Is Racism to Blame for The Bachelorette Losing a Million Viewers?


This season of the Bachelorette is notable because it is the first season with a black lead. Three weeks into the season, Rachel has been extremely compelling and her season has had quite a bit of drama already. Still, the ratings are way down from last season and Rachel's first three episodes have had over a million fewer viewers than Jojo's first three episodes. For context, Jojo's season's viewership was almost identical to the season before hers.

This season will almost certainly end up being the least-watched iteration of the Bachelorette by far.

Is America too racist for ABC to make their casting more diverse in the future?
