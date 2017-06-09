Lorde announces Melodrama tour + finally blesses us with the studio version of Sober

Sober not being the first single or second single is a crime against humanity. Jesus what are her people thinking?!? Reply

I don't know if Perfect Places is actually the next single or not, but if it is they should scrap it for Sober. It's so much better.

I'm buy *TWO* copies of her album because of this tweet: only in 2017 would one be launching a tour and watching comey testify at the same time — Lorde (@lorde) June 8, 2017

I knew I didn't have a problem with her for a reason...

Come to Canada our Lorde and Saviour!

this is just the beginning of course! so many more dates to be added https://t.co/6T6j2c9kcF — Lorde (@lorde) June 8, 2017



America and probably Canada will be coming soon.

im SO excited and SO ready to see ha tour and jam out ughHH bless me please

I hope I get to see the scary drowning dinosaur this time, last tour I couldn't make it and it still haunts me to this day

I need her album ASAP

Sober is soooooo good omg

The trumpets in the chorus, the vocal layering in the second verse, ugh. Seriously one of the best songs I've heard this year.

I'm not seeing Sober on Spotify. :(

It should be the latest release on her artist page.

I'm not seeing it on Apple Music either

For anyone who can't find Sober:



Thank you!

i study in mexico city and i have a feeling i'll never get to see her :( come to mexico damn it

Ok I love Sober. Was worried after she sonically assaulted me with Green Light.

It's basically everything i like about the last minute of Green Light but perfected and made into a full song.

sober is so good! i love the production.

Nina Bonina Brown should've been Blac Chyna and Sober should've been the first single.

i don't know.. I hope she made good investments

Sober is so fucking good.

Listening to Sober for the first time.



Um. why does all her music this era sound so overworked? or boring as hell (liability)

Blame Jack Antonoff (Bleachers). His production is always over the top.

Cringing at the Jack and Jill lyric but it's still a solid song. It's gonna be a good album for sure 👌🏽



Edited at 2017-06-09 04:37 am (UTC)

Surprise I like the studio version more than the live one. I'm still dying for the studio version of Homemade Dynamite.

How is she live?

Why wasn't this the second single? This album is going for the critical acclaim, but I hope there will be a moderate hit

I don't think Perfect Places is necessarily going to be the next single, it could still be Sober or another one.

She looks like a toad in that poster



Embrace your inner amphibian LORDE

this song is by far the best of the four she's released but her voice sounds literally awful on it. her tone is just not remotely pleasant

Cool

ok why is sober so good

She should have put the painting picture so her album cover. The one with hey floating makes it look like she doesn't have a neck

