Equinox Gym Released A Video For Pride And People Are Not Happy With It
Equinox Fitness released a video of dancers spelling out "the LGBTQA alphabet" celebrating Pride month:
A – Ally
B – Bisexual
C – Coming out
D – Drag
E – Exhibitionist
F – Femme
G – Gay
H – Heteroflexibile
I – Intersex
J – Justified
K – Kink
L – Lesbian
M – Masc
N – Non-binary
O – Out
P – Pansexual
Q – Queer
R – Real
S – S & M
T – Trans
U – Undecided
V – Vogue
W – Womxn
X – Xtravagant
Y – You
Z – Ze | Zir
their A stands for ally
twitter wasn't happy:
why did you represent Allies instead of #Asexuals? It's hard to be #PoweredByPride when your orientation is ignored.— Yasmine Kasem (@MysticHotSauce) 6. Juni 2017
A is for Asexual. It is so frustrating to continue to see asexuality erased from the LGBTQIA+ community.— Jenn Lerner (@JenniferLerner1) 7. Juni 2017
The A stands for aromantic, asexual, and agender. Not ally. This is harmful erasure.— Charlie Kryszak (@charlie_kryszak) 7. Juni 2017
It's a lot, and I'm sure there are a million more identities. At some point you just gotta be like, queer can encompass all of these things, people.
