Jerry Seinfeld On The Swerve Heard Around The World
Jerry Seinfeld explains why he didn't hug Kesha https://t.co/f5I0NTKrra pic.twitter.com/jlCQY69zQ5— NME (@NME) June 8, 2017
Jerry Seinfeld refused to hug Kesha at an event so he went on Extra to clarify the whole situation. “When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality. In my reality, I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say ‘Hello’, I got to start somewhere. A hug is not the first moment of two humans. I never did that… all these little social things are tricky.” Jerry also confirmed that he didn’t know who Kesha was.
He said no. She persisted, he did the same.
How would he have warmly conveyed that?
people just seem to think everyone is entitled to a piece of a celeb they love and if the celeb says no to a hug, picture, autograph etc they are the rude ones. its bizarre.
he's a douche in a myriad ways but this is like one of the least offensive things he's done lol
Is it really tho?
Basically, I think Kesha was wrong to ask for a hug from a stranger on live TV, but Jerry is kind of an asshole so I don't feel sorry for him.
Anyone who watches Seinfeld or is a fan of his knows how he is. He'd be the last person I'd ask for a hug... And Larry David. lol
so yeah i kinda feel her pain tbh.