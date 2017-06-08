Celebrities React to the Possibility of Hung Parliament in the UK
Hung Parliament you say? 🌹 pic.twitter.com/2CrF2VGsH3— James Sutton (@thejamessutton) 8 June 2017
progressive_alliance.gif #ExitPoll #BBCelection pic.twitter.com/5dZtxFjgoW— Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) 8 June 2017
HUNG PARLIAMENT COULD HAPPEN ITS GONNA BE A LONG NIGHT LADSSSSS 🍻— Emma Blackery (@emmablackery) 8 June 2017
.@theresa_may u ok hun?— Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) 8 June 2017
Oh man, I am going to be up all frigging night....— Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) 8 June 2017
- Shock result as exit polls have just come out
- Conservatives predicted to be largest party
- Potentially lost their majority
- Not enough seats to form a government= "hung parliament"
HELPFUL LINKS:
What is a hung parliament?
Live updates
Facebook livestream
Timetable of constituency announcements
I also don't understand why ONTD isn't tweeting new entries. Are they boycotting Twitter for some reason or is it just me?
come on labour come onnnnnnn
I don't want to get excited because Sunderland & Newcastle have already shown (despite being labour holds) that the exit poll has underestimated the tories. It's still v likely to be a tory majority.
it's going to be a long long night
see, this is what I like about parliamentary systems. I feel like forcing parties into coalitions for the greater good is a better strategy than having two parties that just take turns eating each other alive.
lib dem / labour would be okay
I agree with you in principle - I admire the German system - but the UK parties can't seem to put aside their petty party politics and work together for the good of the country. The last conservative/libdem alliance was a god damn mess.
greens only have 1 likely seat so not too much help though i love them dearly
snp said they would, but labour would probs never
our parliamentary system doesn't work bc it's a 2 party system with a bunch of other parties squeezed into it
God. Fuck everything.
So i'm not too worried we'll be lumbered with Boris for too long. I'm praying Gove won't make a come back though...
and FUCKING YES @ 3 labour MPs so far!
