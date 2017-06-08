romy and michele&#39;s high school reunion

Equinox Gym Released A Video For Pride And People Are Not Happy With It



source 2 3 4 5

Equinox Fitness released a video of dancers spelling out "the LGBTQA alphabet" celebrating Pride month:



[Spoiler (click to open)]
A – Ally
B – Bisexual
C – Coming out
D – Drag
E – Exhibitionist
F – Femme
G – Gay
H – Heteroflexibile
I – Intersex
J – Justified
K – Kink
L – Lesbian
M – Masc
N – Non-binary
O – Out
P – Pansexual
Q – Queer
R – Real
S – S & M
T – Trans
U – Undecided
V – Vogue
W – Womxn
X – Xtravagant
Y – You
Z – Ze | Zir


their A stands for ally

twitter wasn't happy:





Tagged: , ,