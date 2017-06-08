Niall Round Up
I don't even like the original that much, but I like this cover!
He's been performing this song all over the place - get that promo Niall. Probably why Slow Hands is still sitting in the iTunes top 10 :)
Still keeping in touch with other 1D guys, is gonna try to see Liam's bb this week cause he hasn't yet.
Wrote one of his new songs in the shower, doesn't know when On the Loose is coming out, spoke to Louis yesterday
When asked who's solo stuff is his fav, gives a roundabout answer saying that Harry's style is the closest to his own
guys I can't believe I'm turning into a Niall stan, he was consistently my 4th-5th least favorite in 1D! Which 1D solo efforts have surprised or disappointed you the most?
I thought he would retire with his millions and do stuff behind the scenes.
Never thought he'd want to sing again 😣
That said, I just signed up for the ticket pre-order for his concert in another country so who got the last laugh, really.
I've been very pleasantly surprised with Niall's music and I've found his personality to be the most likeable by far.
also i want to burn all of his hats.
Niall has also been on point with his promo & hasn't really surprised me but just validated why I never counted him completely out. We all joked that he was gonna play golf but he's out here gaining fans with every new thing he does.
I have to say that Zayn, Harry & Niall are my top favorites in the 1D solo run so far. Liam is the most disappointing for me because I was hoping he'd finally get justice & his moment to shine. Instead, he's just putting his foot in his mouth & delivering mediocre music.
Louis.......is one half of Zouis. LOL! I can honestly see Louis beating Liam on the charts at this point. It's not like you have to sound good to get a hit these days. You just need a good beat. I can't believe we might see Liam in last place of all the 5!
I think Niall is promoting more to get his name out there tbh which is great! Harry is already known. I don't think he needs to do mountains of promo at this point. He seems to be content where he is right now. Who I am shocked by is Liam. He's only done one live performance of Strip That Down so far. I thought he'd be doing way more.
which is lame because he's DUM and all of that but he's got a good voice and i thought he did well with stage presence. i was really expecting more even if his musical style isn't one i am particularly drawn too.
i LOVE slow hands and am looking forward to more from niall.
i am suuuuper stoked with harry, always. i can't help it. it's just what it is at this point.
How????
Never heard issues before, so I liked his cover.
Harry os going to do great. Even if his music os shitty.
Liam os too Bieber right now to be taking serius. Louis is horrible. I find him só unlikeable
omg I love Issues so much, it's been my jam all winter
i really thought he knew better. that someone who cares for him whose opinion he trust knew better.