Niall Round Up

Louis surprised me the most.

I thought he would retire with his millions and do stuff behind the scenes.

Never thought he'd want to sing again 😣 Reply

Thread

Link

Harry both surprised me and disappointed me the most by how not-for-me his music was.



That said, I just signed up for the ticket pre-order for his concert in another country so who got the last laugh, really. Reply

Thread

Link

Harry is laughing to the bank. LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His next single is probably two ghosts and I'm just like... why? It's a bland song that shouldn't have been on the album in the first place let alone a single Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that cover is an atrocity, he doesn't even know the melody Reply

Thread

Link

lol yes he does... the only thing he changed was the rhythm of "one of them is how bad I need you," which I'm p sure was intentional Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you got your Niall goggles on sis! I do like slow hands though haha Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wasn't expecting that Harry would do anything super interesting but I was still somehow disappointed.



I've been very pleasantly surprised with Niall's music and I've found his personality to be the most likeable by far. Reply

Thread

Link

his vocals are nagl Reply

Thread

Link

I'm surprised by how much I love Slow Hands. and he has gotten so much better performing. get it Niall. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao, hell no at that issues cover. niall needs to stay in his lane, he's a studio singer. speaking of, where is the studio of on the loose? i will keep asking in every posts till we get it, js.



also i want to burn all of his hats. Reply

Thread

Link

it's in one of the interview above, someone asked him when it's coming out and he said he didn't know rme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

~he doesn't know aka it's never coming out, smdh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually was not disappointed in Harry. I know his music isn't everyone's thing but Harry has been on point with his promotion & has done well despite the musical style he chose. His album is in the top 10 after almost a month & his song is still doing good on Billboard & iTunes. He has a sold out tour & is extending to an arena world tour that will take him into next year.



Niall has also been on point with his promo & hasn't really surprised me but just validated why I never counted him completely out. We all joked that he was gonna play golf but he's out here gaining fans with every new thing he does.



I have to say that Zayn, Harry & Niall are my top favorites in the 1D solo run so far. Liam is the most disappointing for me because I was hoping he'd finally get justice & his moment to shine. Instead, he's just putting his foot in his mouth & delivering mediocre music.



Louis.......is one half of Zouis. LOL! I can honestly see Louis beating Liam on the charts at this point. It's not like you have to sound good to get a hit these days. You just need a good beat. I can't believe we might see Liam in last place of all the 5! Reply

Thread

Link

Has harry been on point with promo tho? He did like two interviews, two magazines and called some radios and now he's disappeared already. Maybe I'm just clingy but I feel like he should have done more? Like Niall is promoting like fucking crazy for just two songs



Edited at 2017-06-08 11:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He actually did quite a few radio interviews when SOTT came out then he did SNL, Graham Norton, A French TV show ( I forgot the name lol), the BBC One Show, Grimshaw (twice), then his one week stint on James Corden along with the Carpool Karaoke. He also had an Apple & iheartradio commercial that played promoting his album on all iheart stations. Then there was all the pop up secret shows he did. He's on Corden again tonight. He also had his album on the digital Billboards in Times Square. I think that's pretty good considering The Sun put out he wasn't going to do hardly any promo at all. I'm sure he will also do a little promo for Dunkirk as well. Then when his second single comes out, he will probably be back with promotion. I think he's pacing himself, which is smart. It's worked in his favor.



I think Niall is promoting more to get his name out there tbh which is great! Harry is already known. I don't think he needs to do mountains of promo at this point. He seems to be content where he is right now. Who I am shocked by is Liam. He's only done one live performance of Strip That Down so far. I thought he'd be doing way more. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

late comment but i really thought we would see liam shock us all and come up waaay nearer to the top but ugh. i haven't even brought myself to listen to his single because i read the lyrics and was sooooo turned away by them and heard the opening bits once the song was release and it's a hard pass from me.



which is lame because he's DUM and all of that but he's got a good voice and i thought he did well with stage presence. i was really expecting more even if his musical style isn't one i am particularly drawn too.



i LOVE slow hands and am looking forward to more from niall.



i am suuuuper stoked with harry, always. i can't help it. it's just what it is at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

agree with all of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually think Liam is doing well on spotify. its growing on the most played playlist, weirdly enough Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hes so daddy Reply

Thread

Link

right??? damn, africa Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that term gets thrown around loosely now a days. it's lost all meaning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ive been saying it since 2011 bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gosh i love the chorus melody of slow hands. i am pop trash Reply

Thread

Link

I like Niall, he seems very genuine, the least fake of them all.

Never heard issues before, so I liked his cover.

Harry os going to do great. Even if his music os shitty.

Liam os too Bieber right now to be taking serius. Louis is horrible. I find him só unlikeable



Edited at 2017-06-08 11:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





omg I love Issues so much, it's been my jam all winter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like It. I don't think she hás made to Brazil yet. Where do we know that actor from?

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Niall is so attractive to me now Reply

Thread

Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Come back to the light. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cannNnnnnNnnNnnnNntttttt.... 😩 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He looks so much better without the blond hair. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Louis has disappointed me the most because he's releasing an album Reply

Thread

Link

You know what? Same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ditto.

i really thought he knew better. that someone who cares for him whose opinion he trust knew better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

slow hands is a damn bop Reply

Thread

Link