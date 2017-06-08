Lena Dunham shills for organic cotton tampons while talking about getting her first period
source
[storytime]When I got my period I was 14 and still totally boobless, sure that it would arrive when I was approximately 24. I've told this story before but it just makes me laugh too hard: it was late August and I was hiking at sunset with my father when I felt something trickling down my leg. My first reaction was, naturally, that I had peed myself a whole bunch. When I realized it was blood I shrieked wildly- my first suspicion is always fatal injury- as my father looked at me, misty-eyed. "This, this mountain, is where we were the moment you became a woman. In many cultures you'd have to start birthing children now." I was like "can we please get home right fucking now and off this mountain?" We booked it home--never moved that fast before or since--and he handed me a tampon that was older than I was (my mom was already menopausal at this point) and tried to explain it to me through a crack in the door. "Up and...back?" I wept and shrieked and called all of my aunts AND my friend Harris's mom on the cordless phone #lolamoments 🌺 I love being a #lolainvestor because they're helping make the tampon dialogue more open than it was 16 years ago. I also love that @lola has our backs for all our firsts, whether it's your period, childbirth or some grand formal occasion where you're bleeding unjustly. Let's do this right. (Drawings ✏️ by @dokanstudio)
period post!
Yes. I only have to deal with it twice a day. It sounds really messy but once you have the hang of it, it's less messy than tampons.
I hope you love it as much as I do. I've had it for 5 years now and I'm still so excited when I don't have to get up in the middle of the night.
BTW it doesn't hold its color for very long, soak it in hydrogen peroxide overnight to make it look new again.
I've only had it for 2 periods but I am never going back, it's genius
I bought one and only got to use it once before I got pregnant. Now that my period is back I'm not sure how long to wait to use it again.
I'd throw myself off the mountain if my father said something like this to me in that moment.
Also I use tampons, have done so since I was 13 and I love them. The first time I got one in right was one of the best moments of my life. From the first time I wore a pad I hated it, so it was liberating
It took some getting used to, but it beats shoving a wad of dry cotton up my vag or wearing pads all day.
Walking a high wire sounds amazing and so scary! I love circus abilities
mte lol it feels like we're all talking about a loveable innocent little sister.
I woke up in the middle of the night and realized id bled and i ran to my mom and woke her up sobbing because i wasnt ready for such a monumental shift in life lmao i have a distinct memory of looking at my spice girls poster later when id calmed down and thinking "they get their periods and go on world tours, you can continue 6th grade"
But I was like 12/13. Just came home from school and noticed when I went into the bathroom. I called my mom in and was like, "WHAT DO I DO!? D: " even though I already knew, I was just a little scared and grossed out, haha
i knew what it was because months earlier mom saw some spotting on my underwear and talked to me about periods.
Edited at 2017-06-09 08:08 am (UTC)
The week after that was weird though, because I told my best friend at the time, and then she told her friend, then that friend blabbed to the whole class. So for a week my peers would come up to me and say "I heard you got your period? How was it?"
i got my first period around 14 i think? which was later than my mum and sister, but i think my issues with food kind of held it off for a while. i freaked out and cried because i hate blood, and my mum laughed at me.
Try it! It's amazing, life changing and so easy!
I stopped taking birth control last week though, so I'm hoping it's something to do with that.
I started today, woo
i feel such a bond with everyone else who replied rn lmao
Then my mom saw some blood in my underwear and bought me some pads.
It's actually quite an empowering thing to me these days, many men are terrified of it. I love talking about it around squeamish men lmao
Anyways, this girl who I thought hated me ends up pulling me into the bathroom, being like "don't lie, I know it's your period" and then not only let me cry in her arms from the humiliation, but also GAVE ME her sweater to wear around my waist so I could walk across the school to the pick up location, and gave me a tampon (and told me how to use it because /raised by a single dad). We were never friends or anything after that, even though we ended up on cheer together in high school and had a few classes together--- but to this day, it was one of the nicest things and I always think of her fondly when I get my period, lol.
I had to ask a teacher for a pad. One of my most vivid memories from childhood is my teacher asking me if my period was "dripping" lmaooo I wanted to die
Edited at 2017-06-08 11:01 pm (UTC)