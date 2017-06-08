Celebs react to James Comey's testimony

4K+ comments!



I just want to say thanks to everybody who participated in the live post for #ComeyDay

I overslept (and was heartbroken) but catching up on that post was light in these dark times <3 Reply

So fun! Reply

I was at work until 5, but I'm listening to it now. Reply

seriously, if we can thank 45 for literally ANYTHING at all, we can thank him for ~breathing new life~ into ontd Reply

This really is the pop culture event of the summer, lbr Reply

I hope James Comey gets bored one night and comes across ONTD's posts/GIFs/icons about him.



Edited at 2017-06-08 11:31 pm (UTC)

I was thinking this earlier Reply

good job bb <3 Reply

Thank YOU for doing this!! I was able to watch while doing data analyses and even though it was exhausting... it was a fun, wild ride. Reply

i'm so mad i had work all day, would've loved to be there :( Reply

And by the way, John McCain won't "stay up too late watching the Diamondbacks game" the night before he votes to take away your healthcare. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) June 8, 2017

I am living for Wil dragging McCain Reply

damn lmao Reply

I love Wil so much that I don't even mind Wesley Crusher anymore. Reply

McCain should have his 4:30 dinner and go to bed like every other 80 year old Reply

After hearing him talk to today, has your opinion of James Comey changed? Reply

In regards to this, I don't mind if you are negative or positive in regards to your response. Reply

He's even smarter than I thought. Also I expected him to be more tight lipped and polite towards tramp, so I'm glad he's a little petty. Reply

yes, now i think he's a nerd Reply

and a mormon Reply

My opinion on him improved. He's an eloquent speaker. Reply

Yeah. I don't think he's politically corrupt at all. I actually think he's ethical and a rule follower to a fault. Which explains his actions around the Clinton issue.



I have a lot of respect for him. He was doing what he thought was right for our country and by the law, and I can't fault that. Reply

My opinion of him before this was varied from non-existent to "he's incompetent" for the Clinton thing. I like how he unpacked all his answers and appeared to be as transparent as possible, definitely have a better opinion of him now Reply

I didn't really think much of him one way or another beforehand; it was definitely a "wait and see" type of thing for me. But he displayed incredible levels of integrity, intelligence, patriotism, nonpartisanship, and good ol' fashioned gosh-darned honesty. No sensationalism, no bombshells, no attention-seeking or misdirection. The kind of person we need in this government. Reply

My opinion is about the same since he was fired. Which is that he wants to be seen as impartial above all else. And this can be a fault. I think it's why he informed Congress about the new emails (he didn't leak the letter- Chaffetz did and I can't fault Comey for Chaffetz's nonsense). He assumed Clinton would win and he didn't want to be seen as hiding information that could have been important in order to help her win.



I did appreciate the revelation that he's kinda a nerd, with the Thomas a Becket reference. Reply

He started this mess to begin with but his redemption tour has been stellar Reply

I don't agree with all of his decisions but he's clearly a competent and dedicated public servant and his dismissal is a loss for the American people. Reply

I practically have a breakdown when I'm close to a deadline, and he was cool, calm, and collected the whole time. That's an admirable trait. He should become a hostage negotiator. Reply

I still hate him for October. But I think his judgment was clouded by the fact that everyone expected Hillary to win and he didn't want to appear biased. I think he's almost TOO ethical, if that's possible. He's also obviously very intelligent and I respect him, but I don't have to LIKE him right now, lol. Reply

i got a better feel for his personality tbh. he has a sense of humor and he's cool under pressure and he's kind of endearingly nerdy.



i already thought he only handled the clinton investigation the way he did because he was sure she would win, and i still think that. i can see his reasoning tbh (even if the timing was SHITTY), but imo if he even had an inkling she'd lose, he would have handled it differently. i don't think he had the intent to torpedo her campaign.



i think he tried to showcase his own integrity in a smart way (he didn't really pat himself on the back, he was even self-deprecating, but he elaborated on his prior actions in a way which showed his objectivity) and imo that worked in his favor. Reply

I definitely got to know him much better in terms of his personality. He's very eloquent and I like that he's slightly nerdy/awkward. I respected his testimony today, and I'm glad he went in on Trump. Reply

I find myself liking his wife and I don't even know ha! Reply

frankly, no. and the random stanning on here makes me kinda umcomfortable. Reply

yes i gained a lot more respect for him and work ethic and ethics in general. dude is a good guy. he done fucked up the emails, but what the fuck ever. also i find him charming and adorable too which threw me off. he seems very personable and down to earth Reply

My opinion of him has been about the same for the past couple of weeks, AKA: I think he's the irl embodiment of Lawful Neutral. I still give him at least part of the blame for sinking Hillary's campaign but I understand why he acted how he did and I don't think it was malicious in the slightest.



