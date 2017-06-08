Russian hackers are using Britney Spears' Instagram account to hack Western governments
Security researchers found out that Russian hackers are using Britney Spears’s Instagram account to hack foreign governments.
The Moscow-linked hacking group are exploiting the comment section of Britney's account to test new malware to target Western governments.
The hackers are using Britney's account because of the high traffic her posts receive, making it easier for the hackers to hide their nefarious actions.
Britney Spears’s Instagram is secretly being used by Russian hackers https://t.co/IiArFsYODY via @voxdotcom— Tess Townsend (@Tess_Townsend) June 8, 2017
Source: Twitter
Did Britney Spears cost Hillary Clinton the 2016 election?
When will your fave?
oh wait nvm lol
Gonna go to bed now, I need my rest so I have the energy to be annoyed about the british elections tomorrow...
Look at the way she's sneaking up to poor Hillary in that picture. I bet she was bluetooth snarfing her at the very moment!
for real though this was unexpected but thinking about the world we live in i guess it's not that crazy
Why is this year?
Due to her multiple lobotomies all she can keep track of is her catwalks and getting out of bed poor Brit