Doesn't he cheat on her all the time? Like I'm only casually into GOT and I've heard that rumor A LOT



There are rumours about him and Emilia but I don't think they've ever been remotely substantiated Reply

I only heard that on ONTD so I don't have any receipts for this Reply

I seem to remember they were pretty on and off for the first couple years so it's possible he dated other people. I've seen more than a few of his "fans" be really harsh towards Rose. Like if she's not spotted with him then she doesn't care about him and doesn't support him, but then when she is spotted with him, it's just fake and they're putting on a show. Makes no sense.

Rose seems lovely though. She's Scottish but doesn't sound it - sounds very RP and I wasn't expecting it at all! Reply

probably the posh bg Reply

I agree, it's awful and I thank the high heavens neither of them are on social media and hopefully never read any of that crap. What's worse is when they take their speculation as fact.



Everytime I watch a Rose interview I have the biggest smile on my face! It's not hard to see why Kit (and everyone who has worked with her and spoken about it) adores her so.



they were on and off for a while. but I dont think there has been rumours since they started walking red carpets and being 'oficial' in the eyes of the public. Reply

Rumors. No one ever had receipts. Honestly as a fan of both I say he prolly did very early on, or rather it was open-ish relationship? Back when they were on and off. But since Jan 2016 they've been rock solid, he looks at her like she hung the moon, etc.





There's bs articles from fake news sites here and there now but they're all full of broken English and bad grammar and basically read "a lot of fans want him to break up with her but there's no indication they have " at the end in small font, so.... Reply

people assume because they were on-off a few years in the beginning of their relationship. And he was seen kissing and flirty with other women.



They seem very solid now so I just think they were probably casually dating and it wasn't that serious.



Basically people just like drama and can't fathom that people can date and see other people as well. Reply

Aww he and Rose Leslie are so qt Reply

Nicole is just so gorgeous, like Im staring at her when she's talking... Reply

So is that thing about him and Emilia hooking up not happening anymore? Reply

Nicole looks great. I just with she'd quit the blonde look and go back to red Reply

OP, if you're going to add another video after approval you must source both. Reply

oh okay, i was being lazy sorry



but it doesn't make sense to me that we have to source them all when the actual video is the source, people can just click on the yt icon and it takes them there :D Reply

I don't make the rules I just enforce them. Reply

Um, no. You don't ask someone to marry you until after you know how annoying they'll be to share space with long-term. Especially important to find out if they have any disgusting bathroom habits they've managed to keep hidden previously. Can't go into lifelong commitments without knowing this shit first. Reply

From a social psych point of view, people who live together before marriage are much more likely to get divorced than couples who don't though. Reply

Link

Low income couples tend to inflate those statistics, though. He's 30 and financially secure. Reply

Link

I know too many couples who moved in together and felt pressured to get married because moving out and not sharing rent anymore was too much of a hassle Reply

I used to go to the same supermarket as Rose. Saw her buying frosted flakes Reply

I know nothing about poems and I always HATED it when I had to write them, but nothing in his poem actally rhymed? Reply

there are poems that don't rhyme, but in this case i think he was just joking lol Reply

Link

Lol yeah I said I knew nothing about poetry and meant it. Well besides the fact that in every most basic poem, the last word in every sentence has to rhyme with eachother haha Reply

omg nicole how are you gonna put another celeb on blast like that with something so private lmao Reply

I love Rose. Always thought she was too good for him. He's been a serial cheater. This just seems like a last ditch effort (moving in) to keep them together.



Not really. I stan both and from the last year and a half, ever since they decided to go public which imo was a sign they were in it seriously (not just on and off like before) their interviews reflect this.



I agree Rose is an angel on earth and deserves only the best but sometimes people come together so they can make each other better. I'm glad Kit has someone like her. She also says he encourages her and keeps her from being down in the dumps so it seems to be a healthy relationship all around. Reply

this is entirely possible, but lbr we don't actually know what's going on in their relationship seriously, i want to believe what you're saying is the real situation



irl i've met guys that seem to look at their gfs lovingly and be public with them etc but behind closed doors they cheated on them, i'm not saying kit is doing that, just that we can't draw conclusions from interviews and pics, that is like 1% of their lives we see Reply

She does come from an environment that isn't necessarily seen as progressive and left, right? But, she works in the art world and Kit is very much a leftie I believe so yeah...



This comment is not as coherent as I wanted it to be lol Reply

She has said the woman she admires most is Michelle Obama so I would say she's still pretty liberal. As far as I know she feels strongly about the Scotland being part of UK because she identifies so strongly with both, growing up in Scotland and going to school in England. Reply

Awww at your icon! I loved Harlots. I hope we get to have a second season. Reply

Parent

LSA is probably fuming rn Reply

the kit thread there is hilarious but then again lsa hates all women Reply

They all say they're going to stop thirsting over Kit because of his gf, but then he pops up at some event looking cute and they fall right back into his clutches. I can't lmfao. Reply

I was in Montreal visiting my brother on Memorial Day weekend and we get in the elevator and I look at this dude and I'm like

"....wait.....a second...." like is that Kit Harington or just some very French Canadian man? I tried to get my brother to ask him if he was Kit but my brother was like "I DON'T EVEN WATCH GAME OF THRONES!" (I don't either)

But his "please don't recognize me" facial expression and the fact he was pretty short gave it away. Turns out he was filming a movie AT my hotel and Jessica Chastain and Natalie Portman will be in it. It's called the Death and Life of something or another.



So I was in an elevator with Jon Snow a couple weeks ago, as someone who doesn't GAF about GoT I know lots of ppl would be jealous Reply

this always happens to people that do not like GoT, it's not fair lmfao





although if I were in an elevator with him, that would probably kill my attraction since I'd actually see how short he is lol Reply

ofc you stumble on the set of a xavier dolan movie in montreal



lmao jk but fuck i love that city Reply

