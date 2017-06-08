all mine

Jerry Seinfeld On The Swerve Heard Around The World




Jerry Seinfeld refused to hug Kesha at an event so he went on Extra to clarify the whole situation. “When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality. In my reality, I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say ‘Hello’, I got to start somewhere. A hug is not the first moment of two humans. I never did that… all these little social things are tricky.” Jerry also confirmed that he didn’t know who Kesha was.


source= https://twitter.com/NME/status/872912373388120070
