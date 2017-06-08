Ryan can count to three now; his son is born
Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning at 5:46 am when CAIDEN ZANE LOCHTE was born. can't stop crying from tears of joy— Ryan Lochte (@RyanLochte) June 8, 2017
- That's a name, alright
- No news yet about how fiancee Kayla Rae Reid cried, or experienced the birth
At what age will Ryan view his son as competition, ONTD?
this age. he'll be jealous of the attention his wife and everyone else gives the baby, day one.
Caden
Braden
Jaden
Aiden
Hayden
I feel sorry for teachers in the next ten years
I'm waiting to see a Clayden tbh. Or a Paiden (Payton).
But why?
Edited at 2017-06-08 08:39 pm (UTC)