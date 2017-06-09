Catwoman

Lorde announces Melodrama tour + finally blesses us with the studio version of Sober


Lorde has announced tour dates in the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

To celebrate, she also released the studio version of Sober, which is now available on streaming services. Edit: Sober is now on Youtube as well, I've added the video to the post.



