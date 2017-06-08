Celebrities Tweet About The UK Election

Lol @ that Jason Isaacs tweet - we really do have a sad demon-child running riot. :(



I am curious to see how this turns out.

Just voted. Not a huge turn out for the time of day.

I get the impression via Twitter that Jeremy Corbyn ain't shit but would be better than Teresa May. Am I wrong, British ONTD-ers?

No you're pretty much right

They're both pretty awful in different ways

Well, only one of them wants to abolish human rights and censor the internet.

May wants to do that? Ack.

Pretty Much!

I got the impression he was the British Bernie Sanders.

I love Jezza tbh

As far as I can tell, Teresa May is like your idiotic 'Blue Lives Matter' great aunt and Jeremy Corbyn is your mild-mannered grade 11 geography teacher

Yeah, both are pretty uninspiring options TBH, May is more uninspiring but still, I can't really picture an outcome of this election which will make me happy/excited about our immediate future.



I still voted though.

pretty much but I'm pretty much resigned to the fact that he's leader and as long as people vote Labour or Lib Dem, I'm cool w/ it

everyone was saying hillary was the lesser of two evils (which is crazy because would she have shut down the paris agreement or ranted like a baby on twitter constantly??), but i think with this race it really is truly that.

Lol this thread. I didn't expect much better from neoliberal ontd

I'm pretty bitter my postal vote never arrived >:(



Applied to vote 2 weeks before the deadline. Ugh.



I had that in 2015 :-( FWIW I found out afterwards you can set up a proxy vote up to 5pm on the day of the election.

Whaaaaat. I thought the proxy deadline was about a week ago?? Are you sure?

How long until the polls close?

Just under two hours (10pm BST)

voting ends at 10pm, so just under 2 hours

I hope all my UK peeps voted today

lets see if uk will pull a france/canada or if they'll shat themselves in the pants like America did

I'm hoping for the former, but suspect the latter will happen.

I'm not sure it's really a comparable situation, right now I don't really feel like Labour (the liberal end) seem capable of actually running a country right now, they still seem really unsteady after last summer's leadership wrangle. I still voted, but I wish it had been another year or so so that they could have had the time to properly pull themselves back together and mount a coherent alternative.



Honestly I am not inspired by our prospects, whoever wins.

Too late, the UK shat the bed with the Brexit referendum. now it's a matter of whose turn it will be to try mop the shit up

I am hoping that the UK electorate sees sense

nnn keep hoping. we're fucked.

nah we're gonna elect the fucking witch

They def won't. The UK seems to be too hung up on their conservative party

I wish I could register to vote as an ex-pat. I tried to do it online, but since I was a minor when I last lived in the UK, it said that I had to "verify a parent or guardian who was registered to vote in the UK", but neither of my parents were ever registered to vote there either (because where I grew up a lot of people never bothered to). Boooo. >:|

I have the same issue. It sucks that I don't get to vote. I try to do the most by annoying all my friends and family there and campaigning a lot, but it still feels so weird not being able to vote in your country.

what's the story with the labour party and antisemitism?

TY

google ken livingstone

i'm so nervous for the results.

Me too! After Brexit, I really don't know how this is going to go. This is me right now, but with the UK instead of America:

lol

wtf ketchup flavoured Lays? wtf?!?!?!?! Explain yourself, Canada!

I love this gif - haven't had ketchup chips in aaages

lmao @ the ketchup chips yaas. and wow i kinda wish there was snow, it's been 30 degrees all week blah

I watched this video to sort of get up to speed on what is happening in the UK election (from an obviously biased perspective lol)



Ahhh waiting with baited breath to see the results. Does the UK have much issue with voter disenfranchisement like the US?

Yep. I don't remember the exact number but I think something like 60-70% of young people didn't vote during the referendum, which is...discouraging :/

I want to believe the Tories won't win...

honestly am trying not to feel hope, bc every UK election (except, obvs, Sadiq in London last year). i live in a seat that's usually a Safe Tory seat but in this election campaign, the Labour candidate has been doing SO WELL and really hope he'll get the seat.



we just need to get the tories out, Theresa May will use a victory as a mandate for eroding our civil liberties, selling off our NHS, and pushing for a Hard Brexit.

I live in a fairly strong Labour seat but the Lib Dems have been campaigning hard so I'm kind of nervous they'll lose. But the Tories have no chance here so that's something.

I've just had a sinking feeling that the terror attacks in the past few weeks have been part of an attempt to swing the UK further right and my gut feeling is that it'll work.



My gut feeling for all of 2016/2017 has been "Don't imagine the worst possible scenario because reality will be worse"

it has definitely ignited more racism and ignorance, thats for sure. i saw at least two people saying they were going to vote labour but were voting tory instead because of the attacks.

Whenever fear and hatred is stoked in the population, voting swings right. It's unfortunate.

I can't stand people like that, ugh. Not to mention that it doesn't make sense, as if the terror attacks didn't happen under the Tories? They're currently in charge but they happened still.

Edited at 2017-06-08 08:08 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-08 08:08 pm (UTC) Reply

People willing to sacrifice human rights for "safety"... sound about right

God this shit makes me so mad--- I always want to ask people "whose fault do you think terrorism is?" (although the ignorance in the answers might make me stroke out)

