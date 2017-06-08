FIRE

Russian hackers are using Britney Spears' Instagram account to hack Western governments



Security researchers found out that Russian hackers are using Britney Spears’s Instagram account to hack foreign governments.

The Moscow-linked hacking group are exploiting the comment section of Britney's account to test new malware to target Western governments.

The hackers are using Britney's account because of the high traffic her posts receive, making it easier for the hackers to hide their nefarious actions.



