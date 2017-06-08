tay

Niall Round Up


I don't even like the original that much, but I like this cover!





He's been performing this song all over the place - get that promo Niall. Probably why Slow Hands is still sitting in the iTunes top 10 :)


Still keeping in touch with other 1D guys, is gonna try to see Liam's bb this week cause he hasn't yet.


Wrote one of his new songs in the shower, doesn't know when On the Loose is coming out, spoke to Louis yesterday


When asked who's solo stuff is his fav, gives a roundabout answer saying that Harry's style is the closest to his own


Sources 1 2 3 4 5 6

guys I can't believe I'm turning into a Niall stan, he was consistently my 4th-5th least favorite in 1D! Which 1D solo efforts have surprised or disappointed you the most?
Tagged: