gaylor

Taylor gets the RIAA 100m song certification , makes her catalog available on streaming services



Taylor Swift 's 1989 sells 10 million worldwide and gets the RIAA 100 million song certification (slay) so she decides to thank her fans by making her music available on streaming services (including spotify) on midnight tonight
FYI : the night witness comes out



https://twitter.com/taylornation13/status/872958066119016448
source :https://twitter.com/taylornation13/status/872958066119016448
Tagged: