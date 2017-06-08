Lena Dunham shills for organic cotton tampons while talking about getting her first period

I bought a diva cup like 2 weeks ago, so now I'm just waiting for my next period to take it for a spin. Reply

So like you put it in and it just holds the blood until you dump it out??? I'm trying to figure this out and I think I'm overthinking it. Reply

Pretty much. I'm hoping it will be a better option for me because my period is only about 3 days, but it's kind of a lot in 3 days. I can't always get away to change a tampon and/or pad as often as I need to. Reply

Yes. I only have to deal with it twice a day. It sounds really messy but once you have the hang of it, it's less messy than tampons. Reply

Yeah. blood is caught before it reaches the vagina and exits. Menstrual cups are great. Got mine in '09 and haven't spent a cent on pads since. Reply

I hope you love it as much as I do. I've had it for 5 years now and I'm still so excited when I don't have to get up in the middle of the night. Reply

I am thinking of getting one. I only have my period for like 3 days and it's too much for a panty liner but not enough for a reg pad. Reply

Hope you like it! I am a die hard fan of cups, but the stem on the diva was too long for me. Reply

I had my size 1 for about 11 years until I lost it somehow (lol) and upgraded to a 2 now that I'm internet ancient (30). So amazing, you will never regret not having to buy tampons/pads for the rest of your menstruating days.



BTW it doesn't hold its color for very long, soak it in hydrogen peroxide overnight to make it look new again. Reply

good luck! and don't give up if it is a struggle the first few cycles. i almost gave up on mine but now i'm so fucking glad i didn't. my periods are basically a non-issue now. Reply

I'm in love with mine . It was hard at first but then I used the labia fold and it has been so easy Reply

Diva cup changed my life tbh Reply

I loooooove my cup so much!



I've only had it for 2 periods but I am never going back, it's genius Reply

It's the best thing ever, you will never look back Reply

The suction freaks me out a little.



I bought one and only got to use it once before I got pregnant. Now that my period is back I'm not sure how long to wait to use it again. Reply

"This, this mountain, is where we were the moment you became a woman. In many cultures you'd have to start birthing children now."



I'd throw myself off the mountain if my father said something like this to me in that moment. Reply

i mean knowing lena he probably didn't say anything like that, lbr Reply

lol mte Reply

exactly Reply

This is the same dad who let her order large hamburgers for breakfast. I'm sure we'll get treated to a story about "my dad said 'bb, let your itty bitty titties fly free without a bra'" Reply

Right? Like what the fuck. Reply

lol i know. When my mom told my dad I'd gotten my first period he was like 'oh honey, I'm sorry, periods sound so shitty' lol My mom was pissed. Reply

mte its creepy af Reply

I took it as a joke to ease the mood (who knows what their family is like) but then again idk about her or her family Reply

I got my first period the same day I went to go see Mamma Mia! the musical on stage, so everytime I hear about the musical, I think of that Reply

If I were you I'd sing 'Mamma mia, here I go again!' at the start of every single one tbh. Reply

Idk when my first period was but I think I was around 11. I thought my period was gonna be bright red and feel like peeing not the dark/red brownish stuff. So I didn't count the first few times lol.

Also I use tampons, have done so since I was 13 and I love them. The first time I got one in right was one of the best moments of my life. From the first time I wore a pad I hated it, so it was liberating Reply

Try a menstrual cup. They are even better than tampons and waaaaay cheaper over time. Can go six hours without changing it on my heaviest day. Reply

my seal always slips on the softcup :( Reply

I love my Yuki cup.



It took some getting used to, but it beats shoving a wad of dry cotton up my vag or wearing pads all day. Reply

I love hearing first period stories idk why lol Reply

My friend was sleeping over when it happened and she was so jealous of me lol Reply

It's a universally bonding story. Reply

really? i was like 13 when i got mine, at a laundromat and my cousin was 3 and a curious kid and was like in my grill on the toilet trying to figure out where the sound of pee came from lmao. i just walked up to my mom like "i need pads" and she was so ~my baby is growing up Reply

I was 13, boobless and hairy-legged. I went to the bathroom in the middle of dinner thinking that I had to pee, and saw the blood in my underwear. Still on the toilet, I cracked open the door and yelled down the hallway, "I just got my first period!!" There was a brief pause, then my mom called back, "...OK?" I put in a tampon and then went back to the dinner table. Reply

I was 12 and at camp. I was not happy about it because it was a physical camp and I felt like crap so I couldn't do much...but I learned how to walk on a high wire during that week so that was a plus. Reply

You should be on one of those tampon ads about how female athletes don't let their periods hold them back tbh



Walking a high wire sounds amazing and so scary! I love circus abilities Reply

I was thirteen. I think I remember waking up in the morning and discovering my period had started. My mom bought me new bedsheets - apparently it was a tradition in her family to do that? Hahah it was cute. Reply

I got mine on halloween in the middle of watching the grudge. I legit thought i had a demon in me Reply

mte lol it feels like we're all talking about a loveable innocent little sister.

I woke up in the middle of the night and realized id bled and i ran to my mom and woke her up sobbing because i wasnt ready for such a monumental shift in life lmao i have a distinct memory of looking at my spice girls poster later when id calmed down and thinking "they get their periods and go on world tours, you can continue 6th grade" Reply

I was 12,in school, and felt like I had the flu. It wasn't even regular pms/period stuff, it was literally like having the flu, a fever and everything. Came home, went to pee and found a special surprise with a red bow lol then I had to go to the orthodontist and spend the entire check up paranoid that I would leak onto the white dentist's chair Reply

on my 13th birthday while we were on vacation in hawaii. i cried lol Reply

I got mine at 12 right before biology class. I thought it was fitting. Reply

lol at everyone replying to you.



