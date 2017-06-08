that's a clapback?? also i don't believe camila when she says she was the first option to sing on closer but declined out of ~respect for the group. as if. Reply

I guess it's just implying that when Camila did her collabs/promo, she didn't tell the rest of the girls about it or check with them? Whereas Lauren and Ally have released collabs with the full support of the rest of the group? Reply

didn't the demo leak? Reply

it leaked but she was trying to spin it like she had to turn down the song because 5h album was coming out and she couldn't do promo for both so she picked the group over her own career. i think it's bs because she's done promo for her own singles while doing promo for the group at the same time before Reply

the other 4 girls have a song to promote and havent talked shit abt her (yet?). canola is so pathetic omg. Reply

Canola is the best name yet for her Reply

she's desperate for some shitstorm so that can make her more relevant Reply

i'm always confused when ontd calls camilla karla, idk who that is lol Reply

Camila's real first name is Karla, Camila is her middle name/stage name. Reply

Karla Camila??? tragic Reply

i think it's her second name. somebody uploaded a screenshot of her yearbook photo for some reason lmfao Reply

Wasn't it her second name or something? Who can ever be sure Reply

Liking shady comments is never a good look, it's like even more dramatic than subtweeting. Reply

tbh liking shady comments is fine imo cause maybe you think its funny or agree

but the fact strangers view your likes to mean something and use it as news is so beyond me Reply

Both Down and Crying in the Club are flopping, so if success is the best revenge no one is really winning. Reply

mte Reply

down doesnt even get serviced to radio until next week Reply

Then why did I hear it on the radio several times on different stations since it came out 🤔 Reply

KKKarla remains trash. Reply

I can't with this group and their vague ass tweets. Reply

They should both bring the drama, maybe it will help their flop songs. Reply

Link





youths. that's a clap back?youths.

both are pathetic excuses for pop stars



both songs are bad and flopping



both are mediocre and get by on having white skin



why is the pop music scene in America 2017 such trash



Edited at 2017-06-08 08:52 pm (UTC)

/endpost





I miss the days where there was an abundance of black artists, even if they were only popular within the black community. Reply

The golden era was the 80s and 90s and early 00s when black artists especially black female artists could find mainstream crossover success. No more.



Now it's mediocre white girls talking trash via instagram and aping the style/sounds of better 90s artists and getting worshipped by soulless teens who think ariana grande is the pinnacle of pop female vocal talent. Reply

mte Reply

bloop Reply

Lauren's song with Halsey is better than the group's comeback single, Camila can't relate! Reply

both get by on having white skin



yikes



yikes

Edited at 2017-06-08 09:29 pm (UTC)

um excuse you camila is latina!! Reply

nothing but facts here Reply

lmao mte Reply

BLOOPITY BLOOP! Reply

amen Reply

Amen

I dont know what ontd's deal with european latinos is and the lengths they will go to go to bat for them, but they really show their asses with this topic



Just like when I pointed out in a thread a couple of weeks ago that diego luna and gael are both white mexicans, i had people arguing with me. Im like uhh im half mexican half colombian i know how this shit works. Reply

why is the pop music scene in America 2017 such trash



I've been thinking about this a lot for the past several years. I suspect part of it is a response to the depressing, shitty times we live in. Reply

Are you calling them white just because theyre not black? stfu your racist mouth and fukc off. Reply

yawn Reply

This is a mess, founded on mediocrity and floppage but I don't want cattiness from a Girl Group first. Not when I need a juicy, One Direction tell all.



I am talking Panorama 1997 with Diana, Princess of Wales messiness. Reply

From your keyboard to Louis' ghostwriter's ears. Reply

Not to sound like a Larry or something but I just want to know which of them have fucked Reply

lol I remember how fans used to ship these 2 together and were convinced they loved eachother. RIP Reply

i think some of them still do :/ Reply

It's so weird how people will still ship people even when it's clear they no longer like to be around each other. Reply

even when it seems the shipping even plays a part in them not liking each other. Reply

camren is real!!!111 Reply

tons and tons of ppl still do and they harass Lauren on all her accounts and it's really unsettling tbh. Girl can't post anything without them making it about her forbidden love for canola somehow. Reply

are we sure that's a clapback? lol Reply

