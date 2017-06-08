gaylor

Katy Perry : What Taylor did to me ..that's so messed up


Katy opened up again about the Taylor Swift feud citing James Corden as the reason she finally addressed it saying : "well, James Corden makes me and the whole world feel very safe, No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two, and the truth..I mean, I'm not Buddha—things irritate me,I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I'm also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That's so messed up!"

Out of the two , who has the younger fan-base ?


source : https://twitter.com/ELLEmagazine/status/872814673342722048