But I was like 12/13. Just came home from school and noticed when I went into the bathroom. I called my mom in and was like, "WHAT DO I DO!? D: " even though I already knew, I was just a little scared and grossed out, haha Reply

i was 10 and got it while staying at my grandma's for a few days. it was super light so i didn't tell her. the night i got home it was legit blood, so i went to my mom crying. i wasn't actually upset, i just cried because i didn't know how to tell her lol.



i knew what it was because months earlier mom saw some spotting on my underwear and talked to me about periods.



Edited at 2017-06-09 08:08 am (UTC) Reply

I was 11 and I got it the same day my school decided to give the whole grade the 'Period Talk'. I literally got it as the school counselor was giving us the talk. They also gave everyone free tampons and pads which was awesome for me because I obviously didn't have any.

The week after that was weird though, because I told my best friend at the time, and then she told her friend, then that friend blabbed to the whole class. So for a week my peers would come up to me and say "I heard you got your period? How was it?" Reply

i really want to try a divacup.



i got my first period around 14 i think? which was later than my mum and sister, but i think my issues with food kind of held it off for a while. i freaked out and cried because i hate blood, and my mum laughed at me. Reply

You should! They're great. Reply

I really recommend it, but there's a definite learning curve. If you try it out it might take a few cycles to get used to using it. Reply

I'm just going around evangelizing about cups now lol

Try it! It's amazing, life changing and so easy! Reply

Same. Lol Reply

Wait, why did she call her aunts and her friend's mom but not her own mom? Reply

I'm bleeding right now. Reply

Me too!!! Reply

Twinsies Reply

I'd kill for my period right now, I'm a week late :(



I stopped taking birth control last week though, so I'm hoping it's something to do with that. Reply

I'm sure it is, changing up my bc always fucks with my period. Reply

Same lol Reply

Same. And damn this is like the heaviest flow I've experienced in a while. It suuuuuucks. Reply

me too Reply

Haha same - started this afternoon Reply

I started today, woo Reply

same Reply

Me too girl! I'm always early now -_- Reply

Miiiine is tomorrow. Reply

omg same <33



i feel such a bond with everyone else who replied rn lmao Reply

yeeeep lol Reply

I was 11 and I'm sure my mother prepped me for this but I was still so shocked when I saw that much blood. My father laughed a bit when he saw me pout about cramps and just gave me a hug. I used pads for the first few years, discovered tampons, and now I'm back to pads bc I find my periods last way shorter. This probably makes no sense but to me it does Reply

For whatever reason my mom said I would 100% not be getting my period until I was 13 or older. I was 11 when I got it and it was just light spotting but it lasted for a whole month. While I knew there was a possibility it was my period, since my mom said that I thought I was dying for a while. I didn't want to go to the doctor though so I kept it to myself.



Then my mom saw some blood in my underwear and bought me some pads. Reply

I was pretty young too, honestly that's a lot of horror and responsibility for an 11 year old. Reply

I had a friend who got hers when she was seven. I can't even imagine. Reply

I'm on the IUD, I still get PMS and cramps but I don't bleed. Getting your period is super metal, and I miss it!



It's actually quite an empowering thing to me these days, many men are terrified of it. I love talking about it around squeamish men lmao Reply

I talked about going to the gyno to the CFO of my job and it felt great Reply

not that kind of girl? what kind of girl? fuck this putting down other women bullshit. Reply

ugh. i didn't remember the title of her book. you'd think someone would have had the sense to stop her but of course she surrounds herself by just as delusional people. Reply

I got mine in 8th grade, during, ironically, the class where we learned upper-level sex ed-- We had a uniform code at my school that was strictly white, beige, or navy blue. So OF COURSE, I'm wearing a beige mini-skort (it was 2001, don't judge) and I bled straight through it; like, soaked it; looked like I had taken a bullet. So, of course, I start getting made fun of, and somehow decide to tell people it was because I cut my finger and was sitting on it in class to stop the bleeding and they were like "sure jan."



Anyways, this girl who I thought hated me ends up pulling me into the bathroom, being like "don't lie, I know it's your period" and then not only let me cry in her arms from the humiliation, but also GAVE ME her sweater to wear around my waist so I could walk across the school to the pick up location, and gave me a tampon (and told me how to use it because /raised by a single dad). We were never friends or anything after that, even though we ended up on cheer together in high school and had a few classes together--- but to this day, it was one of the nicest things and I always think of her fondly when I get my period, lol. Reply

omg, I'm so sorry you went through that, but I'm glad that girl was so nice to you. Reply

periods are like such a bonding thing tbh. i have a really approachable face (i've been told + my experiences lol) and girls & women are always coming up to me and asking if i have a tampon/pad and i carry like 5 in my purse just in case lol. Reply

aww, that's sweet. sans the teasing. Reply

my new meds make me sf emotional so im crying rn this is so beautiful and nice Reply

lmao aww, that was so sweet of her Reply

Lol I was 10 getting my first period. Fun times.



I had to ask a teacher for a pad. One of my most vivid memories from childhood is my teacher asking me if my period was "dripping" lmaooo I wanted to die



Edited at 2017-06-08 11:01 pm (UTC)

