they all look so beautiful. I love that their moms are in the mv <333

I'm so happy they were allowed outside. Bless.



This is such a fun and colorful music video. Leigh-Anne and Jade killed it.

They could have done soooo much more with the AAAs and their moms instead of coming off as a budget Bang Bang. This looks like their Instagram aesthetics in motion.



But yknow what, ugh. I hold out hope for this single anyway ugh

i was hoping the queens were there for some fun choreo or something



They're not the best dancers 😂 Alaska has two left feet. They couldn't even do a coordinated drop.

The AAA girls kinda just... stood there :(

I really want to like them but

does that white girl not fucking learn from all the times shes been called out?

do they always oversing?

show me where these supposed good vocals are? the only one that has a good voice and doesn't sound like shes screaming is the most problematic one. Reply

Are you talking about Perrie? Everything she does irritates me - she refuses to learn.

Yeah. That's really frustrating. Glad I'm not into these girls I'd be annoyed.

they sound really good when they do medleys tbh



they're all problematic in their own ways. But they're pretty so everyone forgets that lol

mte on perrie, i was like is she serious with this look? she wishes she was brown so bad lol

LM have consistently great vocals though?

Their singing/live performances are the one thing people can't come for them for lbr lol Reply

Which white girl? Half of Little Mix is white FYI.

that guy is so out of place in the video

ikr

YMMV I thought he was one of their better features.

Jade had the best part by far. it was really fun. I liked Stormzy as well.



I could do without that ass shot on Perrie's part. Leigh outfit is a mess as usual. Jesy does nothing, just stands there trying to look sexy, boring. What is with the lack of coreography? it is great on the tour and nothing there. The had 4 upbeat, dance singles and no coreography in the videos. idgi.



I was never that big on Power, but it has grown on me tbh. I love the motorbike part lol



Edited at 2017-06-09 12:00 am (UTC)

lmao the motorbike part was garbage when i first heard it and then i gradually noticed me going BIKE BIKE BIKE BIKE BIKE WOO

the tour coreography sold it for me

lol same

The motorbike choreography is crazy lol I love it

WHO styles little mix?? they always look ridiculous

Now THIS is how you do a quirky but sexy and fun girl group video. Trill Harmony should take notes.



Leigh-Anne is SERVING, good god!



Edit: also really appreciate the Stormzy rap with the video, his energy is just cool here. He doesn't overpower, he's surrounded by women who are primping him up, and he doesn't detract from the women power message of the video.



Edited at 2017-06-09 12:11 am (UTC)

ia with everything tbh. This is a classic, solid girl group vid

It feels so Spice Girls 2017 to me. And that's not something I say lightly.

IA abt stormzy!!



Edited at 2017-06-09 12:50 am (UTC)

Yeah, when I heard the song I was kind of mad that they added him in, but then when I saw the video it wasn't as annoying as I thought it was going to be.

Girls Aloud they are not. Even The Saturdays are consistently better.



LOL @ the Kween of Appropriation Reply

She's officially snatched the crown from Vanessa Hudgens.

They're better than GA in everyway far more talented and better performers

lies, lies, and more lies.

I like the Saturdays but LM are way better

I can't imagine thinking Girls Aloud or the Saturdays are better than Little Mix in any way - not the music (even LM's basic shit i.e. the last two albums), not the looks, not the choreo, not the stage presence, not the videos - literally. Nothing.

The Saturdays were boring trash none of their videos came close to this one.

Sugababes will forever stay the best girlband of the UK or the world!

The Saturdays?! Come on



They are vocally better than GA as well, although I did love them Reply

Why did they need to add a feature?



Not a fan of Jesy's hair color either but it's a cute video



Edited at 2017-06-09 12:24 am (UTC)

It's just a wig she wears to hide the alopecia she got from being bullied in school.

Nice of y'all to continue to stan this mess of a group

I love the AAA girls in this. I wish there was more choreography in this video though. Tbh I liked their choreography in the Salute and Get Weird eras more even though they're still great performers.