Honestly, if the Republicans make it through the Trumpocalypse intact, they'd be insane to not try and recruit him as a candidate for some sort of office. He's intelligent, he's got a sort of nerd-dad likability, and clearly he follows the rules to a fault. I probably disagree with him on a lot of things but I wouldn't doubt his honesty/integrity. Reply

Nope. Don't trust him Reply

I'm not stanning a yt man. If history has taught us anything it's trust no yt man. Reply

i'll always, always side-eye him for the way he handled the email scandal



but he's alright Reply

he's self serving and irresponsible under the guise of impeccable morals. the incident with ashcroft in the hospital bed is like a tall tale at this point. but we need him currently so i can get on board.



Edited at 2017-06-09 12:23 am (UTC)

When he announced that the FBI was investigating Clinton, I wondered if he was in someone's back pocket and had ulterior motives for making so bold a political move. Without doubt I still think that it was the breaking point for her campaign. I was angry about the Clinton thing not because it gave off the stink of dirty politics - all politics is dirty, whether you accept it or not - I was angry because I felt it'd scuppered her campaign over a transgression that wasn't proven conclusive.



I remember reading a news article back in October about him being essentially forced into a tough position, and I totally side-eyed it at the time - but the more I think about it, the more I wonder what I would've done in his position. Let it go and knowingly let America vote in a President who might be guilty, and having it come out later on that you knew all along and chose not to investigate? Or investigate and clear her name?



Obviously it all rolled out horribly and he was stuck in a terrible position. But his job as the FBI Director is to identify threats to American security despite pressures of the political situation. The media vitriol wasn't his fault, and neither was the timing. Knowing what I do about politics - I don't know what else he could've done.



But this has proven that Comey doesn't play on anyone's team except the FBI's. I second a comment made above that he's the human embodiment of lawful neutral. He seems like a dude of sound character and introspection and he seems immensely street-smart, so. I don't have to like him - but I respect him a hell of a lot.



Edited at 2017-06-09 02:31 pm (UTC)

It's pretty clear that he's a terrible head of the FBI and should have stayed a high-level agent. Everyone here can say whatever they want to say about his integrity, but even Mueller, his former boss, thought he got a little fame-whorey over the Clinton emails. I don't recommend ANYONE going full J. Edgar Hoover, but I do expect that you have enough respect or control that a wing of your agency doesn't get taken over by right-wingers, and you yourself don't get fooled by fake intelligence (especially when you are AT THE SAME TIME, being understandably skeptical of intelligence that turned out to have some substance).



I know people here like to pretend that honesty means scuppering politics, but again, Mueller managed to be a dissenting force during the Bush administration without fucking up a political situation, and everything about the Bush DOJ was shady as hell.



He's probably an okay dude, he clearly cares about the optics of ethics (I question his dedication to the substance, but only to the point that everyone is praising him for it), but he's a terrible leader.



And he doesn't like the Clintons, and that affected his judgment. I think it's absolutely fair to think they are shady and to find their dealing underhanded or unethical. But I think it's silly to pretend that didn't affect his judgment, that he didn't let his opinion of their character loosen the type of professionalism that he had made his name for.



Edited at 2017-06-09 04:22 pm (UTC)

News are so weird these days like this is a super serious topic but all i am seeing is headlines about "funny tweets" by xy instead of a well written report



(Am i old?) Reply

As it pertains to ONTD, the modus operandi is that it has to include celebrity reactions to talk about politics. We can't really write a report here. This is not a news outlet. Reply

Sorry i meant like in general not just ONTD. I follow other news on twitter and they r doing the same



Clickbait is the devil and Googles monopolism (s that a word) is partly to blame



Edited at 2017-06-08 09:19 pm (UTC)

