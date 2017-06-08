Katy Perry : What Taylor did to me ..that's so messed up

Katy was really hurt by little girls being mean to her? Come on... Reply

Thread

Link

im so jealous of karlie's life! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think she means that, a lot of her fan base is also young, but prob turned on her because of taylor? so she hates that they now think of her that way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really don't like much of anything Katy Perry does or says, but sicking a crazy, fanatical minion horde on someone isn't cute. I've seen some pretty gnarly, messed up stuff come out of these fan wars. Anyone with that much sway over a mass of fans should treat that power with prudence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those fans are legit cut-throat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

taylor fans seem psycho based on hoe they make rumors to make her look good(private jet for ariana) s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Katy was hurt by losing that demographic's sales... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the story didn't come out until after her prism tour, I don't think she really lost any sales



if this tour/album suffers it's because the songs she's released so far are garbage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're both petty, you both encourage pettiness in your fans. Age is just a number, pettiness is in your soul.



tl;dr get over it, for fucks sake Reply

Thread

Link

that song was pretty softball and lame though. isn't this what john mayer said about dear john? lol Reply

Thread

Link

yeah and dear john actually goes hard , i wouldn't even call bad blood a "diss track" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dear John was so good, IDC - when Taylor commits she can write a hell of a song. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the real brilliant thing about that song is how it spoofs john mayer's guitar riff at the beginning. like, everything from the lyrics to the production of that song is a takedown. i was a fan of john mayer at the time it came out and even i had to admit it was impressive. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wasn't Bad Blood basically a solo Max Martin song he just handed to Taylor? I swear I read other artists had already passed on it before she took it. I imagine she tweaked a lyric or two but I always got the feeling she embellished the back story to fit the song, not that the song actually was inspired by a feud. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The song is dumb but then she made a 'squad' music video to be like see all these famous girls on my side i win teehee



Id be mad too Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's almost as if she just remembered she has a new album to promote Reply

Thread

Link

I hope Taylor will flop when she drops her new album but unfortunately that probably won't happen Reply

Thread

Link

Those pre-orders aren't promising huh? Reply

Thread

Link

She's gonna make her record company lose 20 mill just like Gaga. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Drag me, Ang! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are we supposed to feel sorry for her? smh. she ain't shit either, team no one Reply

Thread

Link

Same.



But now I want to be Team Taylor just to watch the world burn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Noora! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i won't be sad if i never hear of this feud, katy and taylor ever again.

Reply

Thread

Link

do they not carry the same fan base? i feel like a lot of pop stars do. Reply

Thread

Link

i don't think taylor and katy fans r at war* with each other ever since the feud started lmao .i feel like katy has the youngest fans bc of her cartoon-ish performances etc but im not sure



Edited at 2017-06-08 07:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awwwww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte kitty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





my gif making machine is rolling right now.. my gif making machine is rolling right now.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



LMAO, ILY. I'm dragging this afternoon, just chugging coffee to keep going. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you have a tumblr with these? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't get over his eye bags. They're full on duffel bags. Get some eye cream Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could watch this all day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eeeeeeeeeee its lil ears going back, too cute! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same cute fat kitteh...same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

karma's not a liar



she keeps receipts Reply

Thread

Link

No one has asked me about my side of the story



girl what?? she was definitely asked before and was always ~coy~ about it

smh taking the victim stance, taylor taught ha Reply

Thread

Link

She was coy about it until she had something to promote.

This is a really boring feud anyways. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kids/tweens still care about Katy? Reply

Thread

Link

nope, they've moved on to Meghan! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The dancer story has already been confirmed (by KP?) and her dancers so i mean...what tswift said was true...? in any event, the actual lyrics to Bad Blood are more 'why couldn't we be frandsss' than anything major or aggressive or whatnot. Comparing the lyrics in swish swish to Bad Blood, Swish Swish is more controversial in the shadiness if that's the right way to phrase it? Idk, given that the most Tswift has said on it is 'she took dancers from my tour deliberately' and then KPs bitchy tweets, her james cordon interview and her song....She's doing more and not doing it well. She should've just released a really good response song that smashed and hit #1 and instead there's shitty swish swish and these mess interview snippets about a boring fued Reply

Thread

Link

It wasn't true though. Taylor claimed Katy was sabotaging her entire tour and purposely "stole" her dancers. When really the dancers had a contract and chose to go work for someone else. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what my interpretation of it was though - they'd agreed to be on the red tour and had learned all the stuff for that/signed up for the tour and then part way through, hey ditched it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link