Equinox Gym Released A Video For Pride And People Are Not Happy With It

s&m though

oh and kink

and exhibitionist, rme

I did a free trial at the Equinox on Wall Street earlier this year. My goodness, that is one nice fucking gym. Also too expensive so pass

i live at columbus circle and was like...should i?

nope..signed up for planet fitness at 55th.

The classes though

Nah I do NYSC and the classes there are amazing enough for me

I love their classes. Ropes and rowers was my favorite. I lost 25 pounds when I went to equinox

It's so nice but ridiculously expensive. I'm stuck with LA Fitness for now.

Oh I thought this would be some Jaelene Hinkle teas but I see what they're saying.

What did she do now?

She abruptly dropped out of the USWNT trip for "personal reasons" and when asked about it again she wouldn't say why. She was training with NC prior so doubtful it's an injury. Most people think it's because of the Pride jerseys but that's still speculation. She's not really helping herself with her answers and it's starting to look like it's bc her homophobic ass does't want to wear them.

Wait, so I just watched the video. Is this like a legit, recognized alphabet? Like people are upset about the A, but is LGBTQA a thing? I dont know, I've never seen an A on the end there. Is that why there is outrage because the A in LGBTQA means asexual?

Unless there are even more inclusions now, I've seen it as LGBTQIA+. It's a legit thing, but ally is never included for obvious reasons.

i thought it was just a "cute" thing. like, they included vogue. its can't possibly be some sanctioned thing.

It is only LGBT



I remember watching this video in which Alaska was explaining to her brother what the letters mean and she mentioned that the A was for "ally", which I thought was weird because even her brother thought that the A was for "asexual". At the end she said that it was for both "ally" and "asexual", so I don't even know anymore.







Edited at 2017-06-08 09:45 pm (UTC)

I've never seen this before, it was really cute

I've seen it go as far as QUILTBAG - queer, questioning, intersex, lesbian, trans, bi, asexual, gay



It's a lot, and I'm sure there are a million more identities. At some point you just gotta be like, queer can encompass all of these things, people. Reply

lgbtqia is a thing yes

Can I still just say LGBT ?

Trying to get allies on the acronym is so fucking dumb.

srsly let's make it all about the heteros why dont we

even opening the video with it

Straight people trying to make every damn thing about them.

mte i'm over it

M - Masc





🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 Reply

Oh this again.

heteroflexible tho

The H should have been for HIV which is actually a huge part of the gay community and a huge part of our history and identity. It has completely shaped who we are

---

Wtf is Heteroflexible?



---

Wtf is Heteroflexible? Reply

Please do not say this in public...

Asexual? Que es eso tbh

Alguien como yo.

Y yo

Asexuality can be bi gay straight trans gender nonconforming etc, so its not LGBT exclusive.



Being an ally is specific to the LGBT community.



I have concluded that this is a non issue.



(En espanol) Reply

Cool that they included intersex people. They often get overlooked. No wank about kink and queer?

People are starting to identify as queer nowadays. I didn't know it was considered "wank" material here.

Don't know if it's wank material here, but it seems as if there's always someone offended by the word.

the "A" in LGBTQA most definitely stands for asexual

lmaooo Reply

There should be a warning before you use a Sense8 GIF. I can't I'm just so not over it being cancelled. I can't believe I won't see my bb Lito again :( fml

Please upload your degree in Queer history cause.. Reply

Risking ONTD coming for me but wasn't it originally for ally and then people in the community urged for it to be changed to actually represent other orientations? At least that's what I always understood. I believe most people still think it stands for ally but if you're gonna do something like this you should probably do research to prevent exactly this

You're not alone, I also thought this was the case. But yeah, IA, do your research.

I'm gay and always thought it stood for ally. People do too much

I think allies and (straight) asexuals see the A as themselves but most of the rest of us (lgbt) know better.

yeah same i've def heard ally before, but idk if that's what it was "really" supposed to be?

I've read that the 'A' for ally was supposed to basically give closeted people an easy way to join clubs/organizations without having to out themselves. I can understand that. I'm not here for straight allies trying to insert themselves though

I understand that reasoning but I also disagree with it. Someone closeted is still LGBTQ, even if nobody else knows about it. IDing as LGBTQ isn't the same as joining your school's Gay/Straight Alliance and shouldn't be treated that way.

But people also like to pretend that aces/aros aren't queer so whatever.



But people also like to pretend that aces/aros aren't queer so whatever. Reply

Parent

this is not the kinda complaining i was expecting from ppl lol

lol same

HAHAHA the 'ally' bit with shields and the prayer pose. God bless you and your consistently shitty marketing, Equinox.

Edited at 2017-06-08 08:23 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-08 08:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Not surprised cishets would find a way to make pride about themselves. These days LGBT advertising only exists to make them feel better.

I was walking through the open air mall near me last night and the number of stores with pride merchandise/displays in their windows was pretty amazing. I'd like to think all those companies are genuinely supportive in some way and not just using it as a money making opportunity, but the cynical side of me disagrees.

