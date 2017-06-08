Celebrities Tweet About The UK Election
Doesn't matter if you don't have your polling card. Use this to find your polling station before 10 tonight. VOTE https://t.co/9jmQCg9ED2— michael sheen (@michaelsheen) June 8, 2017
UK readers: Did you vote? If not, go now. Look what happened to our US friends who didn't bother - they have a sad demon-child running riot.— Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) June 8, 2017
Thread addressing the elephant in the polling station 👇 https://t.co/ICta4gMGtG— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 8, 2017
UK babies you MUST GET OUT AND VOTE TODAY! YOUR VOTE MATTERS! YOU'LL BE STUCK LIKE WE ARE IF YOU DON'T VOTE #VoteLabour— michelle visage (@michellevisage) June 8, 2017
I know it's London but 6 out of the 8 people who were at the polling station when I went was under 25 - get it! pic.twitter.com/APBI1uWQTp— M.I.A ZING (@MIAuniverse) June 8, 2017
Vote vote vote. I know you don't want to, but please do. It's your vote that may bring change & a dash of hope & belief. So vote vote vote!— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) June 8, 2017
June 7, 2017
I am curious to see how this turns out.
I still voted though.
Applied to vote 2 weeks before the deadline. Ugh.
Honestly I am not inspired by our prospects, whoever wins.
we just need to get the tories out, Theresa May will use a victory as a mandate for eroding our civil liberties, selling off our NHS, and pushing for a Hard Brexit.
My gut feeling for all of 2016/2017 has been "Don't imagine the worst possible scenario because reality will be worse"
