LMAO Reply

All the people below who have no standards for musicality and are excited.



Sad. Reply

perfect comment Reply

OH MY GOF Reply

LMAO Reply

omg i just died Reply

lmao Reply

lmao Reply

Haha u win Reply

this petty ass fuck Reply

legendarily petty Reply

omg ngl I'm glad it will be back on spotify lol



I legit never listen to her unless it's on the radio because her shit isn't on spotify Reply

Glad I wasnt the only one. Only heard her stuff on the radio.



Reply

for both her and beyonce, i ended up illegally downloading both of their albums because they weren't on spotify. Reply

I did that for Beyonce's album, too, because I hate Apple Music/iTunes. I would listen to it a hell of a lot more if it was on Spotify, though. Reply

I did that too but stopped listening to them lol. Reply

i can't stand her but i can't deny i'll be adding some of her songs... Reply

Same tbh Reply

Same. All I listen to is Spotify. Reply

Same. I don't even listen to her now. Queen Carly ftw! Reply

same I own all her albums but all I listen to is spotify these days Reply

Lmao Reply

I thought to go diamond it had to be 10 million copies sold in the U.S



I could and prob am wrong tho lol Reply

you right. i think OP is wrong. she sold 10million worldwide. Reply

no, you're right



that's why the tweet doesn't mention a diamond certification, the op is wrong. that's why the tweet doesn't mention a diamond certification, the op is wrong. Reply

Impressive honestly



I never listened to 1989 bc it wasn't on Spotify so I'll listen to it tomorrow Reply

Excluding wtny and shake it off 1989 is a fun and cohesive pop album Reply

replace shake it off with bad blood and ia Reply

I don't get why everyone hates Welcome to New York. It's not great, but I prefer it over Bad Blood and I Wish You Would. Reply

WTNY is one of my faves lmaoo. I hate Shake It Off too though, same for I Wish You Would. Reply

I begrudgingly agree, although Ryan Adams did that album better. Reply

just keep your expectations low sis Reply

lmaoo if only she would fully embrace her petty side publicly instead of pretending to be america's sweetheart i would like her a little bit more Reply

lmfao this bitch Reply

Lol, petty as fuck but Idc. I'm going to be able to listen to Red again, and that makes me happy! Reply

This is fucking terrifying. What is this from? Reply

Ash vs Evil Dead Reply

is this from a horror parody movie? Reply

I thought she was against Spotify because she cares about ~creators' rights



Will she save the music industry again by writing another open letter about this? Reply

Taylor only cares about herself and her money lol Reply

lmfao ikr? she finally realized streaming is huge for charting and spotify is the biggest streaming service, fucking katy over was probably just a bonus and why she chose to do it now instead of closer to when her new music is coming out. Reply

how does this screw over katy? Reply

spotify agreed to finally do paid-tier releases, so that's probably something to do with it.



biggest motive is her $$$ though Reply

Parent

she said she'll be open to it if they gave her the coins she deserved and they've been negotiating for a few months Reply

Parent

Taylor being full of shit? I am shocked. Reply

She did this to come for Katy. The last blow to her failed Witness era. Reply

petty bitch.



although i have to admit i'll definitely play blank space a few times. and a couple off red. Reply

