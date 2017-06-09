Taylor gets the RIAA 100m song certification , makes her catalog available on streaming services
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kcpY03qHLp— Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) June 8, 2017
Taylor Swift 's 1989 sells 10 million worldwide and gets the RIAA 100 million song certification (slay) so she decides to thank her fans by making her music available on streaming services (including spotify) on midnight tonight
FYI : the night witness comes out
Sad.
I legit never listen to her unless it's on the radio because her shit isn't on spotify
I could and prob am wrong tho lol
that's why the tweet doesn't mention a diamond certification, the op is wrong.
I never listened to 1989 bc it wasn't on Spotify so I'll listen to it tomorrow
Will she save the music industry again by writing another open letter about this?
biggest motive is her $$$ though
although i have to admit i'll definitely play blank space a few times. and a couple off red.