I mean that just means you're following bad sources. If you want a well written report follow the twitters of real news orgs: BBC, Guardian, NYT etc. Reply

read a newspaper? guardian, independent, wapo, nyt? very few tweets there Reply

loool Reply

are these harry potter comparisons now post-ironic or something? Reply

lmao I always thought he was more of a lawn gnome Reply

Give that man a sock Reply

My only problem with this comparison is that Dobby was a good person and Sessions is an evil motherfucker. Reply

Yeah Sessions is Kreacher without the book 7 redemption arc. Reply

ha it probably is totally true that more people watched this instead of osp's inaguration

what a loser Reply

I get the rubber necking value of his testimony and all but I just won't be happy about anything until we get a (decent) democrat or independent or anyone who won't fuck up the country in office which won't be anytime soon =( Reply

is anything substantial even going to come of this?? Reply

We now know that Flynn is under a criminal investigation by the FBI.

Pence knew Flynn lied.

This testimony helps Special Counsel Mueller in his case of nailing 45. Reply

well i hope mueller can get that case out soon Reply

When did we officially find out that pence knew? Every republican kept re stating how trump was personally not under investigation and how flynn lied to pence. Reply

nope Reply

Nothing will happen until 2018 and that's only if Democrats are able to take back the House and Senate Reply

Likely not unless something comes out of the classified testimony, but I think no major movement will be until next year. Reply

no, but comey laid the pieces for what could happen in 2018 if we win the house. Reply

I've been out all day, did something significant happen? also, the ontd twitter account isn't sharing new posts Reply

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/106503219.html?thread=18324987443#t18324987443



There is also some indication that Sessions is in much deeper with Russia than was previously known. This is a good summary:There is also some indication that Sessions is in much deeper with Russia than was previously known. Reply

The TJ Marshall tweet is killing me. Reply

omg he's right tho. Normally I'm like shut it, but today I was like pls pls tweet you orange bastard. Reply

Yesssss my love Reply

I figure when he starts sundowning tonight is when we'll see the twitter rant. Reply

I died at 'sundowning' Reply

Omfg lmaoooo Reply

I hate trump but sundowning jokes arent funny. Reply

aw hes so precious Reply

Hahahaha, his tweets are giving me life. Reply

He's swiftly becoming my favorite Chris just because of his politics on Twitter. Reply

since the election i've been loving him and i'm not ashamed Reply

Superior Chris. <3333 Reply

My love Reply

I love that Comey had his friend leak the memos Reply

The "why didn't you tell him he was being inappropriate" questions were driving me up the wall. Reply

Yeah those questions were driving me crazy. Reply

Ugh, I hate them for this response.

Because one shouldn't have to school the president of the US on what is ethical and unethical behaviour!



Reply

they're fucking masters at deflecting the blame and the fox news audience will gobble it up Reply

same, like hes a grown man and if he doesnt know right from wrong, the 25th amendment needs to be enacted Reply

its like these powerful white men have never been made to feel uncomfortable with speaking up against a man in a position of power. i wonder how that is. Reply

Why the fuck don't they tell him that every single day? That he's an embarrassment, and a narcissistic sociopath, and his policies are dangerous and destructive. Oh yeah, cause they're straight up his ass and will never admit they know he ain't shit.



F*ck the GOP and their holier than thou bullshit.



Reply

You can't tell that dipshit anything, anyway. When the fuck has he listened to ANYONE who wasn't Bannon or Putin? Reply

I feel like nothing was actually revealed and there will be no consequences, lol. If anything I think he fucked himself by admitting that he leaked his own memos.



Honestly, I feel like at this point there could be video evidence of Trump slaughtering children and Republicans would be like "He's new to politics! How could he have known? We have to give him time to understand the nuances!" Reply

He leaked his own memos that did not have classified information. I see nothing wrong on it. If 45 goes after him, he would have to swear under oath and go to a deposition. Do you think our President would do that? Reply

Ah, I didn't realize it was unclassified. Thanks for the clarification bb, and yours posts! Reply

The memos were unclassified..... Reply

even the repubs brought up the fact that he wrote his memos as unclassified, that isn't a leak Reply

Original was done by xpirate_queenx but I touched it up!

lol so tall and strong! Reply

*big and strong



Dianne Feinstein wants to climb him like a tree. Reply

lol, as I was listening I was like "how long until someone makes the inevitable Captain America shop?" Reply

lol i love this Reply

