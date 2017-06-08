Is Racism to Blame for The Bachelorette Losing a Million Viewers?

Yes! Yes it is! Reply

Thread

Link

I won't deny that that's likely a reason, but people are also probably tiring of the formula and you've got that gaggle of nearly-identical bland white dudes that got meme-ified before the season even aired, so lack of interest is probably also a factor.



Edited at 2017-06-08 08:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I mean this season has been way more diverse than any season they've ever had. Last year basically the whole cast was bland white dudes and the entire final four or five looked like the exact same guy and they all had the same haircut. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't actually know much about the show at all so I'll defer to your obviously greater experience with it, but I'm surprised this show continues to exist post-Jersey Shore/Real Housewives when most similar shows of its kind (Beauty and the Geek, Joe Millionaire, etc) died off after a few seasons. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the show has been on for 15 years, and NOW people lose interest? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i honestly don't buy this, there was a resurgence in popularity a couple of years ago and ur telling me it's this season that coincidentally marks the downfall? nah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, considering the vast majority of the contestants and viewers are white republicans on this show (I really don't know any other POC in my life that watches this show besides myself, but that's being anecdotal), yeah I totally believe people can't get into Rachel because she's black.



That being said, the fact that Jojo's and Nick's seasons were so god awful also plays a part in the dwindling viewers. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah the last few seasons have been soooooo boring. Ben's too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Some Facts:



In 2000, Alabama became the last state in the country to overturn its ban on interracial marriage. And despite more than three decades having passed since the Supreme Court ruled such laws unconstitutional (rendering such bans effectively moot), more than 40 percent of Alabamians still voted against overturning it. South Carolina was the second-to-last state to get rid of its interracial marriage ban in 1998, with 38 percent voting against doing so. But again, Alabama was last.



Peak this The answer to your question is yes.Some Facts:In 2000, Alabama became the last state in the country to overturn its ban on interracial marriage. And despite more than three decades having passed since the Supreme Court ruled such laws unconstitutional (rendering such bans effectively moot), more than 40 percent of Alabamians still voted against overturning it. South Carolina was the second-to-last state to get rid of its interracial marriage ban in 1998, with 38 percent voting against doing so. But again, Alabama was last.Peak this Gallup Poll taken in 1997, stating 27 percent of people opposed marriage between blacks and whites. In 2002, it was at 29 percent -- far less then 40 percent, yes, but still a significant chunk of Americans. Nationwide opposition dropped to 11 percent by 2011 and 2013. 11 percent of the US population is 35,354,000. Reply

Thread

Link

Yep! Although laws have been passed to legalize interracial marriage, shit beliefs towards couples, especially B&W are alive and well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think I might need more chocolate after reading this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this always a summer show? Reply

Thread

Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is this even a question Reply

Thread

Link

maybe the continuing Trump mess is giving people enough reality tv drama Reply

Thread

Link

this. during jojo's season we were laughing at trump and having a good summer. this year everyone wants to fucking die. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good point. seems like it's at least a small factor. not to rule out racism tho.



Edited at 2017-06-09 05:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't watch this show but this shouldn't even be a question. It's yes. It's always yes.



Reply

Thread

Link

those million people are missing out because rachel's season has proven to be the best so far. she's articulate, driven, knows what she wants, and is unafraid to speak her mind. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, she's easily been the best lead I've seen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's probably what they hate, that and the whole her being black thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+1. If she were a dummy some people would tune in to mock her. But instead she's racists' nightmare, and they're not watching. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're obviously not here for the right reasons!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah she actually has a personality and seems like a put together person unlike previous robotic leads like ben, nick, and jojo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Except for her tragic taste if the F1 spoiler. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for real!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought this, especially seeing the ratings on Hulu. 2 and a half stars.



'I can't IDENTIFY with her!' Reply

Thread

Link

i mean, yeah Reply

Thread

Link

duuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuh

























































duh Reply

Thread

Link

came in here to say this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

AMERICA! WAKE THE FUCK TO RACHEL. The first Bachelorette who hasn't exposed her trash taste by the end of the first episode.



I think she's my fave ever tbh

Reply

Thread

Link

I love Rachel but I'm not so sure about her not having trash taste... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ia love her but the traits she seems to find most desirable are like the biggest red flags Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sure that's it more than anything considering this show has always been fairly popular. We're just going to have to watch for the next probably white bachelorette Reply

Thread

Link

Sadlly yes. Most of the people I know who watch it are white Republicans Reply

Thread

Link

I actually decided to watch this season after never watching the Bachelorette before. It was the first time it looked interesting. My boss is a longtime watcher of the franchise though so I thought I'd finally have one casual topic to discuss with her. Turns out she's decided to skip this season. She says it's because they spoiled that she gets engaged so there wasn't a point, but I have to admit my inner dialogue was something like "sure, ok." It's not like she knows who Rachel got engaged too, or that hasn't been spoiled before so I'm having a hard time believing that's the issue. She's an admitted conservative, and I believe voted for Trump, so I have no problem believing there's some racism there. As she's prime Bachelor/Bachelorette viewership I'm sure she's not the only one to skip the season. I'm betting next season we're back to the boring status quo.



Edited at 2017-06-08 10:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link