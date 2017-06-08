Katy Perry : What Taylor did to me ..that's so messed up
Katy Perry has a lot more to say on the Taylor Swift subject: https://t.co/1ONl9t9MDM— ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) June 8, 2017
Katy opened up again about the Taylor Swift feud citing James Corden as the reason she finally addressed it saying : "well, James Corden makes me and the whole world feel very safe, No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two, and the truth..I mean, I'm not Buddha—things irritate me,I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I'm also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That's so messed up!"
Out of the two , who has the younger fan-base ?
https://twitter.com/ELLEmagazine/status/8
source : https://twitter.com/ELLEmagazine/st
if this tour/album suffers it's because the songs she's released so far are garbage
tl;dr get over it, for fucks sake
Id be mad too
But now I want to be Team Taylor just to watch the world burn.
Mte kitty.
my gif making machine is rolling right now..
she keeps receipts
girl what?? she was definitely asked before and was always ~coy~ about it
smh taking the victim stance, taylor taught ha
This is a really boring feud anyways.
I find that hard to believe.