Celebrities React to the Possibility of Hung Parliament in the UK

I know nothing of U.K. politics but I assume Theresa May lost a joust and isn't going to be queen anymore or something. Reply

Thread

Link

Well she'll definitely gonna be thrown off her high horse so joust isn't that wrong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't understand how the world got in the political state it's in. None of it makes any sense. More so than usual.



I also don't understand why ONTD isn't tweeting new entries. Are they boycotting Twitter for some reason or is it just me? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No more tea and crumpets for *her*! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol bb you really do have a gif for everything! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL, I loathe her so much that this GIF has always haunted me - it's just so punchable. I'm pleased to have a reason to use it at her expense! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nightmares Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking crypt keepers wife Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is she possessed???? I refuse to believe a normal human being laughs like that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's like a Roald Dahl villain come to life. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg sis bless your gif game for bringing some lols, i'm having so much anxiety right now. i recorded the comey testimony and was watching that when i saw this post and i was like WHAT SHOULD I BE WATCHING RIGHT NOW? i'm all discombobulated by all the political mayhem happening right now Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Oh my god. She's literally cackling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know that .gif with the pile of owls, each one doing their own thing and one of them is trying to gobble down a rat? She looks like the owl trying to choke down a rat. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

a lizard shedding its skin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh goody!!! I love that tgis fucking election that May was pinning her hopes on could bite her in the ass. Fuck her and her gang of thugs tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

lol politics in a nutshell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is being so sassy tonight. He was entertaining last year during the Brexit results, but he seems even sassier this year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hasn't she been campaigning on a hard brexit? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

commentators now saying called seats do not confirm exit polls, ugh





come on labour come onnnnnnn Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO WHY IS THIS MAKING ME LAUGH SO MUCH?



IT'S SO DUMB BUT IDEK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No you are not alone!! Jeb map memes kill me and idek why Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh I love Jeb memes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please clap Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yaaas new post.



I don't want to get excited because Sunderland & Newcastle have already shown (despite being labour holds) that the exit poll has underestimated the tories. It's still v likely to be a tory majority. Reply

Thread

Link

yeahhh I'm shitting myself tbh



it's going to be a long long night Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Will lib-dem win any seats to coalition or nah? I don't know how this works. Greens? Do they get a seat? I assume that's the coalition-- Labor/Lib-Dem/Green?



see, this is what I like about parliamentary systems. I feel like forcing parties into coalitions for the greater good is a better strategy than having two parties that just take turns eating each other alive. Reply

Thread

Link

lib dems have already said they're refusing to coalition bc they're spineless garbage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah but the lib dems, if in coalition with the tories, would be overridden and would lose any integrity and goodwill they've built up since the previous coalition disaster. it'd be smart for them not to join the tories.



lib dem / labour would be okay Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

libdems have sworn they're not forming any kind of coalition but who knows tbh



I agree with you in principle - I admire the German system - but the UK parties can't seem to put aside their petty party politics and work together for the good of the country. The last conservative/libdem alliance was a god damn mess. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lib dems won't do it

greens only have 1 likely seat so not too much help though i love them dearly

snp said they would, but labour would probs never

our parliamentary system doesn't work bc it's a 2 party system with a bunch of other parties squeezed into it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Parliament system has it's pros and cons. In the Netherlands, we're currently dealing with parties who don't want to work with eachother because they disagree on one or two subjects, it's ridiculous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So if this ends in a hung parliament, I'm going to assume that May is going to lose her position as party leader. But lmao who else is gonna want take on that mantle? Reply

Thread

Link

Oh god, they're going to play hot potato for another 2 weeks again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Boris? *gagging* or the other awful asshat who said u shouldn't listen to experts? Michael gove or something? Maybe the pig that cameron shagged will take up the mantle. It will probably have more integrity than 99% of the other conservatives. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If funhouse mirror Trump took over, I would definitely be applying for that Irish citizenship I'm eligible for. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hate him so much.



God. Fuck everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i read that the odds are like 3/1 that he'll lead the tories? christ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whoever it is will have to call another election sharpish - you can't get anything done in a coalition... much less negotiating your way out of a gigantic trading block!



So i'm not too worried we'll be lumbered with Boris for too long. I'm praying Gove won't make a come back though... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so glad this got posted!



and FUCKING YES @ 3 labour MPs so far! Reply

Thread

Link

that was my reaction during early moments of brexit lmao.



oh, how naive I was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know and i was the same for the US elections too.



just let me have my last few moments of happiness in this cruel, dark world. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I remember being ECSTATIC when Gibraltar's results rolled in



That was a happy few hours Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah, not getting my hopes up. this is way too close to call with an exit poll. Reply

Thread

Link

Sunderland Central goes to Labour, but 2.3% swing towards tories :(



"I declare that Julie Elliot has been duly elected" nice play on words, announcey lady. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh thank god there is a post for this!! Reply

Thread

Link

omg I hope Amber Rudd loses her seat Reply

Thread

Link