Karla Comes for Lauren. Lauren Claps Back.
Camila Cabello has liked a tweet shading Lauren Jauregui for releasing solo music; Lauren claps back. pic.twitter.com/fkfaRSfdSp— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 8, 2017
Karla needs all the promo for her flop single Crying Down the Charts
but the fact strangers view your likes to mean something and use it as news is so beyond me
both songs are bad and flopping
both are mediocre and get by on having white skin
why is the pop music scene in America 2017 such trash
I miss the days where there was an abundance of black artists, even if they were only popular within the black community.
Now it's mediocre white girls talking trash via instagram and aping the style/sounds of better 90s artists and getting worshipped by soulless teens who think ariana grande is the pinnacle of pop female vocal talent.
yikes
I dont know what ontd's deal with european latinos is and the lengths they will go to go to bat for them, but they really show their asses with this topic
Just like when I pointed out in a thread a couple of weeks ago that diego luna and gael are both white mexicans, i had people arguing with me. Im like uhh im half mexican half colombian i know how this shit works.
I've been thinking about this a lot for the past several years. I suspect part of it is a response to the depressing, shitty times we live in.
I am talking Panorama 1997 with Diana, Princess of Wales messiness.