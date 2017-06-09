Lorde announces Melodrama tour + finally blesses us with the studio version of Sober
it's starting. EUROPE, UK, NZ, AUSTRALIA — let's dance 🍒https://t.co/LYy9kRPy0o pic.twitter.com/DU1ND16hp3— Lorde (@lorde) June 8, 2017
Lorde has announced tour dates in the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.
To celebrate, she also released the studio version of Sober, which is now available on streaming services. Edit: Sober is now on Youtube as well, I've added the video to the post.
Source 1 2 3
America and probably Canada will be coming soon.
Um. why does all her music this era sound so overworked? or boring as hell (liability)
Edited at 2017-06-09 04:37 am (UTC)
Embrace your inner amphibian LORDE