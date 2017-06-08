Is Racism to Blame for The Bachelorette Losing a Million Viewers?
Is Racism to Blame for The Bachelorette Losing a Million Viewers? (Column by @Zigmanfreud) https://t.co/G1QEQsuu1G pic.twitter.com/C1QnhfbBrj— Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 7, 2017
This season of the Bachelorette is notable because it is the first season with a black lead. Three weeks into the season, Rachel has been extremely compelling and her season has had quite a bit of drama already. Still, the ratings are way down from last season and Rachel's first three episodes have had over a million fewer viewers than Jojo's first three episodes. For context, Jojo's season's viewership was almost identical to the season before hers.
This season will almost certainly end up being the least-watched iteration of the Bachelorette by far.
SOURCE
Is America too racist for ABC to make their casting more diverse in the future?
Yes! Yes it is!
Edited at 2017-06-08 08:14 pm (UTC)
That being said, the fact that Jojo's and Nick's seasons were so god awful also plays a part in the dwindling viewers.
Some Facts:
In 2000, Alabama became the last state in the country to overturn its ban on interracial marriage. And despite more than three decades having passed since the Supreme Court ruled such laws unconstitutional (rendering such bans effectively moot), more than 40 percent of Alabamians still voted against overturning it. South Carolina was the second-to-last state to get rid of its interracial marriage ban in 1998, with 38 percent voting against doing so. But again, Alabama was last.
Peak this Gallup Poll taken in 1997, stating 27 percent of people opposed marriage between blacks and whites. In 2002, it was at 29 percent -- far less then 40 percent, yes, but still a significant chunk of Americans. Nationwide opposition dropped to 11 percent by 2011 and 2013. 11 percent of the US population is 35,354,000.
Edited at 2017-06-09 05:41 pm (UTC)
'I can't IDENTIFY with her!'
duh
I think she's my fave ever tbh
Me too.
Edited at 2017-06-08 10:59 pm (UTC)
Re: Me too.