Celebs react to James Comey's testimony
I need 'Lordy, I hope there are tapes' on a t-shirt— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017
It has happened. James Comey has testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in regards to the Russian interference in the 2016 election. He talked about
Be a leader @marcorubio! This could have been your moment to shine. Instead, you are a puppet for a corrupt President.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 8, 2017
Let’s hear it for the real heroes of the day: the aides currently restraining the President from tweeting. #ComeyDay— Late Night (@LateNightSeth) June 8, 2017
Got tickets to this today- anyone else???? #JamesComey pic.twitter.com/l2TM7M2PDL— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) June 8, 2017
Wonder if Trump's realized yet that more people are watching #ComeyDay than watched his inauguration. pic.twitter.com/YNenViubMN— PJ MARSHALL (@ThePJMarshall) June 8, 2017
only in 2017 would one be launching a tour and watching comey testify at the same time— Lorde (@lorde) June 8, 2017
"Not a question I can answer in open settings" is my new go to— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 8, 2017
Thoughts on James Comey
I have a lot of respect for him. He was doing what he thought was right for our country and by the law, and I can't fault that.
I did appreciate the revelation that he's kinda a nerd, with the Thomas a Becket reference.
i already thought he only handled the clinton investigation the way he did because he was sure she would win, and i still think that. i can see his reasoning tbh (even if the timing was SHITTY), but imo if he even had an inkling she'd lose, he would have handled it differently. i don't think he had the intent to torpedo her campaign.
i think he tried to showcase his own integrity in a smart way (he didn't really pat himself on the back, he was even self-deprecating, but he elaborated on his prior actions in a way which showed his objectivity) and imo that worked in his favor.
Honestly, if the Republicans make it through the Trumpocalypse intact, they'd be insane to not try and recruit him as a candidate for some sort of office. He's intelligent, he's got a sort of nerd-dad likability, and clearly he follows the rules to a fault. I probably disagree with him on a lot of things but I wouldn't doubt his honesty/integrity.
but he's alright
I remember reading a news article back in October about him being essentially forced into a tough position, and I totally side-eyed it at the time - but the more I think about it, the more I wonder what I would've done in his position. Let it go and knowingly let America vote in a President who might be guilty, and having it come out later on that you knew all along and chose not to investigate? Or investigate and clear her name?
Obviously it all rolled out horribly and he was stuck in a terrible position. But his job as the FBI Director is to identify threats to American security despite pressures of the political situation. The media vitriol wasn't his fault, and neither was the timing. Knowing what I do about politics - I don't know what else he could've done.
But this has proven that Comey doesn't play on anyone's team except the FBI's. I second a comment made above that he's the human embodiment of lawful neutral. He seems like a dude of sound character and introspection and he seems immensely street-smart, so. I don't have to like him - but I respect him a hell of a lot.
I know people here like to pretend that honesty means scuppering politics, but again, Mueller managed to be a dissenting force during the Bush administration without fucking up a political situation, and everything about the Bush DOJ was shady as hell.
He's probably an okay dude, he clearly cares about the optics of ethics (I question his dedication to the substance, but only to the point that everyone is praising him for it), but he's a terrible leader.
And he doesn't like the Clintons, and that affected his judgment. I think it's absolutely fair to think they are shady and to find their dealing underhanded or unethical. But I think it's silly to pretend that didn't affect his judgment, that he didn't let his opinion of their character loosen the type of professionalism that he had made his name for.
what a loser
Pence knew Flynn lied.
This testimony helps Special Counsel Mueller in his case of nailing 45.
There is also some indication that Sessions is in much deeper with Russia than was previously known.
Because one shouldn't have to school the president of the US on what is ethical and unethical behaviour!
F*ck the GOP and their holier than thou bullshit.
Honestly, I feel like at this point there could be video evidence of Trump slaughtering children and Republicans would be like "He's new to politics! How could he have known? We have to give him time to understand the nuances!"
Captain Comey
Original was done by xpirate_queenx but I touched it up!
Dianne Feinstein wants to climb him like a tree.
