Celebs react to James Comey's testimony





It has happened. James Comey has testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in regards to the Russian interference in the 2016 election. He talked about 45's behavior with him alone, talked about AG Sessions, he talked about leaking his own unclassified memos to the NY Times after 45's tweets, and those memos have been sent to Special Counsel Mueller. He also confirmed that Flynn was under a criminal investigation at the FBI at the time of his departure.













