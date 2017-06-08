June 8th, 2017, 06:01 pm viudanegra Little Mix - Power (Official Video) ft. Stormzy Besides Stormzy's feature, their moms and the AAA Girls are also part of the music video.source Tagged: british celebrities, little mix, music / musician (rap and hip-hop), music video, rupaul / drag race, shaking and crying Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 101101 comments Add comment
This is such a fun and colorful music video. Leigh-Anne and Jade killed it.
But yknow what, ugh. I hold out hope for this single anyway ugh
does that white girl not fucking learn from all the times shes been called out?
do they always oversing?
show me where these supposed good vocals are? the only one that has a good voice and doesn't sound like shes screaming is the most problematic one.
Their singing/live performances are the one thing people can't come for them for lbr lol
I could do without that ass shot on Perrie's part. Leigh outfit is a mess as usual. Jesy does nothing, just stands there trying to look sexy, boring. What is with the lack of coreography? it is great on the tour and nothing there. The had 4 upbeat, dance singles and no coreography in the videos. idgi.
I was never that big on Power, but it has grown on me tbh. I love the motorbike part lol
Edited at 2017-06-09 12:00 am (UTC)
Leigh-Anne is SERVING, good god!
Edit: also really appreciate the Stormzy rap with the video, his energy is just cool here. He doesn't overpower, he's surrounded by women who are primping him up, and he doesn't detract from the women power message of the video.
Edited at 2017-06-09 12:11 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-09 12:50 am (UTC)
LOL @ the Kween of Appropriation
They are vocally better than GA as well, although I did love them
Not a fan of Jesy's hair color either but it's a cute video
Edited at 2017-06-09 12:24 am (UTC)