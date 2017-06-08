Jerry Seinfeld On The Swerve Heard Around The World

I don't like him. I'm sorry for her. Reply

Thread

Link

Same bloop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't blame him for rejecting a hug, but I thought he could've handled it a little less... coldly (for lack of a better word). Reply

Thread

Link

yes, that's the thing. I inderstand and agree with his reasoning but the response was handled coldly. In the other post most people didn't see any issues wth how he acted but then a lot of people in here seem socially awk so Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

for real tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if a total stranger asks to hug me I'm not going to respond with any sort of warmth... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The person rejecting contact from a stranger is the socially awkward one, but not the person who had to be told? oook Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

truth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

asking a stranger for a hug is also socially awkward Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk he was perfectly polite about imo it was just a really awkward situation. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

exactly. would a "hi, i'm sorry but i'm not really a hugger" been so tough for him to say? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's a grown up. How was he meant to respond? Patronizing her?



He said no. She persisted, he did the same.



How would he have warmly conveyed that?



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She interrupted him in the middle of an interview. He was probably annoyed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if a stranger asks me if they can touch me its not my duty to make them feel better about the rejection im about to lay on them. he didnt need to explain anything to her. no thank you was all he owed her.



people just seem to think everyone is entitled to a piece of a celeb they love and if the celeb says no to a hug, picture, autograph etc they are the rude ones. its bizarre. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

exactly, there's so many ways to politely decline a hug and shake hands instead or something Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

But his TV show was based entirely on awkwardness and people acting like jerks. His explanation sounded like it wouldn't be out of place on the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this non-scandal rn



he's a douche in a myriad ways but this is like one of the least offensive things he's done lol



Edited at 2017-06-08 09:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i guess if he thought some random woman trying to hug him out of the blue i can get why he would not be into it. weird that he doesn't know who kesha is but then again he is old Reply

Thread

Link

weird that he doesn't know who kesha is



Is it really tho? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think it is. She doesn't have Katy Perry status, as in regularly churning out music that the masses would hear. I know the Dr. Luke situation stymied that, but the point remains that she's not really high profile to anybody outside ONTD or any gossip blog really. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I probably wouldn't even know it's Kesha if she walked up to me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I would absolutely hate it if I were famous and total strangers felt entitled to walk up and touch me. But honestly, if I were in his situation on live TV, I would have just given the hug to avoid the cringey awkwardness of refusing.



Basically, I think Kesha was wrong to ask for a hug from a stranger on live TV, but Jerry is kind of an asshole so I don't feel sorry for him. Reply

Thread

Link

i don't care for him as a person but i get not wanting to hug strangers tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand why this is a big thing. She asked, he said no, that's the end of it. Reply

Thread

Link

Because neither relented right away, so they both have to be assholes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because he's an ass hole nobody likes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So because of bitch eating a cracker syndrome? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This really is a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode waiting to be made. Has it been made? It feels like it has. Reply

Thread

Link

Is she even upset? Reply

Thread

Link

respect people's boundaries. she did. this is a non fucking story Reply

Thread

Link

I really wonder how big of a fan Kesha could be if she thought Jerry Seinfeld would hug her. I'd be surprised if he hugs his wife without some big to-do about he doesn't do the "daytime touch" or some other Seinfeld© shit. Reply

Thread

Link

This.



Anyone who watches Seinfeld or is a fan of his knows how he is. He'd be the last person I'd ask for a hug... And Larry David. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe she knew exactly how he'd handle it but she's such a mega fan she did it anyway to get the classic Seinfeld Experience. I pray if I ever meet Larry David I have something bizarre with me like a hot rotisserie chicken that I can ask him to hold for "just a sec" while I disappear for 30 minutes to watch him Curb out from a remote location. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

MTE. i'm a hugger, but he's like...the last person i would even ask for a hug. He's Seinfeld, he doesn't do that. it's not personal, he just doesn't hug. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I was just talking to my friend about this yesterday. At first he wasn't here for Jerry's actions but then I told him after she left he said "I don't know who that was" and we had the best laugh. Eyes watered in the middle of the restaurant Reply

Thread

Link

Jerry's great 🙌🙌 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Unless you're a superhot schoolgirl between the ages of 14-16. Then I'll hug you all you want, honey. 😜" Reply

Thread

Link

o.o when did he date a 14 year old? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was exaggerating... slightly. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He was 39 dating a 17 year old once upon a time Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The funniest thing about this is that this is YOU criticizing Kesha's age and looks while trying to drag Jerry for being a creeper.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It was hilarous seeing him squirm out the frame lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Poor Kesha. Social interactions gone wrong from like 10 years ago still haunt me, I can't imagine what it's like to have such moments televised AND have follow-up interviews. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I replay shit that happened in like 6th grade in my head. To have something physically on tape that can be replayed over and over? I'd drown myself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link